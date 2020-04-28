The Ligue 1 season is over as the prime minister of France, Edouard Philippe, banned all sporting events until September.

The order includes sporting events behind closed doors and follows a similar ban put in place until September by the Netherlands. That led to the Eredivise season being canceled and deemed null and void.

“Big sporting events will not be able to take place before September. The 2019-20 season, notably for football, will not be able to resume,” Philippe said.

So, the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons have now been canceled and the French top-flight is the first of Europe’s top five leagues to call an end to the 2019-20 season.

It has not yet be decided if Paris Saint-Germain will be handed the French title or what will happen to teams in the European qualification and relegation spots, as the league is expected to meet in May to decide the final standings.

PSG are currently top of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 table with a 12-point lead, while Marseille and Rennes sit in the Champions League spots, while Lille, Reims and Nice make up the rest of the top six. Toulouse are rock bottom of the table but could avoid relegation, depending on how the league decides to end the season.

In Ligue 2 there is an almighty battle for promotion to the top-flight with the top five teams separated by just four points with Lorient, Lens, Ajaccio, Troyes and Clermont all in the hunt for promotion.

PSG and Lyon are still in the UEFA Champions League and at the moment UEFA intend to complete that competition in August. How that would be possible with France not allowing sporting events behind closed doors until September remains to be seen but it suggests that the latter stages of the UCL would have to take place in one location.

Football in France is done for 2019-20.

