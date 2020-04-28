Premier League On this Day: Liverpool win 18th league title (video)

Liverpool is yet to win a top-flight title in the Premier League era, but it would be absolutely astonishing to the Anfield faithful of 1990 that they’d wait three decades for their next.
That’s coming — and soon — but today we turn back our clocks to April 28, 1990. That’s when Liverpool clinched its sixth top-flight title in nine seasons and 18th all-time, beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in come back fashion.
Liverpool entered the day with a four-point advantage on chasers Aston Villa, who opened the door with a 3-3 draw with Norwich City.
The Reds went down early, manager Kenny Dalglish watching his men concede a 14th-minute goal from none other than USMNT striker Roy Wegerle.
The South African-born South Florida Bull scored from close range in a taste of what Americans would see seven times in 41 caps between 1992-98.
But a pair of Liverpool legends dragged the Reds to all three points, with Ian Rush scoring in the 40th before John Barnes converted a penalty after halftime to put the Merseyside outfit on firm footing.
The Reds finished second the following year and have only managed a runners-up spot four other times prior to the start of this season.
Be sure to hit the 3-minute mark of the above video for the man in the stands burning a cigarette while holding a handheld radio to his hear to catch the latest from the Villa match. Worlds apart.
Crystal Palace had won three-straight Premier League matches when the season was paused by the coronavirus pandemic, Roy Hodgson’s men resetting their sights on the top seven despite an uneven (at best) season by its most celebrated asset.
Below we give each Palace player a mark, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.
If a Palace player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
James McArthur: Where did this come from? The 32-year-old is averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, and 1.6 clearances in what has to be his finest season since his first campaign with the Eagles.
Jordan Ayew: Now has seven-goal seasons with three PL outfits and is sitting on a career-high eight with 10 feeling likely.
James Tomkins: One of the more overlooked center backs in the league has stood tall at Selhurst Park.
Vicente Guaita
B-GRADE
Luka Milivojevic: Steady as usual, the penalty specialist has been a handful in the middle of the park and an able crosser to boot.
Patrick van Aanholt: No longer a star, but still quite dangerous out wide and capable of capturing the imagination. Three goals, 1.5 interceptions per game, and passing at better than 81 percent.
Gary Cahill: A steady debut season across London for the 34-year-old,
Jeff Schlupp
C-GRADE
Wilfried Zaha: The wantaway star posted strong dribble and take-on numbers to go with three goals and five assists, but was still very much a disappointment. Palace was 2W-4D-2L when he scored or assisted.
Christian Benteke: The big Belgian seems unlikely to capture a fifth double-digit goal season any time soon and it’s difficult to look past his price tag, but Benteke has been a contributor this season.
Cheikhou Kouyate: Fully prepared to engage in duels and winning more than half of them. Still yet to find anything resembling his usual performances with West Ham.
Joel Ward: Nothing too spectacular, but an okay workmanlike season in limited minutes.
Jairo Riedewald: Liking what we’ve seen from the 23-year-old seeing as he had to play out-of-position (at least somewhat) to get on the field. Decent left back work.
James McCarthy
Scott Dann
D-GRADE
Andros Townsend: One goal. One. He’s always capable of the fantastic but found it very rarely this season.
Max Meyer
INCOMPLETE
Wayne Hennessey, Victor Camarasa, Connor Wickham, Cenk Tosun, Mamadou Sakho
GENEVA — The first trial in Switzerland’s five-year investigation of corruption in soccer ended Tuesday without a judgment, seemingly beaten by the coronavirus pandemic and an expiring statute of limitations.
Criminal proceedings, including against German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, were announced more than 3½ years ago but ultimately came to court too late. The court said in a statement it was circumstances and “not procedural errors” which caused the case to be closed.
Two German members of the 2006 World Cup organizing committee, Theo Zwanziger and Horst Schmidt, plus former FIFA secretary general Urs Linsi, were charged with fraud.
A third German official, Wolfgang Niersbach, was charged with being complicit in fraud in an alleged collective attempt to mislead a 2006 World Cup oversight panel in Germany.
Beckenbauer was not indicted for health reasons but was listed as a witness by video link to the court near Switzerland’s border with virus-hit northern Italy.
The case involved a 6.7 million euro ($7.6 million) payment 15 years ago that passed from Beckenbauer via a FIFA account to Qatari soccer powerbroker Mohamed bin Hammam.
Prosecutors acknowledged when announcing the indictment last August the true purpose of the money was unclear.
Below we give each Burnley player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.
If a Burnley player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
Nick Pope: What a season for Pope. With Tom Heaton sold and Joe Hart struggling, Pope is the undisputed number one and he is pushing Jordan Pickford all the way to become England’s first-choice goalkeeper. In a word, Pope is… solid.
Chris Wood: A monster up top, Wood has scored 11 goals in the Premier League and his partnership with Ashley Barnes batters opposition defenses. The New Zealand striker is a real handful and is becoming more clinical. When Barnes was out injured he really stood tall to lead the line impressively.
Dwight McNeil: Could be the breakout star in the Premier League. McNeil, still just 22 years old, is a product of Burnley’s academy and the slight winger has plenty of pace, vision and end product to become a Premier League star. Will the Clarets be able to hold onto him for much longer? He creates chances and can whip in wonderful crosses, which is perfectly suited to how Burnley play.
James Tarkowski: Alongside Ben Mee he is so reliable. Will Tarkowski and Mee win style points for the way they play? Nope. Is it effective? Hell yeah. A regular in the England setup, Tarkowski is severely underrated.
Ashley Barnes Ashley Westwood Ben Mee
B-GRADE
Jay Rodriguez: The local lad has been very good at times during his return to his beloved Burnley. Cracking goals against Man United and Chelsea are the standout moments but some times J-Rod doesn’t quite fit Burnley’s system. He works his socks off and has played out wide a lot. When he plays centrally off Wood or Barnes he is very dangerous. Has never recovered from his serious knee injury in 2014 but he’s adapted his game.
Erik Pieters: A really savvy pick up last summer and the Dutchman had a very good start to the season at left back before injury struck. Some great crosses, which again plays to Burnley’s strength. Not much between him and Charlie Taylor.
Matt Lowton: Probably just wins the battle with Phil Bardsley at right back and another solid, reliable defender.
Charlie Taylor Jack Cork
C-GRADE
Matej Vydra: He had to wait a long time for a run of games but boy has he taken it. With Barnes and Wood out injured, Vydra scored a stunner to beat Southampton, then scored against Bournemouth too just before play was suspended. A fox in the box who has scored so many goals in the Championship, the Czech striker kept working hard and got his just rewards.
Jeff Hendrick: Has popped up with a few goals but less influential than previous seasons. The Republic of Ireland midfielder works hard and has quality on the ball but a bit of an up and down season.
Phil Bardsley Charlie Taylor Aaron Lennon Johann Berg Gudmundsson (season impacted by injuries)
D-GRADE
Joe Hart: Remember him? The former Man City star has fallen way down the pecking order for club and country as a string of poor performances in 2018-19 has put a mark against his name after less than stellar loan spells at Torino and West Ham before that. Hart, 33, is now well and truly second-choice at Burnley and he could struggle to land at another Premier League club.
“We respect the French government’s decision. In agreement with UEFA, we intend to participate in the final rounds of this season’s Champions’ League at the time and place at which it will be organised. If it is not possible to play in France, we will play our matches abroad with the assurance that we will place our players and all our staff in the best possible health conditions.”
PSG will have already planned for the possibility of playing all UCL matches at a neutral site, so this doesn’t change a ton.
What’s interesting, even comical, is how quickly PSG reacted to the news. Ligue 1 had long been relegated to a subplot with a 12-point table lead and a match-in-hand on second-place Marseille.
A cynic would say PSG won’t care much about domestic honors until they’ve laid claim to their European honors. Today did little to dissuade those in that mind frame.