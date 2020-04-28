Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to grade a team that couldn’t do anything for the better part of a season, but now lurks within range of European qualification?

That statement pertains to a few Premier League teams, but none more than Everton. The Toffees sat 18th in the beginning of December but rose as high as ninth once Carlo Ancelotti took the reins of the Goodison Park set.

So let’s get to grading a very two-faced side.

Below we give each Everton player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Toffee is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Richarlison: The 10-goal man has a penchant for the wonderful and both power and pace for days. Willing to get stuck into a tackle, the Brazilian has now been the banner buy for Marco Silva at two clubs that eventually let him go.

Lucas Digne: Hasn’t pitched in with goals this season, but his six assists are a step up from 2019-20. The best two left backs in the league play on Merseyside.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Carlo Ancelotti’s best work so far is turning the immense potential of DCL into a top-performing goal machine. He’s a handful with skill and a nasty streak.

Mason Holgate: Slumped late in the season, but the 23-year-old has been Man of the Match caliber on several occasions this season. A tidy passer.

B-GRADE

Djibril Sidibe: The 27-year-old World Cup winner and Monaco loanee has four assists and almost 20 more tackles than the second-best total on Everton (Richarlison).

Yerry Mina: The club’s clearance leader this season will remember this year for a monstrous brace in a 3-2 defeat of Watford.

C-GRADE

Gylfi Sigurdsson: Why was he sitting on the ground for the would-be Harry Maguire own goal? That’s why he’s dipped from B- to C+ in our books. Sorry, Gylfi, it had to be. Just a goal and two assists from the veteran.

Michael Keane: Mercurial! The center back looks like a force one week and then feeble the next. Consider October, when he won 20 aerials over two matches only to disappear in back-to-back matches against Brighton and Saints (two total).

Andre Gomes: Some promising early displays but also some rough ones. The 26-year-old midfielder’s quick recovery from a long-term injury gives the Portuguese a chance to build consistency down the stretch.

Alex Iwobi

Bernard

Seamus Coleman

Fabian Delph

D-GRADE

Moise Kean: Turns out his immaturity issues are a very real problem, and the 20-year-old has been a big letdown on Merseyside.

Tom Davies: Still very young, but his performances have sunk as low as his socks this season. Very uneven.

Jordan Pickford: Once a Sunderland star, he’s now somehow both the England No. 1 and one of the worst-performing goalkeepers in the PL.

Morgan Schneiderlin

Theo Walcott

INCOMPLETE

Leighton Baines, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon, Oumar Niasse

