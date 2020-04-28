Kalidou Koulibaly could really leave Napoli this time.
No, really.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The Senegalese defender headlines Tuesday’s run through the transfer rumor mill, with Premier League clubs linked with the center back.
Koulibaly turns 29 this summer and has been absent for most of 2020 through injury but remains one of the best backs in the world.
He has 10 goals and five assists in 233 career appearances for Napoli, and played every minute of the UCL group stage. Napoli went unbeaten, holding Liverpool to one goal over two matches, and is still alive after a 1-1 home draw with Barcelona.
Reporter Gianluca DiMarzio says that both Tottenham and Everton would like to get their hands on the big man, saying Daniel Levy has a good relationship with Koulibaly’s agents. Koulibaly, of course, played well under current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Koulibaly has also been regularly linked with Manchester United, with Chelsea rumors in his history as well.
The agent for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu says the player is in demand by many top clubs including Manchester United.
That could mean something, considering the agent is the father of a current United midfielder.
Juan Mata Sr. made the claims about the young center back, who has a goal and an assist during his debut La Liga campaign with Real Valladolid (He debuted for the first team at 2018-19 Copa del Rey).
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also linked with the left-footed center back, who has a reported $12 million release clause. Salisu turned 21 less than two weeks ago.