Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Salisu to Man Utd, Koulibaly to Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
Kalidou Koulibaly could really leave Napoli this time.

No, really.

The Senegalese defender headlines Tuesday’s run through the transfer rumor mill, with Premier League clubs linked with the center back.

Koulibaly turns 29 this summer and has been absent for most of 2020 through injury but remains one of the best backs in the world.

He has 10 goals and five assists in 233 career appearances for Napoli, and played every minute of the UCL group stage. Napoli went unbeaten, holding Liverpool to one goal over two matches, and is still alive after a 1-1 home draw with Barcelona.

Reporter Gianluca DiMarzio says that both Tottenham and Everton would like to get their hands on the big man, saying Daniel Levy has a good relationship with Koulibaly’s agents. Koulibaly, of course, played well under current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Koulibaly has also been regularly linked with Manchester United, with Chelsea rumors in his history as well.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The agent for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu says the player is in demand by many top clubs including Manchester United.

That could mean something, considering the agent is the father of a current United midfielder.

Juan Mata Sr. made the claims about the young center back, who has a goal and an assist during his debut La Liga campaign with Real Valladolid (He debuted for the first team at 2018-19 Copa del Rey).

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also linked with the left-footed center back, who has a reported $12 million release clause. Salisu turned 21 less than two weeks ago.

Ranking every Everton player

Everton
Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT
How to grade a team that couldn’t do anything for the better part of a season, but now lurks within range of European qualification?

That statement pertains to a few Premier League teams, but none more than Everton. The Toffees sat 18th in the beginning of December but rose as high as ninth once Carlo Ancelotti took the reins of the Goodison Park set.

So let’s get to grading a very two-faced side.

Below we give each Everton player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Toffee is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Richarlison: The 10-goal man has a penchant for the wonderful and both power and pace for days. Willing to get stuck into a tackle, the Brazilian has now been the banner buy for Marco Silva at two clubs that eventually let him go.

Lucas Digne: Hasn’t pitched in with goals this season, but his six assists are a step up from 2019-20. The best two left backs in the league play on Merseyside.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Carlo Ancelotti’s best work so far is turning the immense potential of DCL into a top-performing goal machine. He’s a handful with skill and a nasty streak.

Mason Holgate: Slumped late in the season, but the 23-year-old has been Man of the Match caliber on several occasions this season. A tidy passer.

B-GRADE

Djibril Sidibe: The 27-year-old World Cup winner and Monaco loanee has four assists and almost 20 more tackles than the second-best total on Everton (Richarlison).

Yerry Mina: The club’s clearance leader this season will remember this year for a monstrous brace in a 3-2 defeat of Watford.

Djibril Sidibe (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

C-GRADE

Gylfi Sigurdsson: Why was he sitting on the ground for the would-be Harry Maguire own goal? That’s why he’s dipped from B- to C+ in our books. Sorry, Gylfi, it had to be. Just a goal and two assists from the veteran.

Michael Keane: Mercurial! The center back looks like a force one week and then feeble the next. Consider October, when he won 20 aerials over two matches only to disappear in back-to-back matches against Brighton and Saints (two total).

Andre Gomes: Some promising early displays but also some rough ones. The 26-year-old midfielder’s quick recovery from a long-term injury gives the Portuguese a chance to build consistency down the stretch.

Alex Iwobi
Bernard
Seamus Coleman
Fabian Delph

D-GRADE

Moise Kean: Turns out his immaturity issues are a very real problem, and the 20-year-old has been a big letdown on Merseyside.

Tom Davies: Still very young, but his performances have sunk as low as his socks this season. Very uneven.

Jordan Pickford: Once a Sunderland star, he’s now somehow both the England No. 1 and one of the worst-performing goalkeepers in the PL.

Morgan Schneiderlin
Theo Walcott

Jordan Pickford (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

INCOMPLETE

Leighton Baines, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon, Oumar Niasse

Ranking every Crystal Palace player

Crystal Palace
Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Crystal Palace had won three-straight Premier League matches when the season was paused by the coronavirus pandemic, Roy Hodgson’s men resetting their sights on the top seven despite an uneven (at best) season by its most celebrated asset.

So let’s grade the Eagles.

Below we give each Palace player a mark, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Palace player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

James McArthur: Where did this come from? The 32-year-old is averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, and 1.6 clearances in what has to be his finest season since his first campaign with the Eagles.

Jordan Ayew: Now has seven-goal seasons with three PL outfits and is sitting on a career-high eight with 10 feeling likely.

James Tomkins: One of the more overlooked center backs in the league has stood tall at Selhurst Park.

Vicente Guaita

Crystal Palace
James McArthur (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

B-GRADE

Luka Milivojevic: Steady as usual, the penalty specialist has been a handful in the middle of the park and an able crosser to boot.

Patrick van Aanholt: No longer a star, but still quite dangerous out wide and capable of capturing the imagination. Three goals, 1.5 interceptions per game, and passing at better than 81 percent.

Gary Cahill: A steady debut season across London for the 34-year-old,

Jeff Schlupp

C-GRADE

Wilfried Zaha: The wantaway star posted strong dribble and take-on numbers to go with three goals and five assists, but was still very much a disappointment. Palace was 2W-4D-2L when he scored or assisted.

Christian Benteke: The big Belgian seems unlikely to capture a fifth double-digit goal season any time soon and it’s difficult to look past his price tag, but Benteke has been a contributor this season.

Cheikhou Kouyate: Fully prepared to engage in duels and winning more than half of them. Still yet to find anything resembling his usual performances with West Ham.

Joel Ward: Nothing too spectacular, but an okay workmanlike season in limited minutes.

Jairo Riedewald: Liking what we’ve seen from the 23-year-old seeing as he had to play out-of-position (at least somewhat) to get on the field. Decent left back work.

James McCarthy
Scott Dann

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

D-GRADE

Andros Townsend: One goal. One. He’s always capable of the fantastic but found it very rarely this season.

Max Meyer

INCOMPLETE

Wayne Hennessey, Victor Camarasa, Connor Wickham, Cenk Tosun, Mamadou Sakho

Court ends 1st Swiss trial in FIFA probe without judgment

Franz Beckenbauer
Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 28, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
GENEVA — The first trial in Switzerland’s five-year investigation of corruption in soccer ended Tuesday without a judgment, seemingly beaten by the coronavirus pandemic and an expiring statute of limitations.

The decision by the Swiss federal criminal court had become inevitable. The trial of four soccer officials related to the 2006 World Cup opened on March 9 but was then suspended because of limitations on the court during the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension was extended last week, pushing the prosecution beyond an April 27 deadline to resolve the case.

Criminal proceedings, including against German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, were announced more than 3½ years ago but ultimately came to court too late. The court said in a statement it was circumstances and “not procedural errors” which caused the case to be closed.

Two German members of the 2006 World Cup organizing committee, Theo Zwanziger and Horst Schmidt, plus former FIFA secretary general Urs Linsi, were charged with fraud.

A third German official, Wolfgang Niersbach, was charged with being complicit in fraud in an alleged collective attempt to mislead a 2006 World Cup oversight panel in Germany.

Beckenbauer was not indicted for health reasons but was listed as a witness by video link to the court near Switzerland’s border with virus-hit northern Italy.

The case involved a 6.7 million euro ($7.6 million) payment 15 years ago that passed from Beckenbauer via a FIFA account to Qatari soccer powerbroker Mohamed bin Hammam.

Prosecutors acknowledged when announcing the indictment last August the true purpose of the money was unclear.

Premier League On this Day: Liverpool win 18th league title (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Liverpool is yet to win a top-flight title in the Premier League era, but it would be absolutely astonishing to the Anfield faithful of 1990 that they’d wait three decades for their next.

That’s coming — and soon — but today we turn back our clocks to April 28, 1990. That’s when Liverpool clinched its sixth top-flight title in nine seasons and 18th all-time, beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in come back fashion.

Liverpool entered the day with a four-point advantage on chasers Aston Villa, who opened the door with a 3-3 draw with Norwich City.

The Reds went down early, manager Kenny Dalglish watching his men concede a 14th-minute goal from none other than USMNT striker Roy Wegerle.

The South African-born South Florida Bull scored from close range in a taste of what Americans would see seven times in 41 caps between 1992-98.

But a pair of Liverpool legends dragged the Reds to all three points, with Ian Rush scoring in the 40th before John Barnes converted a penalty after halftime to put the Merseyside outfit on firm footing.

The Reds finished second the following year and have only managed a runners-up spot four other times prior to the start of this season.

Be sure to hit the 3-minute mark of the above video for the man in the stands burning a cigarette while holding a handheld radio to his hear to catch the latest from the Villa match. Worlds apart.