Premier League TV schedule: May 2-3

We have over 14 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend and here is your TV schedule for May 2-3.

This Saturday we have eight hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC on your TV and then from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With the current 2019-20 Premier League season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, Goals of the Season and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 2

6-6:30 a.m. ET: PL 100 – David James [STREAM]

6:30-7 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Andy Cole [STREAM]

7-7:30 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Darren Bent [STREAM]

7:30-8 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Robbie Fowler [STREAM]

8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2009-10 [STREAM]

9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2010-11 [STREAM]

10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Spurs v. Arsenal, Mar. 2008 [STREAM]

10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Man United, Nov. 1997 [STREAM]

11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Leicester v. Arsenal, Aug. 1997 [STREAM]

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Everton v. Wimbledon, May. 1994 [STREAM]

1-3 p.m. ET: Match of Week: Man City v. QPR, May 2012 (NBC) [STREAM]



Sunday, May 3

6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2006-07 [STREAM]

7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2007-08 [STREAM]

8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Spurs v. Chelsea, Oct. 2012 [STREAM]

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week Arsenal v. Liverpool, Apr. 2015 [STREAM]

