Christian Pulisic injured for Chelsea
Ranking every Chelsea player

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Chelsea have had a topsy-turvy season with deep runs in the domestic cups and Europe in the 2019-20 season, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Chelsea player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If an Chelsea player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Tammy Abraham: A fine first season as a Chelsea regular after so many seasons out on loan. Injuries started to pile up but his 15 goals in all competitions is a big reason for Chelsea’s very good season. A wonderful start to the season which tailed off but he’s played for England and is a really agile target forward.

Reece James: A revelation at right back, the youngster has taken his chance and his quality on the ball and pace is exceptional. Just 20, he will challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold to be England’s first-choice right back.

Willian: The veteran winger has stepped up and delivered key assists and goals, even though his future at Chelsea is up in the air. Willian’s deal is up in July and he has proved he still has plenty left in the tank.

Antonio Rudiger: The German center back has been their most consistent perform in defense this season. Injuries have kept him out but with Tomori, Zouma and Christensen showing inconsistency, Rudiger has been so important.

N’Golo Kante: Like Rudiger, has been in and out of the team with injuries but his quality is undoubted and when he’s in the team Chelsea are so much better defensively.

Jorginho
Billy Gilmour

B-GRADE

Christian Pulisic: We all know he had a very slow start to life in England but the hat trick against Burnley and goals soon after against Watford and Crystal Palace added to his superb form in the fall. Injuries have hampered his progress and although he has been quiet in some games, the penny has dropped. The USMNT star is still just 21 years old and Chelsea have missed his creativity in the final third. A good first season in England.

Mason Mount: Like Abraham, he started off in fine form and made his England debut but has tailed off a little. Is his best position out wide or as a No.10? Mount is still young, like a lot of Chelsea players and his first season as a regular in the PL has been a success, overall.

Cesar Azpilicueta: The captain has tried his best to hold things together at the back, both at center back and right back. The Spaniard is a legend at Chelsea but at the age of 30 it appears he may be slowing down, especially with Reece James emerging at right back. Apzilicueta’s future at Chelsea is as a right-sided center back.

Fikayo Tomori
Olivier Giroud
Mateo Kovacic

C-GRADE

Callum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus
Marcos Alonso: The left back is so inconsistent. He’s scored some magical goals and is so good pushing forward from left back but defensively his struggles remain. If Chelsea play a 3-4-3 then Alonso is a great option at left wing back. There really isn’t much between him and Emerson.

Pedro: Like Willian, his future at Chelsea remains uncertain and he’s likely to leave when his contract is up in July. Pedro has still delivered some big moments when he has played but youngsters Pulisic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi and others have been preferred over him.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: A very strange season for CHO after returning from a lengthy injury. He started really well, then Pulisic’s amazing form pushed him out of the team and he appeared to lose confidence. Still just 19 years old, Hudson-Odoi has all the talent to become a star for Chelsea and England.

Ross Barkley
Kurt Zouma
Emerson
Michy Batshuayi

D-GRADE

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Probably won’t be at Chelsea for much longer after being dropped and called out by Frank Lampard. Kepa is hesitant and that huge price tag is hanging over his head. Signing a new goalkeeper will be Chelsea’s main priority.

Willy Caballero
Andreas Christensen

Transfer rumor roundup: Salisu to Man Utd, Koulibaly to Spurs

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
Kalidou Koulibaly could really leave Napoli this time.

No, really.

The Senegalese defender headlines Tuesday’s run through the transfer rumor mill, with Premier League clubs linked with the center back.

Koulibaly turns 29 this summer and has been absent for most of 2020 through injury but remains one of the best backs in the world.

He has 10 goals and five assists in 233 career appearances for Napoli, and played every minute of the UCL group stage. Napoli went unbeaten, holding Liverpool to one goal over two matches, and is still alive after a 1-1 home draw with Barcelona.

Reporter Gianluca DiMarzio says that both Tottenham and Everton would like to get their hands on the big man, saying Daniel Levy has a good relationship with Koulibaly’s agents. Koulibaly, of course, played well under current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Koulibaly has also been regularly linked with Manchester United, with Chelsea rumors in his history as well.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The agent for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu says the player is in demand by many top clubs including Manchester United.

That could mean something, considering the agent is the father of a current United midfielder.

Juan Mata Sr. made the claims about the young center back, who has a goal and an assist during his debut La Liga campaign with Real Valladolid (He debuted for the first team at 2018-19 Copa del Rey).

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also linked with the left-footed center back, who has a reported $12 million release clause. Salisu turned 21 less than two weeks ago.

Ranking every Crystal Palace player

Crystal Palace
Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Crystal Palace had won three-straight Premier League matches when the season was paused by the coronavirus pandemic, Roy Hodgson’s men resetting their sights on the top seven despite an uneven (at best) season by its most celebrated asset.

So let’s grade the Eagles.

Below we give each Palace player a mark, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Palace player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

James McArthur: Where did this come from? The 32-year-old is averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, and 1.6 clearances in what has to be his finest season since his first campaign with the Eagles.

Jordan Ayew: Now has seven-goal seasons with three PL outfits and is sitting on a career-high eight with 10 feeling likely.

James Tomkins: One of the more overlooked center backs in the league has stood tall at Selhurst Park.

Vicente Guaita

Crystal Palace
James McArthur (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

B-GRADE

Luka Milivojevic: Steady as usual, the penalty specialist has been a handful in the middle of the park and an able crosser to boot.

Patrick van Aanholt: No longer a star, but still quite dangerous out wide and capable of capturing the imagination. Three goals, 1.5 interceptions per game, and passing at better than 81 percent.

Gary Cahill: A steady debut season across London for the 34-year-old,

Jeff Schlupp

C-GRADE

Wilfried Zaha: The wantaway star posted strong dribble and take-on numbers to go with three goals and five assists, but was still very much a disappointment. Palace was 2W-4D-2L when he scored or assisted.

Christian Benteke: The big Belgian seems unlikely to capture a fifth double-digit goal season any time soon and it’s difficult to look past his price tag, but Benteke has been a contributor this season.

Cheikhou Kouyate: Fully prepared to engage in duels and winning more than half of them. Still yet to find anything resembling his usual performances with West Ham.

Joel Ward: Nothing too spectacular, but an okay workmanlike season in limited minutes.

Jairo Riedewald: Liking what we’ve seen from the 23-year-old seeing as he had to play out-of-position (at least somewhat) to get on the field. Decent left back work.

James McCarthy
Scott Dann

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

D-GRADE

Andros Townsend: One goal. One. He’s always capable of the fantastic but found it very rarely this season.

Max Meyer

INCOMPLETE

Wayne Hennessey, Victor Camarasa, Connor Wickham, Cenk Tosun, Mamadou Sakho

Court ends 1st Swiss trial in FIFA probe without judgment

Franz Beckenbauer
Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 28, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
GENEVA — The first trial in Switzerland’s five-year investigation of corruption in soccer ended Tuesday without a judgment, seemingly beaten by the coronavirus pandemic and an expiring statute of limitations.

The decision by the Swiss federal criminal court had become inevitable. The trial of four soccer officials related to the 2006 World Cup opened on March 9 but was then suspended because of limitations on the court during the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension was extended last week, pushing the prosecution beyond an April 27 deadline to resolve the case.

Criminal proceedings, including against German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, were announced more than 3½ years ago but ultimately came to court too late. The court said in a statement it was circumstances and “not procedural errors” which caused the case to be closed.

Two German members of the 2006 World Cup organizing committee, Theo Zwanziger and Horst Schmidt, plus former FIFA secretary general Urs Linsi, were charged with fraud.

A third German official, Wolfgang Niersbach, was charged with being complicit in fraud in an alleged collective attempt to mislead a 2006 World Cup oversight panel in Germany.

Beckenbauer was not indicted for health reasons but was listed as a witness by video link to the court near Switzerland’s border with virus-hit northern Italy.

The case involved a 6.7 million euro ($7.6 million) payment 15 years ago that passed from Beckenbauer via a FIFA account to Qatari soccer powerbroker Mohamed bin Hammam.

Prosecutors acknowledged when announcing the indictment last August the true purpose of the money was unclear.

Premier League On this Day: Liverpool win 18th league title (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Liverpool is yet to win a top-flight title in the Premier League era, but it would be absolutely astonishing to the Anfield faithful of 1990 that they’d wait three decades for their next.

That’s coming — and soon — but today we turn back our clocks to April 28, 1990. That’s when Liverpool clinched its sixth top-flight title in nine seasons and 18th all-time, beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in come back fashion.

Liverpool entered the day with a four-point advantage on chasers Aston Villa, who opened the door with a 3-3 draw with Norwich City.

The Reds went down early, manager Kenny Dalglish watching his men concede a 14th-minute goal from none other than USMNT striker Roy Wegerle.

The South African-born South Florida Bull scored from close range in a taste of what Americans would see seven times in 41 caps between 1992-98.

But a pair of Liverpool legends dragged the Reds to all three points, with Ian Rush scoring in the 40th before John Barnes converted a penalty after halftime to put the Merseyside outfit on firm footing.

The Reds finished second the following year and have only managed a runners-up spot four other times prior to the start of this season.

Be sure to hit the 3-minute mark of the above video for the man in the stands burning a cigarette while holding a handheld radio to his hear to catch the latest from the Villa match. Worlds apart.