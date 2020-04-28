Ranking every Chelsea player

Chelsea have had a topsy-turvy season with deep runs in the domestic cups and Europe in the 2019-20 season, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below we give each Chelsea player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If an Chelsea player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Tammy Abraham: A fine first season as a Chelsea regular after so many seasons out on loan. Injuries started to pile up but his 15 goals in all competitions is a big reason for Chelsea’s very good season. A wonderful start to the season which tailed off but he’s played for England and is a really agile target forward.

Reece James: A revelation at right back, the youngster has taken his chance and his quality on the ball and pace is exceptional. Just 20, he will challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold to be England’s first-choice right back.

Willian: The veteran winger has stepped up and delivered key assists and goals, even though his future at Chelsea is up in the air. Willian’s deal is up in July and he has proved he still has plenty left in the tank.

Antonio Rudiger: The German center back has been their most consistent perform in defense this season. Injuries have kept him out but with Tomori, Zouma and Christensen showing inconsistency, Rudiger has been so important.

N’Golo Kante: Like Rudiger, has been in and out of the team with injuries but his quality is undoubted and when he’s in the team Chelsea are so much better defensively.

Jorginho

Billy Gilmour

B-GRADE

Christian Pulisic: We all know he had a very slow start to life in England but the hat trick against Burnley and goals soon after against Watford and Crystal Palace added to his superb form in the fall. Injuries have hampered his progress and although he has been quiet in some games, the penny has dropped. The USMNT star is still just 21 years old and Chelsea have missed his creativity in the final third. A good first season in England.

Mason Mount: Like Abraham, he started off in fine form and made his England debut but has tailed off a little. Is his best position out wide or as a No.10? Mount is still young, like a lot of Chelsea players and his first season as a regular in the PL has been a success, overall.

Cesar Azpilicueta: The captain has tried his best to hold things together at the back, both at center back and right back. The Spaniard is a legend at Chelsea but at the age of 30 it appears he may be slowing down, especially with Reece James emerging at right back. Apzilicueta’s future at Chelsea is as a right-sided center back.

Fikayo Tomori

Olivier Giroud

Mateo Kovacic

C-GRADE

Marcos Alonso: The left back is so inconsistent. He’s scored some magical goals and is so good pushing forward from left back but defensively his struggles remain. If Chelsea play a 3-4-3 then Alonso is a great option at left wing back. There really isn’t much between him and Emerson.

Pedro: Like Willian, his future at Chelsea remains uncertain and he’s likely to leave when his contract is up in July. Pedro has still delivered some big moments when he has played but youngsters Pulisic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi and others have been preferred over him.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: A very strange season for CHO after returning from a lengthy injury. He started really well, then Pulisic’s amazing form pushed him out of the team and he appeared to lose confidence. Still just 19 years old, Hudson-Odoi has all the talent to become a star for Chelsea and England.

Ross Barkley

Kurt Zouma

Emerson

Michy Batshuayi

D-GRADE

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Probably won’t be at Chelsea for much longer after being dropped and called out by Frank Lampard. Kepa is hesitant and that huge price tag is hanging over his head. Signing a new goalkeeper will be Chelsea’s main priority.

Willy Caballero

Andreas Christensen

Follow @JPW_NBCSports