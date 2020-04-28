More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Champions League
Getty Images

UEFA set deadline for leagues to state intentions

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2020, 9:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

UEFA have set a May 25 deadline for leagues to announce whether or not they will finish their respective 2019-20 seasons.

[ MORE: PL plan for ‘project restart’ ]

European soccer’s governing body wants to know by then if the likes of the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga plan to complete their campaigns amid the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to leagues, UEFA revealed they need to know how many of them plan to be back in action so they can then sort out how to finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions.

“Given the unforeseen and unprecedented situation […] national associations and leagues are facing a situation whereby the completion of their domestic competitions may be at risk. Stakeholders should be in a position to communicate to Uefa by 25 May the planned restart of their domestic competitions, including the date of restart and the relevant competition format. In the event that a domestic competition is to be prematurely terminated for legitimate reasons […] Uefa would require the national association to explain by 25 May.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

After positive updates arrived in the last few days about the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A and possible restarts in May and June, this is UEFA putting the pressure on leagues to let them know exactly what they are doing so they can make their own plans.

The Netherlands have canceled the rest of their top-flight season, while Belgium and Scotland are set to follow suit and the current plan from UEFA is to finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions in August with the finals take place at the end of the month.

It’s likely the Premier League and others will know way before May 25 if their is a plan in place to play the remainder of the season. PL clubs meet this Friday with reports suggesting May 18 could be when teams return to training and the season could return from June 8 behind closed doors but ProSoccerTalk understands any restart date later than July 1 is seen as being tough to resume the 2019-20 season.

However, there’s is now more pressure from governing bodies such as UEFA to find out what each nation wants to do so they can start to plan for the 2020-21 season and reduce the impact on its own competition.

FIFA: Games should not return before September

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The leading medical expert at FIFA has said games should not return until September 1, at the earliest, as a return date for the 2019-20 season remains totally up in the air.

The Medical Committee chairman, Michel D’Hooghe, does not believe games should return due to health concerns and bluntly said “it is not a matter of money, it is a matter of life and death” and fears a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in the UK, D’Hooghe revealed that the main aim for leagues around the world should be to focus on the 2020-21 season and forget about the 2019-20 season.

“We are all subject to decisions at national level from the public authorities. It is very simple. Football suddenly becomes not the most important thing in life. I will be happy if we can start, in a convenient way, the next championship and have nothing before the start of next season,” D’Hooghe said.

“If they could start the season 2020-21 end of August or beginning of September I would be happy. Then they could eventually avoid a second attack from the virus, which is not impossible. Everyone has to be very careful for the moment. I have heard in many countries they are thinking about playing football again, with or without the public.

“In my long career I have seen many situations where there has been a balance between economic and health. Mostly the economics won, whether that was about jetlag or football at altitude or in extreme conditions such as pollution situations. If there is one circumstance where medical arguments should win against economical arguments, it is now. It is not a matter of money, it is a matter of life and death. It is very simple.”

With the top-flight in the Netherlands and now France canceled, countries across Europe are putting bans on all sporting events, even behind closed doors, until September.

This comes hot on the heels of the Premier League and UK government being in talks over ‘project restart’ to get games going again in June, while the Bundesliga and Serie A are also keen to resume the 2019-20 campaigns.

FIFA seem to be totally against resuming the current campaign and UEFA now want a plan in place before May 25 from leagues across Europe and if they plan to try and finish the 2019-20 domestic season. FIFA saying that a return date to action should be in September at the earliest pretty much scuppers the rest of the 2019-20 season and will force UEFA to end its club competitions too.

Ligue 1 season canceled, France bans sporting events

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Ligue 1 season is over as the prime minister of France, Edouard Philippe, banned all sporting events until September.

The order includes sporting events behind closed doors and follows a similar ban put in place until September by the Netherlands. That led to the Eredivise season being canceled and deemed null and void.

“Big sporting events will not be able to take place before September. The 2019-20 season, notably for football, will not be able to resume,” Philippe said. 

So, the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons have now been canceled and the French top-flight is the first of Europe’s top five leagues to call an end to the 2019-20 season.

It has not yet be decided if Paris Saint-Germain will be handed the French title or what will happen to teams in the European qualification and relegation spots, as the league is expected to meet in May to decide the final standings.

PSG are currently top of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 table with a 12-point lead, while Marseille and Rennes sit in the Champions League spots, while Lille, Reims and Nice make up the rest of the top six. Toulouse are rock bottom of the table but could avoid relegation, depending on how the league decides to end the season.

In Ligue 2 there is an almighty battle for promotion to the top-flight with the top five teams separated by just four points with Lorient, Lens, Ajaccio, Troyes and Clermont all in the hunt for promotion.

PSG and Lyon are still in the UEFA Champions League and at the moment UEFA intend to complete that competition in August. How that would be possible with France not allowing sporting events behind closed doors until September remains to be seen but it suggests that the latter stages of the UCL would have to take place in one location.

Football in France is done for 2019-20.

Ranking every Brighton and Hove Albion player

Brighton and Hove Albion
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion would be safe if the Premier League season did not resume following its long coronavirus pandemic suspension.

If we have twice as long to understand the Seagulls season, it would be still prove a tricky one to grade.

Graham Potter’s men held the ball 54 percent of the time but were still in a relegation fight. They sit in the top half in terms of goals conceded, but just two points clear of the drop zone.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Below we give each Brighton player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Brighton player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, and Dan Burn: It takes a lot to keep Shane Duffy out of a starring role in a corps of defenders, and these three have been very good in front of Mathew Ryan.

Pascal Gross: Leads Brighton in assists and it should be even more; Gross has 2.3 key passes per game, a figure bested by only five other PL players.

B-GRADE

Davy Propper: A complete midfielder, the Dutchman is averaging 2.2 tackles per game and 1.2 interceptions.

Mat Ryan: He’s bailed out the Seagulls quite a bit with 71 saves inside the box. Only Martin Dubravka of Newcastle has more. Plus his head’s in the right space.

Shane Duffy: Possibly should be in the A category, but has managed just over 1000 minutes this season.

Davy Propper (Photo by Matthew Impey/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

C-GRADE

Neal Maupay: Struck seven times in 17 games before cooling off. Still 23 years old and in his first PL voyage.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh: His pair of festive season goals made for a feel-good story, but the Iranian is otherwise yet to live up to his price tag.

Aaron Connolly: Caught everyone’s attention during a brilliant October, but the youngster has to find more consistency.

Bernardo: Uneven in a bounceback from in-season knee surgery.

Leandro Trossard: The Seagulls are unbeaten when he’s scored or assisted (1W-5D), but it feels like fits and starts more than anything for a player with high expectations.

Glenn Murray
Solly March
Dale Stephens

D-GRADE

Martin Montoya
Steven Alzate
Yves Bissouma
Ezequiel Schelotto

Spurs to reopen training ground for individual sessions

Tottenham Hotspur
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Might as well keep the players (and boss) where you can see them, right?

Tottenham Hotspur is opening its training fields to players for individual sessions beginning Tuesdays, a welcome sign of soccer in a globally troubled time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The players will get to use the selected fields “on a strict rotational basis” as the club hopes to return to the pitch sooner rather than later.

From Spurs official release:

Each player will travel independently and arrive at the facilities already dressed in training wear before returning home immediately after they have concluded their session.

All activity will be conducted in line with government guidelines with social distancing maintained at all times and there will be no access permitted to any building on site.

It’s been a rough time for Spurs in the headlines, as Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier apologized for breaking governmental guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

That came after manager Jose Mourinho was forced to apologized for training Tanguy Ndombele in a public park while two other Spurs players ran nearby.

The return to training grounds is a positive sign for any of us hoping to see live soccer in the Premier League as well as a safe return to normalcy. Fingers are crossed.