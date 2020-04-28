UEFA have set a May 25 deadline for leagues to announce whether or not they will finish their respective 2019-20 seasons.

[ MORE: PL plan for ‘project restart’ ]

European soccer’s governing body wants to know by then if the likes of the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga plan to complete their campaigns amid the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to leagues, UEFA revealed they need to know how many of them plan to be back in action so they can then sort out how to finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions.

“Given the unforeseen and unprecedented situation […] national associations and leagues are facing a situation whereby the completion of their domestic competitions may be at risk. Stakeholders should be in a position to communicate to Uefa by 25 May the planned restart of their domestic competitions, including the date of restart and the relevant competition format. In the event that a domestic competition is to be prematurely terminated for legitimate reasons […] Uefa would require the national association to explain by 25 May.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

After positive updates arrived in the last few days about the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A and possible restarts in May and June, this is UEFA putting the pressure on leagues to let them know exactly what they are doing so they can make their own plans.

The Netherlands have canceled the rest of their top-flight season, while Belgium and Scotland are set to follow suit and the current plan from UEFA is to finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions in August with the finals take place at the end of the month.

It’s likely the Premier League and others will know way before May 25 if their is a plan in place to play the remainder of the season. PL clubs meet this Friday with reports suggesting May 18 could be when teams return to training and the season could return from June 8 behind closed doors but ProSoccerTalk understands any restart date later than July 1 is seen as being tough to resume the 2019-20 season.

However, there’s is now more pressure from governing bodies such as UEFA to find out what each nation wants to do so they can start to plan for the 2020-21 season and reduce the impact on its own competition.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports