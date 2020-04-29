More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chances of Serie A resuming looking bleak

Associated PressApr 29, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT
MILAN (AP) The chances of the soccer season resuming in Italy are looking increasingly unlikely and a definitive decision could even be made by the end of the week.

Premier Giuseppe Conte announced Sunday that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18. The move means that in theory Serie A could resume playing games in June – albeit without fans.

However, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora remains sceptical.

“I always said that resuming training absolutely does not mean resuming the season,” Spadafora told Italian television channel LA7 on Wednesday. “I understand some people saying but that leaves us with uncertainty. If we don’t want uncertainty than we need to follow other countries which have already shut down everything.

“Honestly, I see the path to restarting Serie A getting ever narrower. Resuming training is an important sign but if I was among the presidents of the soccer teams I would be thinking about next season.”

France became the first of Europe’s top five leagues to call off its season on Tuesday and Spadafora said that “could push Italy and other European countries to follow that line.”

Serie A’s governing body is having an emergency meeting on Friday.

“Having read what some people have said, we could have a surprise after the league meets because I think there could be a majority of presidents ready to ask for the season to be ended so they can best prepare for next season,” Spadafora said.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Twelve rounds of matches remain in the season in Italy, plus four other games that were earlier postponed. The Italian Cup was suspended after the first leg of the semifinals.

Sports medicine officials have clashed over a proposed health protocol for soccer players and a new proposal is expected at the end of the week.

“I’m not looking for zero risk because unfortunately we can’t look for that,” Spadafora said. “I’ve only asked the protocol proposed by the Italian soccer federation be viable.

“For example: are we that sure that it will be really possible to carry out the number of tests proposed? The protocol also applies to the lower leagues which don’t have the resources to apply it.”

More than 27,000 people have died from coronavirus in Italy. However, the number of daily new cases of COVID-19, as well as the fatalities, have seen a steady decline and the country is set to ease lockdown measures on May 4, allowing individuals to practice sport outdoors.

Spadafora said that the two weeks between that and the May 18 date for teams resuming training will be crucial.

“But I can’t say today whether the season will resume in mid June,” he added. “From now until then it’s a month and a half, so time enough that we can hope the country is much better, but we can’t have any certainty. I appeal to the league and to the federation: start thinking about a plan B.”

Manchester United announces trial of barrier seating at Old Trafford

Manchester United
By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT
Old Trafford will have a slightly new look soon, but for how long?

Manchester United has been given permission to experiment with around 1500 safe-standing “barrier seats” at their home ground, the club announced Wednesday.

United managing director Richard Arnold said that the move was inspired by the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, and that the club hopes it can be a positive step.

Our belief is that the introduction of barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing. It also allows us to future-proof the stadium in the event of any changes to the current all-seater stadium policy. If the trial is successful, we may consider further implementation of barrier seating in other parts of the stadium.

The standing area with a rail in front is a throwback, and plenty of venues — Think Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall — have entire sections of safe standing

Standing in England’s top two divisions was outlawed following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. Multiple teams have been given permission to experiment with safe standing sections in recent years.

UEFA medical chief: Season restart ‘definitely possible’

UEFA
By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT
Oh, that the science could give us some peace of mind as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the world (let alone our soccer-loving hearts).

UEFA medical chief Tim Meyer says a return of the 2018-19 season is “definitely possible,” one day after FIFA’s medical chief Michel D’Hooghe claimed games should not return until September.

Meyer stressed that safety protocols will be key, but that delaying matches until September like the Netherlands and France is not a necessity.

Here’s Meyer, who has also served as the head physician of the German Football Association, via Sky Sports:

“All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions ensuring that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved.

“Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019-20 season.”

The Premier League and UK government are in talks over ‘Project Restart’ to get the season restarted in June, while the Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A are also training or nearing it.

UEFA want a plan in place from all nations before May 25 if they plan to try and finish the domestic season. Issuing a statement in the face of governing body FIFA is a strong statement that should not be overlooked as we weigh whether soccer can return.

That said, if testing can stop the spread between participants and if the players are for it, there are other benefits to the return of sport. For example: a sense of normalcy for fans at home. That cannot override the public good, though it can certainly play a part in the debate.

Report: Paulo Dybala tests positive four times for COVID-19

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
Juventus and Argentina star Paul Dybala has tested positive for COVID-19 four times in the last six weeks, according to a report.

Dybala, 26, announced way back on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had contracted the coronavirus and over six weeks later he has yet to recover.

CNN have some more details on Dybala’s situation, while Juventus have yet to comment.

“He is doing well now, he has no symptoms and is even training. Now he is waiting for the results of the latest two swabs. Dybala has to respect the healthcare system and the time it takes. He is a soccer player and doesn’t get preferential treatment,” the CNN source said.

Per the report, it is unclear when the tests were carried out and Dybala is currently waiting for his latest test results to come back.

Juventus have had three players test positive for COVID-19 but Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have since tested negative and have made a full recovery.

This news regarding Dybala and his four positive tests is concerning for many reasons, not least because it is unclear how games could return in Italy, or elsewhere, until leagues, clubs and players can be certain all players are not carrying COVID-19 and can spread it to other players and officials. Also, how many testing kits would need to be made available each day just to have leagues return?

How would it be fair to restart a league if certain clubs do not have their full squad of players as several are missing due to having COVID-19?

Serie A clubs are set to return to individual training on May 4 and team training on May 14 but doubts are already arising as to whether the 2019-20 season can continue across Italy’s top-flight.

Transfer news: Sancho sale agreed; Ben Yedder to Arsenal, Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news regarding Man United and Arsenal, it appears Jadon Sancho could be able to leave Borussia Dortmund within the next transfer window, whenever that is.

SportBild in Germany state that Jadon Sancho, 20, and Borussia Dortmund have agreed he can leave in 2020 if, and it’s a big if, a team matches his transfer valuation.

Bild revealed that “when Sancho extended his contract, which originally ran until 2020, in September 2018 without an exit clause until 2022, an agreement – which was not contractually fixed – was agreed between the club and the Sancho side.”

So, if a club comes in and meets the reported $130 million valuation Dortmund have for Sancho, they can have him.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are among the clubs who are said to be weighing up a move for the England international. However, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, you have to think that Dortmund may be forced to lower their asking price.

Man United seems like the most likely destination for Sancho as the former Man City and Watford academy product is one of the missing pieces of the jigsaw needed in their attack. Man United are one of the only clubs who could afford a big money signing in the next six months (even if Ed Woodward is saying otherwise) and Sancho is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

Watch this space. As long as Dortmund get their cash, this agreement goes along with the company line from the Bundesliga giants who have always said that Sancho will not be with them for much longer.

Arsenal aren’t the same financial juggernaut Man United are and Mikel Arteta will have to shop accordingly when the window opens, however there is some transfer news which concerns both teams battling for the same player. The Gunners are said to be competing with Man United for the signing of Wissam Ben Yedder, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Ben Yedder, 29, is the latest player linked with a move to Arsenal and if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sold this summer with just a year left on his contract, the Gunners forward line will need reinforcements.

Ben Yedder is clinical in the right system and he’s proved that at Toulouse and Sevilla over the years and he’s had a really good season at Monaco in 2019-20 with 18 goals in 28 Ligue 1 games.

If Aubameyang is sold for close to $40 million, it is reported most of that would be spent on Ben Yedder. With the future of Alexandre Lacazette also uncertain, plus the emergence of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, this Arsenal forward line could look a lot different six months from now.

As for Man United, well, there’s no doubt that Ben Yedder’s movement and clinical nature in the box will remind Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of himself in his playing days. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood around, do Man United really need another striker though? Their priority should be filling spots out wide in attack. Hello, Mr. Sancho.