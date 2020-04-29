La Liga players to return to training

La Liga players will be able to return to individual training on May 4 and then to training grounds on May 11 as Spain plans out the road ahead.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The Spanish government has released details on how certain parts of the coronavirus lockdown will be lifted and sportspeople were given special rules to follow.
Clubs will follow a special plan put in place by La Liga which starts with a preparation phase, then individual practices before smaller group and then full squad sessions are allowed.
La Liga president Javier Tebas is keen to get the plan going as soon as possible and seemed bemused why France’s government would cancel the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season and point to Bundesliga clubs in Germany training for the last few weeks.
“I do not understand why there would more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas,” Tebas said. “If important economic sectors cannot restart, in a safe and controlled manner, they could end up disappearing. That could happen to professional football.
“In other countries teams are already training, that’s the example to follow. In Spain, football is an important economic driver that we need to reactivate like many others. We continue to focus on this reactivation, in a responsible manner and adhering to health recommendations, as soon as possible.”
It remains to be seen if players are keen to return to training grounds in the next few weeks as the Spanish footballers union have already stated that many of their members are concerned about the health risks of returning too soon.
Spain has been one of the toughest hit nations in the world with 24,275 deaths, as only Italy and USA have recorded more deaths.