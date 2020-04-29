LISTEN: The NBC broadcast’s All-Time Premier League Draft

The plan was devised by Premier League medical advisor Mark Gillett in consultation with experts from La Liga and the Bundesliga, and featured input by many club doctors around England’s top flight. According to Sky:
Like leaders Liverpool, there are more stars than duds for Manchester City over the course of the 2019-20 season.
Injuries hurt City, as did predictable problems dealing with the ones that occurred to their center backs.
But the offense was still stylish and capable of breaking records. Their own PL goal record was under threat, and the individual season assist record looked likely to fall under the weight of their Player of the Year.
Below we give each Man City player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.
If a Man City is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
Kevin De Bruyne: Sixteen assists to lead the PL field by four despite playing 400 fewer minutes than No. 2 (Trent Alexander-Arnold). His 3.7 key passes per game is a full pass more than anyone else in the league. The race for PL Player of the Year is not even close, and that’s saying something considering the power of Virgil van Dijk (It’s probably a mile from 2 to 3, too.).
Sergio Aguero: He’s played 1402 minutes and has 16 goals. The three players ahead of him have played at least 822 minutes more this season. Speaking of which…
Gabriel Jesus: He’s got 10 goals in 1338 minutes. Only 13 starts on the season, can you imagine what he’d do with regular run as the center forward of a club like City?
Fernandinho: Good enough for the A/B borderline before you consider he’s playing center back on a regular basis for the first time, is doing so at the age of 34, and plays nearly every minute in the Champions League, too.
Rodri Riyad Mahrez
B-GRADE
Raheem Sterling: A step back from his audacious past two seasons, but 11 goals and an assist are still nothing at which to shake a stick. He’s been a bit unlucky to boot, with an expected goals of 13+ and assists of nearly six.
David Silva: Like many players of his elite generation in Spain, has found a way to play a supporting actor’s role in award-winning style.
Aymeric Laporte: Fits and starts thanks to a long-term injury, his absence arguably the reason there’s no decent Premier League title race.
Bernardo Silva
Phil Foden
C-GRADE
Kyle Walker: Still a bit surprised he wasn’t asked to fill in at center back when Laporte was injured, though that’s not as surprising as his time between the sticks.
Ederson: A fairly average (for anyone) campaign from one of the best in the world at his particular job.
Joao Cancelo Ilkay Gundogan
D-GRADE
Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones: What does it say that the pair have underperformed when compared to a player who had played all of three first team matches at center back in his career? No, Fernandinho’s inexperience wouldn’t have helped Stones and Otamendi look good, but their expertise was probably supposed to have looked better than him (See below).
Below we give each United player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.
If a Red Devil is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
Marcus Rashford: My goodness, has he delivered on his promise?! Six times a MOTM, the 22-year-old has 14 goals and four assists and he’s yet to get the chance to feast off Bruno Fernandes playmaking.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Has become a consistent force over two full seasons since a sterling 2017-18 cameo for Crystal Palace. The fullback has averaged 3.8 tackles per game and 2.2 interceptions for his career.
Bruno Fernandes: He’s just met the minimum five matches and it’s a terribly small sample size, but the Portuguese has delivered all the goods. Crosses, long balls, and short-smart combination play. Beautiful.
Scott McTominay: What would United’s season look like had this rusty nail of a midfielder not missed a 3W-1D-3L stretch which included 2-0 losses to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Burnley? The club also drew Sheffield United and Aston Villa, allowing five total goals in a week without McTominay in late Fall.
B-GRADE
Harry Maguire: Just on the verge of an A, although VAR certainly doubly helped him in the win over Chelsea. The absurd price tag shouldn’t play into his grade, but maybe we’re docking him a bit.
Paul Pogba: The doubts over whether his injury absence is longer than the ailments demanded are a symptom of the sick when it comes to the coverage of Pogba, but the World Cup winner was quite decent over seven matches.
Anthony Martial: Despite Pogba and Rashford missing significant time with injuries and Bruno Fernandes not purchased until January, the 11-goal striker hasn’t gone more than four matches without a goal. He’ll make it work.
Fred Nemanja Matic
C-GRADE
David De Gea: Is it difficult to believe that it has been almost two full seasons since the Spaniard completed a season that saw him perform as perhaps the best goalkeeper in the world? De Gea has been quite average this season.
Daniel James: Not bad for a first Premier League season, but the 22-year-old hit a lull around the festive fixtures and didn’t pull out of it until the past couple of matches. Fun fact: All three of his goals came in the first four PL matches, while his six assists came in an 11-match window between Oct. 20 and Dec. 29.
Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams: Don’t mistake the fact that the teenagers are extremely gifted and seemingly no-doubters with performances indicative of their ages (18 and 19). C is fine. The sky is the limit, and Williams has tempted the B range over his most recent appearances.
Luke Shaw Juan Mata Ashley Young
D-GRADE
Andrea Pereira: We don’t get it. We just don’t. He’s tied with James for the most big chances created on United, but is one-dimensional. Yes players who take the most risks make the most glaring errors, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is giving the 24-year-old all kinds of patience. Will it pay off?
Jesse Lingard: It’s been nearly two years since he completed an 8-goal, 5-assist PL season that teased the future. The ensuing pair of campaigns haven’t gone well.
INCOMPLETE
Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Odion Ighalo, Marcos Rojo, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, Axel Tuannzebe, James Garner