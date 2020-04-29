Report: Returning players would be tested twice weekly for COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like leaders Liverpool, there are more stars than duds for Manchester City over the course of the 2019-20 season.

Injuries hurt City, as did predictable problems dealing with the ones that occurred to their center backs.

But the offense was still stylish and capable of breaking records. Their own PL goal record was under threat, and the individual season assist record looked likely to fall under the weight of their Player of the Year.

Below we give each Man City player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Man City is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Kevin De Bruyne: Sixteen assists to lead the PL field by four despite playing 400 fewer minutes than No. 2 (Trent Alexander-Arnold). His 3.7 key passes per game is a full pass more than anyone else in the league. The race for PL Player of the Year is not even close, and that’s saying something considering the power of Virgil van Dijk (It’s probably a mile from 2 to 3, too.).

Sergio Aguero: He’s played 1402 minutes and has 16 goals. The three players ahead of him have played at least 822 minutes more this season. Speaking of which…

Gabriel Jesus: He’s got 10 goals in 1338 minutes. Only 13 starts on the season, can you imagine what he’d do with regular run as the center forward of a club like City?

Fernandinho: Good enough for the A/B borderline before you consider he’s playing center back on a regular basis for the first time, is doing so at the age of 34, and plays nearly every minute in the Champions League, too.

Rodri

Riyad Mahrez

B-GRADE

Raheem Sterling: A step back from his audacious past two seasons, but 11 goals and an assist are still nothing at which to shake a stick. He’s been a bit unlucky to boot, with an expected goals of 13+ and assists of nearly six.

David Silva: Like many players of his elite generation in Spain, has found a way to play a supporting actor’s role in award-winning style.

Aymeric Laporte: Fits and starts thanks to a long-term injury, his absence arguably the reason there’s no decent Premier League title race.

Bernardo Silva

Phil Foden



C-GRADE

Kyle Walker: Still a bit surprised he wasn’t asked to fill in at center back when Laporte was injured, though that’s not as surprising as his time between the sticks.

Ederson: A fairly average (for anyone) campaign from one of the best in the world at his particular job.

Joao Cancelo

Ilkay Gundogan

D-GRADE

Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones: What does it say that the pair have underperformed when compared to a player who had played all of three first team matches at center back in his career? No, Fernandinho’s inexperience wouldn’t have helped Stones and Otamendi look good, but their expertise was probably supposed to have looked better than him (See below).

Benjamin Mendy

Oleksandr Zinchenko



INCOMPLETE

Eric Garcia, Claudio Bravo, Angelino

