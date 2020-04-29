Premier League social media wrap: Krul cooks, ‘Redz’ dances

Rebecca Lowe rounds up the best of Premier League social media in the video above, and we’ve caught some other items as well.
Rebecca saw Mikael Sylvestre exercising in a door frame and Christian Fuchs going “Rocky IV,” focusing on the new and public training habits of PL stars.
The pulses were rising for some in training, but Nathan Redmond was choosing to get it cooking with a dance contest.
Competition for #InternationalDanceDay⚡️
Teaming up with my @RightToPlay_UK crew!
How to enter 👉 Upload your 📽️ to IG, follow @RightToPlay_UK, tag myself and them. Use #RightToPlayRhythm
T's & C's 👉 https://t.co/VAlo9r4YF3
⚡️😃 pic.twitter.com/oX0y6j4mMe
— Redz (@NathanRedmond22) April 29, 2020
Meanwhile, Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul was turning up the temperature in the kitchen with his daughter.
1st ever cooking lesson with my partner in crime.. vegetable curry and apple crumble 👨🏻🍳 #chaosinthekitchen pic.twitter.com/QRnPWjg6os
— Tim Krul (@TimKrul) April 29, 2020
Robert Snodgrass started a podcast with former Rangers player Kris Boyd and didn’t even have the good sense to call it a Snodcast. Come on, Robert.
West Ham teammate Jack Wilshere was one of his guests.
We hit @JackWilshere with the big question. 😳
If you were a manager, who’re you signing?
🔴 Stevie G | #LFC
🔵 Lamps | #CFC
Boydy & @robsnodgrass7 manage to get an answer out of him & *so much more* on our latest podcast! 👀
Watch it all now! 📲 https://t.co/9urtwGN97T pic.twitter.com/sOZVUmRbXf
— The Lockdown Tactics ⚽️ (@lockdowntactics) April 29, 2020
A fellow Hammer was also getting involved in a new technical pursuit.
Michail Antonio has discovered Photoshop.
Taking this home schooling to a new level 👨🏾🏫 pic.twitter.com/wNMJMQC41B
— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) April 29, 2020
Manchester City centerback Nicolas Otamendi was training at home with minimal dress.
Seguimos 💪🏻 #training ✅ pic.twitter.com/bxtx55tkil
— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) April 29, 2020