More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United
Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Ranking every Manchester United player

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United is within shouting distance of the top four despite injuries to two of its most important attackers and a tough season from a longtime star.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Below we give each United player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Red Devil is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Marcus Rashford: My goodness, has he delivered on his promise?! Six times a MOTM, the 22-year-old has 14 goals and four assists and he’s yet to get the chance to feast off Bruno Fernandes playmaking.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Has become a consistent force over two full seasons since a sterling 2017-18 cameo for Crystal Palace. The fullback has averaged 3.8 tackles per game and 2.2 interceptions for his career.

Bruno Fernandes: He’s just met the minimum five matches and it’s a terribly small sample size, but the Portuguese has delivered all the goods. Crosses, long balls, and short-smart combination play. Beautiful.

Scott McTominay: What would United’s season look like had this rusty nail of a midfielder not missed a 3W-1D-3L stretch which included 2-0 losses to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Burnley? The club also drew Sheffield United and Aston Villa, allowing five total goals in a week without McTominay in late Fall.

Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes  (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

B-GRADE

Harry Maguire: Just on the verge of an A, although VAR certainly doubly helped him in the win over Chelsea. The absurd price tag shouldn’t play into his grade, but maybe we’re docking him a bit.

Paul Pogba: The doubts over whether his injury absence is longer than the ailments demanded are a symptom of the sick when it comes to the coverage of Pogba, but the World Cup winner was quite decent over seven matches.

Anthony Martial: Despite Pogba and Rashford missing significant time with injuries and Bruno Fernandes not purchased until January, the 11-goal striker hasn’t gone more than four matches without a goal. He’ll make it work.

Fred
Nemanja Matic

C-GRADE

David De Gea: Is it difficult to believe that it has been almost two full seasons since the Spaniard completed a season that saw him perform as perhaps the best goalkeeper in the world? De Gea has been quite average this season.

Daniel James: Not bad for a first Premier League season, but the 22-year-old hit a lull around the festive fixtures and didn’t pull out of it until the past couple of matches. Fun fact: All three of his goals came in the first four PL matches, while his six assists came in an 11-match window between Oct. 20 and Dec. 29.

Victor Lindelof: A third season as unspectacular and pretty average for the 25-year-old, who signed a new deal in the fall.

Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams: Don’t mistake the fact that the teenagers are extremely gifted and seemingly no-doubters with performances indicative of their ages (18 and 19). C is fine. The sky is the limit, and Williams has tempted the B range over his most recent appearances.

Luke Shaw
Juan Mata
Ashley Young

Manchester United Mata Greenwood
Manchester United’s Juan Mata (left) celebrates scoring his sides third goal with Mason Greenwood during the UEFA Europa League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

D-GRADE

Andrea Pereira: We don’t get it. We just don’t. He’s tied with James for the most big chances created on United, but is one-dimensional. Yes players who take the most risks make the most glaring errors, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is giving the 24-year-old all kinds of patience. Will it pay off?

Jesse Lingard: It’s been nearly two years since he completed an 8-goal, 5-assist PL season that teased the future. The ensuing pair of campaigns haven’t gone well.

INCOMPLETE

Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Odion Ighalo, Marcos Rojo, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, Axel Tuannzebe, James Garner

Manchester United announces trial of barrier seating at Old Trafford

Manchester United
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Old Trafford will have a slightly new look soon, but for how long?

Manchester United has been given permission to experiment with around 1500 safe-standing “barrier seats” at their home ground, the club announced Wednesday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

United managing director Richard Arnold said that the move was inspired by the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, and that the club hopes it can be a positive step.

Our belief is that the introduction of barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing. It also allows us to future-proof the stadium in the event of any changes to the current all-seater stadium policy. If the trial is successful, we may consider further implementation of barrier seating in other parts of the stadium.

The standing area with a rail in front is a throwback, and plenty of venues — Think Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall — have entire sections of safe standing

Standing in England’s top two divisions was outlawed following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. Multiple teams have been given permission to experiment with safe standing sections in recent years.

UEFA medical chief: Season restart ‘definitely possible’

UEFA
Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oh, that the science could give us some peace of mind as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the world (let alone our soccer-loving hearts).

UEFA medical chief Tim Meyer says a return of the 2018-19 season is “definitely possible,” one day after FIFA’s medical chief Michel D’Hooghe claimed games should not return until September.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Meyer stressed that safety protocols will be key, but that delaying matches until September like the Netherlands and France is not a necessity.

Here’s Meyer, who has also served as the head physician of the German Football Association, via Sky Sports:

“All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions ensuring that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved.

“Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019-20 season.”

The Premier League and UK government are in talks over ‘Project Restart’ to get the season restarted in June, while the Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A are also training or nearing it.

UEFA want a plan in place from all nations before May 25 if they plan to try and finish the domestic season. Issuing a statement in the face of governing body FIFA is a strong statement that should not be overlooked as we weigh whether soccer can return.

That said, if testing can stop the spread between participants and if the players are for it, there are other benefits to the return of sport. For example: a sense of normalcy for fans at home. That cannot override the public good, though it can certainly play a part in the debate.

Report: Paulo Dybala tests positive four times for COVID-19

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

Juventus and Argentina star Paul Dybala has tested positive for COVID-19 four times in the last six weeks, according to a report.

Dybala, 26, announced way back on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had contracted the coronavirus and over six weeks later he has yet to recover.

CNN have some more details on Dybala’s situation, while Juventus have yet to comment.

“He is doing well now, he has no symptoms and is even training. Now he is waiting for the results of the latest two swabs. Dybala has to respect the healthcare system and the time it takes. He is a soccer player and doesn’t get preferential treatment,” the CNN source said.

Per the report, it is unclear when the tests were carried out and Dybala is currently waiting for his latest test results to come back.

Juventus have had three players test positive for COVID-19 but Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have since tested negative and have made a full recovery.

This news regarding Dybala and his four positive tests is concerning for many reasons, not least because it is unclear how games could return in Italy, or elsewhere, until leagues, clubs and players can be certain all players are not carrying COVID-19 and can spread it to other players and officials. Also, how many testing kits would need to be made available each day just to have leagues return?

How would it be fair to restart a league if certain clubs do not have their full squad of players as several are missing due to having COVID-19?

Serie A clubs are set to return to individual training on May 4 and team training on May 14 but doubts are already arising as to whether the 2019-20 season can continue across Italy’s top-flight.

Transfer news: Sancho sale agreed; Ben Yedder to Arsenal, Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news regarding Man United and Arsenal, it appears Jadon Sancho could be able to leave Borussia Dortmund within the next transfer window, whenever that is.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

SportBild in Germany state that Jadon Sancho, 20, and Borussia Dortmund have agreed he can leave in 2020 if, and it’s a big if, a team matches his transfer valuation.

Bild revealed that “when Sancho extended his contract, which originally ran until 2020, in September 2018 without an exit clause until 2022, an agreement – which was not contractually fixed – was agreed between the club and the Sancho side.”

So, if a club comes in and meets the reported $130 million valuation Dortmund have for Sancho, they can have him.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are among the clubs who are said to be weighing up a move for the England international. However, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, you have to think that Dortmund may be forced to lower their asking price.

Man United seems like the most likely destination for Sancho as the former Man City and Watford academy product is one of the missing pieces of the jigsaw needed in their attack. Man United are one of the only clubs who could afford a big money signing in the next six months (even if Ed Woodward is saying otherwise) and Sancho is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

Watch this space. As long as Dortmund get their cash, this agreement goes along with the company line from the Bundesliga giants who have always said that Sancho will not be with them for much longer.

Arsenal aren’t the same financial juggernaut Man United are and Mikel Arteta will have to shop accordingly when the window opens, however there is some transfer news which concerns both teams battling for the same player. The Gunners are said to be competing with Man United for the signing of Wissam Ben Yedder, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Ben Yedder, 29, is the latest player linked with a move to Arsenal and if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sold this summer with just a year left on his contract, the Gunners forward line will need reinforcements.

Ben Yedder is clinical in the right system and he’s proved that at Toulouse and Sevilla over the years and he’s had a really good season at Monaco in 2019-20 with 18 goals in 28 Ligue 1 games.

If Aubameyang is sold for close to $40 million, it is reported most of that would be spent on Ben Yedder. With the future of Alexandre Lacazette also uncertain, plus the emergence of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, this Arsenal forward line could look a lot different six months from now.

As for Man United, well, there’s no doubt that Ben Yedder’s movement and clinical nature in the box will remind Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of himself in his playing days. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood around, do Man United really need another striker though? Their priority should be filling spots out wide in attack. Hello, Mr. Sancho.