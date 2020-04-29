CNN have some more details on Dybala’s situation, while Juventus have yet to comment.
“He is doing well now, he has no symptoms and is even training. Now he is waiting for the results of the latest two swabs. Dybala has to respect the healthcare system and the time it takes. He is a soccer player and doesn’t get preferential treatment,” the CNN source said.
Per the report, it is unclear when the tests were carried out and Dybala is currently waiting for his latest test results to come back.
This news regarding Dybala and his four positive tests is concerning for many reasons, not least because it is unclear how games could return in Italy, or elsewhere, until leagues, clubs and players can be certain all players are not carrying COVID-19 and can spread it to other players and officials. Also, how many testing kits would need to be made available each day just to have leagues return?
How would it be fair to restart a league if certain clubs do not have their full squad of players as several are missing due to having COVID-19?
United managing director Richard Arnold said that the move was inspired by the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, and that the club hopes it can be a positive step.
Our belief is that the introduction of barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing. It also allows us to future-proof the stadium in the event of any changes to the current all-seater stadium policy. If the trial is successful, we may consider further implementation of barrier seating in other parts of the stadium.
The standing area with a rail in front is a throwback, and plenty of venues — Think Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall — have entire sections of safe standing
Standing in England’s top two divisions was outlawed following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. Multiple teams have been given permission to experiment with safe standing sections in recent years.
Here’s Meyer, who has also served as the head physician of the German Football Association, via Sky Sports:
“All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions ensuring that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved.
“Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019-20 season.”
That said, if testing can stop the spread between participants and if the players are for it, there are other benefits to the return of sport. For example: a sense of normalcy for fans at home. That cannot override the public good, though it can certainly play a part in the debate.
SportBild in Germany state that Jadon Sancho, 20, and Borussia Dortmund have agreed he can leave in 2020 if, and it’s a big if, a team matches his transfer valuation.
Bild revealed that “when Sancho extended his contract, which originally ran until 2020, in September 2018 without an exit clause until 2022, an agreement – which was not contractually fixed – was agreed between the club and the Sancho side.”
So, if a club comes in and meets the reported $130 million valuation Dortmund have for Sancho, they can have him.
Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are among the clubs who are said to be weighing up a move for the England international. However, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, you have to think that Dortmund may be forced to lower their asking price.
Man United seems like the most likely destination for Sancho as the former Man City and Watford academy product is one of the missing pieces of the jigsaw needed in their attack. Man United are one of the only clubs who could afford a big money signing in the next six months (even if Ed Woodward is saying otherwise) and Sancho is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.
Arsenal aren’t the same financial juggernaut Man United are and Mikel Arteta will have to shop accordingly when the window opens, however there is some transfer news which concerns both teams battling for the same player. The Gunners are said to be competing with Man United for the signing of Wissam Ben Yedder, according to French outlet L’Equipe.
Ben Yedder, 29, is the latest player linked with a move to Arsenal and if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sold this summer with just a year left on his contract, the Gunners forward line will need reinforcements.
Ben Yedder is clinical in the right system and he’s proved that at Toulouse and Sevilla over the years and he’s had a really good season at Monaco in 2019-20 with 18 goals in 28 Ligue 1 games.
If Aubameyang is sold for close to $40 million, it is reported most of that would be spent on Ben Yedder. With the future of Alexandre Lacazette also uncertain, plus the emergence of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, this Arsenal forward line could look a lot different six months from now.
As for Man United, well, there’s no doubt that Ben Yedder’s movement and clinical nature in the box will remind Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of himself in his playing days. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood around, do Man United really need another striker though? Their priority should be filling spots out wide in attack. Hello, Mr. Sancho.
Liverpool have had a record-breaking season with an incredible unbeaten run and scintillating wins throughout the 2019-20 campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s champions elect, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?
Below we give each Liverpool player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.
If a Liverpool player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
Jordan Henderson: What a season the captain has had in midfield. All of his critics have hushed and as well as driving the team on through his work rate, Henderson’s quality on the ball has shone through this season. After leading Liverpool to the Champions League last season, Hendo is so close to raising the Premier League trophy aloft. He will become a Liverpool legend.
Sadio Mane: A contender for PL Player of the Season alongside Henderson and Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne, Mane has delivered time and time again. In the first half of the season he was unstoppable and popped up with massive goals late on as Liverpool secured plenty of one-goal wins. His pace is scary and now he’s become more clinical.
Roberto Firmino: The man who knits everything together in attack. Firmino is finally receiving the credit he deserves as his movement, link up play and wonderful flicks have set Liverpool on their way. His finishing (away from home, at least) has improved and the Brazilian forward is one of the most unselfish players around. Not really a true number nine, Firmino pops up in dangerous areas and never stops working for the team.
Virgil van Dijk: Another dominant season so far from VVD. What else did we expect? Gomez, Matip and Lovren have come in to play alongside him and Van Dijk’s presence means the entire defensive unit remains solid. A true leader.
Trent Alexander-Arnold Alisson Andy Robertson
B-GRADE
Mohamed Salah: He has clicked through the gears in the latter months of the season but it did take Salah a while to get going. The Egyptian winger wasn’t at his best for a while but he is still so dangerous. Mane and Firmino have correctly received plenty of the plaudits but Salah has scored 16 goals in the Premier League, two more than Mane and eight more than Firmino.
Joe Gomez: Started the season behind Matip in the pecking order at center back but his injury gave Gomez a chance to regain his place. Boy, has he taken it. Gomez and Van Dijk have a telepathic understanding and Liverpool’s immense defensive record often gets overlooked. With Alisson out injured for a big chunk of the season, Van Dijk and Gomez needed to step up. A few shaky moments here and there but Gomez is now the first-choice center back alongside VVD.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: A really strong middle to end part of the season for the Ox who has added plenty more to his game than surging runs forward. A clever player who has improved his tactical awareness and composure on the ball, Oxlade-Chamberlain is the perfect two-way midfielder for Klopp’s style of play. Hopefully he can now stay injury free for the rest of his career.
Georginio Wijnaldum James Milner Fabinho Curtis Jones Neco Williams
C-GRADE
Naby Keita: Injuries have been his the big problem for ‘Naby lad’ but his quality is undoubted. Keita just can’t catch a break or get a run of games but his quick feet and surging runs mean he is perfect to be a midfielder for Klopp. Oxlade-Chamberlain is ahead of him right now. If Keita can get back to full fitness for six months, he will be a star.
Joel Matip: His season has been impacted by injury and that is why he’s in this category. That said, Gomez has overtaken him and he may have to be content with a place on the bench for the foreseeable future. He is still underrated and a solid and steady presence.
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino Adam Lallana Harvey Elliott Pedro Chirivella
D-GRADE
Adrian: He was only supposed to be back up to Alisson who is arguably the best goalkeeper on the planet. Adrian never expected to play in 18 games in all competitions this season. Has made multiple mistakes which led to goals, none more so than against Atletico.
Dejan Lovren: Has come in and done okay when called upon but when you watch him play, it seems like he’s going to make a mistake. He is too relaxed on the ball and with Matip, Gomez and VVD ahead of him, plus a bunch of promising youngsters coming through, Lovren should probably leave Liverpool in the next window if he wants to play regularly for the final years of his career.