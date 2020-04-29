Newcastle United’s potential new owners reportedly want Mauricio Pochettino to become their new manager.

Per the reports, including this one from our partners at Sky Sports, Newcastle are willing to pay Pochettino $23.6 million a year which would make him the second-highest paid manager in the Premier League after Pep Guardiola.

Steve Bruce is Newcastle’s current manager and although he has led them to midtable safety this season, fans are far from happy with their style of play.

The Saudi Arabian led ownership group have made Pochettino their top target and the former Southampton and Tottenham boss is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League. Per the report, if Newcastle can’t snare Pochettino then former boss Rafael Benitez is keen on a return.

But it is clear Pochettino is their top target and on the surface this seems like a very decent fit for all concern, contingent on a few things.

1) Pochettino is given the transfer funds to totally rebuild this team. 2) Newcastle’s new owners have realistic expectations.

If Pochettino is handed the cash to bring in at least five or six new players for his first weeks in the job, he can transform the way this team plays. As long as Newcastle’s potential new owners give him a realistic target of reaching a major cup final and trying to qualify for Europe by finishing in the top seven in the next four years, he should take this job.

There’s no doubt his reputation hasn’t taken a hit at all, as a lot of the issues which crept into his Tottenham were due to a lack of spending from Daniel Levy rather than his own tactical flaws.

Pochettino will be adored by the Newcastle fans and in reality, they are a very similar club to Tottenham in a lot of ways. Both are sleeping giants who have been starved of trophies and Pochettino can put together pretty much the same blueprint at Newcastle that he had at Tottenham.

High-pressing towards the Gallowgate End would make the Toon Army giddy and for some reason I can’t get images of Pochettino chugging a pint of Newcastle Brown Ale while he lauds the fans from the Tyne Bridge out of my head.

If the new Newcastle owners are given the green light to take charge of the club, Pochettino would be the perfect manager for this project.

