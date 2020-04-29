More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Report: Pochettino lined up by Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2020, 9:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle United’s potential new owners reportedly want Mauricio Pochettino to become their new manager.

Per the reports, including this one from our partners at Sky Sports, Newcastle are willing to pay Pochettino $23.6 million a year which would make him the second-highest paid manager in the Premier League after Pep Guardiola.

Steve Bruce is Newcastle’s current manager and although he has led them to midtable safety this season, fans are far from happy with their style of play.

The Saudi Arabian led ownership group have made Pochettino their top target and the former Southampton and Tottenham boss is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League. Per the report, if Newcastle can’t snare Pochettino then former boss Rafael Benitez is keen on a return.

But it is clear Pochettino is their top target and on the surface this seems like a very decent fit for all concern, contingent on a few things.

1) Pochettino is given the transfer funds to totally rebuild this team. 2) Newcastle’s new owners have realistic expectations.

If Pochettino is handed the cash to bring in at least five or six new players for his first weeks in the job, he can transform the way this team plays. As long as Newcastle’s potential new owners give him a realistic target of reaching a major cup final and trying to qualify for Europe by finishing in the top seven in the next four years, he should take this job.

There’s no doubt his reputation hasn’t taken a hit at all, as a lot of the issues which crept into his Tottenham were due to a lack of spending from Daniel Levy rather than his own tactical flaws.

Pochettino will be adored by the Newcastle fans and in reality, they are a very similar club to Tottenham in a lot of ways. Both are sleeping giants who have been starved of trophies and Pochettino can put together pretty much the same blueprint at Newcastle that he had at Tottenham.

High-pressing towards the Gallowgate End would make the Toon Army giddy and for some reason I can’t get images of Pochettino chugging a pint of Newcastle Brown Ale while he lauds the fans from the Tyne Bridge out of my head.

If the new Newcastle owners are given the green light to take charge of the club, Pochettino would be the perfect manager for this project.

Ranking every Leicester player

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leicester City have had a tremendous Premier League season as they’ve sat in the top four for pretty much the entire 2019-20 campaign, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Below we give each Leicester player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Leicester player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Jamie Vardy
Getty Images

Jamie Vardy: The top goalscorer in the Premier League with 19 goals, Vardy has rolled back the years this season. He is working just as hard as he always has but now he’s working smarter. Efficiency has been key and Vardy’s pace on the counter is a weapon this slick Foxes team loves to have up their sleeve. Somehow opposition defenses keep giving him space to run in-behind them. Brendan Rodgers has improved Vardy tactically.

Caglar Soyuncu: What a signing. He waited it out for a year behind Harry Maguire and spent that year observing the man who moved to Man United. Soyuncu is a fans favorite for his no-nonsense defending but like Maguire he loves to stride forward with the ball too. Alongside Jonny Evans, Leicester’s center back pairing are among the best in the league.

Wilfred Ndidi: Emerging as one of the top defensive midfielders in the game, Ndidi wins the ball back time and time again to set Leicester on their way. The young Nigerian star was out injured for a few weeks and that coincided with Leicester’s worst run of the season. Coincidence? Nope.

Ricardo Pereira: Another player who sort of flies under the radar but has had a very good season at right back. He flies forward and helps out with attacks but he has improved a lot defensively. The Portuguese right back looks like another bargain buy for the Foxes.

Jonny Evans
James Maddison

B-GRADE

Getty Images

Youri Tielemans: Started the season like a Rolls Royce but recently looked like he was running out of gas. The young Belgian midfielder impressed while on loan last season and after his permanent move from Monaco his poise on the ball alongside Ndidi creates the perfect balance in midfield. Needs to kick on when games resume. He has the quality to dictate games.

Kelechi Iheanacho: Doesn’t play often but when he does he usually scores. He will get the chance to replace Vardy in the next few years and perhaps that is the chance he is waiting for. Remarkably Iheanacho is only 23 years old.

Kasper Schmeichel
Harvey Barnes
Marc Albrighton

C-GRADE

Getty Images

Ayoze Perez: Okay, he’s had a decent first season at Leicester and he’s scored seven goals, but three of those were in the hammering of Southampton. Perez has played out wide and has been asked to cut inside and he works his socks off. Perhaps he will play in a more central role in years to come when Vardy winds down. Center forward is where he’s at his best and his $40 million move from Newcastle was a lot of money. So far, the jury is still out.

Demarai Gray: An up and down season for the young English winger. Like the. majority of his career, he’s shown flashes of brilliance but is still lacking composure. Harvey Barnes, Albrighton and Perez have been preferred to him out wide. His time will come.

Dennis Praet
Christian Fuchs
Wes Morgan
James Justin

D-GRADE

Getty Images

Ben Chilwell: This is perhaps a little harsh but there’s no doubting that Chilwell’s form has gone right out of the window during the season. An England international with Chelsea, Liverpool and others reportedly interested, Chilwell suddenly looks like he can’t find a teammate with a pass. He’s become a target for Leicester fans and that has impacted his confidence. Chilwell’s quality on the ball is undoubted but this season has been a rough one for him.

Hamza Choudhury
Nampalys Mendy

La Liga players to return to training

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

La Liga players will be able to return to individual training on May 4 and then to training grounds on May 11 as Spain plans out the road ahead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Spanish government has released details on how certain parts of the coronavirus lockdown will be lifted and sportspeople were given special rules to follow.

Clubs will follow a special plan put in place by La Liga which starts with a preparation phase, then individual practices before smaller group and then full squad sessions are allowed.

La Liga president Javier Tebas is keen to get the plan going as soon as possible and seemed bemused why France’s government would cancel the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season and point to Bundesliga clubs in Germany training for the last few weeks.

“I do not understand why there would more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas,” Tebas said. “If important economic sectors cannot restart, in a safe and controlled manner, they could end up disappearing. That could happen to professional football.

“In other countries teams are already training, that’s the example to follow. In Spain, football is an important economic driver that we need to reactivate like many others. We continue to focus on this reactivation, in a responsible manner and adhering to health recommendations, as soon as possible.”

It remains to be seen if players are keen to return to training grounds in the next few weeks as the Spanish footballers union have already stated that many of their members are concerned about the health risks of returning too soon.

Spain has been one of the toughest hit nations in the world with 24,275 deaths, as only Italy and USA have recorded more deaths.

Ranking every Everton player

Everton
Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

How to grade a team that couldn’t do anything for the better part of a season, but now lurks within range of European qualification?

That statement pertains to a few Premier League teams, but none more than Everton. The Toffees sat 18th in the beginning of December but rose as high as ninth once Carlo Ancelotti took the reins of the Goodison Park set.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

So let’s get to grading a very two-faced side.

Below we give each Everton player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Toffee is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Richarlison: The 10-goal man has a penchant for the wonderful and both power and pace for days. Willing to get stuck into a tackle, the Brazilian has now been the banner buy for Marco Silva at two clubs that eventually let him go.

Lucas Digne: Hasn’t pitched in with goals this season, but his six assists are a step up from 2019-20. The best two left backs in the league play on Merseyside.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Carlo Ancelotti’s best work so far is turning the immense potential of DCL into a top-performing goal machine. He’s a handful with skill and a nasty streak.

Mason Holgate: Slumped late in the season, but the 23-year-old has been Man of the Match caliber on several occasions this season. A tidy passer.

B-GRADE

Djibril Sidibe: The 27-year-old World Cup winner and Monaco loanee has four assists and almost 20 more tackles than the second-best total on Everton (Richarlison).

Yerry Mina: The club’s clearance leader this season will remember this year for a monstrous brace in a 3-2 defeat of Watford.

Djibril Sidibe (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

C-GRADE

Gylfi Sigurdsson: Why was he sitting on the ground for the would-be Harry Maguire own goal? That’s why he’s dipped from B- to C+ in our books. Sorry, Gylfi, it had to be. Just a goal and two assists from the veteran.

Michael Keane: Mercurial! The center back looks like a force one week and then feeble the next. Consider October, when he won 20 aerials over two matches only to disappear in back-to-back matches against Brighton and Saints (two total).

Andre Gomes: Some promising early displays but also some rough ones. The 26-year-old midfielder’s quick recovery from a long-term injury gives the Portuguese a chance to build consistency down the stretch.

Alex Iwobi
Bernard
Seamus Coleman
Fabian Delph

D-GRADE

Moise Kean: Turns out his immaturity issues are a very real problem, and the 20-year-old has been a big letdown on Merseyside.

Tom Davies: Still very young, but his performances have sunk as low as his socks this season. Very uneven.

Jordan Pickford: Once a Sunderland star, he’s now somehow both the England No. 1 and one of the worst-performing goalkeepers in the PL.

Morgan Schneiderlin
Theo Walcott

Jordan Pickford (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

INCOMPLETE

Leighton Baines, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon, Oumar Niasse

Transfer rumor roundup: Salisu to Man Utd, Koulibaly to Spurs

transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kalidou Koulibaly could really leave Napoli this time.

No, really.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The Senegalese defender headlines Tuesday’s run through the transfer rumor mill, with Premier League clubs linked with the center back.

Koulibaly turns 29 this summer and has been absent for most of 2020 through injury but remains one of the best backs in the world.

He has 10 goals and five assists in 233 career appearances for Napoli, and played every minute of the UCL group stage. Napoli went unbeaten, holding Liverpool to one goal over two matches, and is still alive after a 1-1 home draw with Barcelona.

Reporter Gianluca DiMarzio says that both Tottenham and Everton would like to get their hands on the big man, saying Daniel Levy has a good relationship with Koulibaly’s agents. Koulibaly, of course, played well under current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Koulibaly has also been regularly linked with Manchester United, with Chelsea rumors in his history as well.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The agent for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu says the player is in demand by many top clubs including Manchester United.

That could mean something, considering the agent is the father of a current United midfielder.

Juan Mata Sr. made the claims about the young center back, who has a goal and an assist during his debut La Liga campaign with Real Valladolid (He debuted for the first team at 2018-19 Copa del Rey).

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also linked with the left-footed center back, who has a reported $12 million release clause. Salisu turned 21 less than two weeks ago.