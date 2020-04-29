In the latest transfer news regarding Man United and Arsenal, it appears Jadon Sancho could be able to leave Borussia Dortmund within the next transfer window, whenever that is.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

SportBild in Germany state that Jadon Sancho, 20, and Borussia Dortmund have agreed he can leave in 2020 if, and it’s a big if, a team matches his transfer valuation.

Bild revealed that “when Sancho extended his contract, which originally ran until 2020, in September 2018 without an exit clause until 2022, an agreement – which was not contractually fixed – was agreed between the club and the Sancho side.”

So, if a club comes in and meets the reported $130 million valuation Dortmund have for Sancho, they can have him.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are among the clubs who are said to be weighing up a move for the England international. However, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, you have to think that Dortmund may be forced to lower their asking price.

Man United seems like the most likely destination for Sancho as the former Man City and Watford academy product is one of the missing pieces of the jigsaw needed in their attack. Man United are one of the only clubs who could afford a big money signing in the next six months (even if Ed Woodward is saying otherwise) and Sancho is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

Watch this space. As long as Dortmund get their cash, this agreement goes along with the company line from the Bundesliga giants who have always said that Sancho will not be with them for much longer.

Arsenal aren’t the same financial juggernaut Man United are and Mikel Arteta will have to shop accordingly when the window opens, however there is some transfer news which concerns both teams battling for the same player. The Gunners are said to be competing with Man United for the signing of Wissam Ben Yedder, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Ben Yedder, 29, is the latest player linked with a move to Arsenal and if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sold this summer with just a year left on his contract, the Gunners forward line will need reinforcements.

Ben Yedder is clinical in the right system and he’s proved that at Toulouse and Sevilla over the years and he’s had a really good season at Monaco in 2019-20 with 18 goals in 28 Ligue 1 games.

If Aubameyang is sold for close to $40 million, it is reported most of that would be spent on Ben Yedder. With the future of Alexandre Lacazette also uncertain, plus the emergence of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, this Arsenal forward line could look a lot different six months from now.

As for Man United, well, there’s no doubt that Ben Yedder’s movement and clinical nature in the box will remind Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of himself in his playing days. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood around, do Man United really need another striker though? Their priority should be filling spots out wide in attack. Hello, Mr. Sancho.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports