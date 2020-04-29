UEFA medical chief: Season restart ‘definitely possible’

Liverpool have had a record-breaking season with an incredible unbeaten run and scintillating wins throughout the 2019-20 campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s champions elect, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Liverpool player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Liverpool player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Jordan Henderson: What a season the captain has had in midfield. All of his critics have hushed and as well as driving the team on through his work rate, Henderson’s quality on the ball has shone through this season. After leading Liverpool to the Champions League last season, Hendo is so close to raising the Premier League trophy aloft. He will become a Liverpool legend.

Sadio Mane: A contender for PL Player of the Season alongside Henderson and Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne, Mane has delivered time and time again. In the first half of the season he was unstoppable and popped up with massive goals late on as Liverpool secured plenty of one-goal wins. His pace is scary and now he’s become more clinical.

Roberto Firmino: The man who knits everything together in attack. Firmino is finally receiving the credit he deserves as his movement, link up play and wonderful flicks have set Liverpool on their way. His finishing (away from home, at least) has improved and the Brazilian forward is one of the most unselfish players around. Not really a true number nine, Firmino pops up in dangerous areas and never stops working for the team.

Virgil van Dijk: Another dominant season so far from VVD. What else did we expect? Gomez, Matip and Lovren have come in to play alongside him and Van Dijk’s presence means the entire defensive unit remains solid. A true leader.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alisson

Andy Robertson

B-GRADE

Mohamed Salah: He has clicked through the gears in the latter months of the season but it did take Salah a while to get going. The Egyptian winger wasn’t at his best for a while but he is still so dangerous. Mane and Firmino have correctly received plenty of the plaudits but Salah has scored 16 goals in the Premier League, two more than Mane and eight more than Firmino.

Joe Gomez: Started the season behind Matip in the pecking order at center back but his injury gave Gomez a chance to regain his place. Boy, has he taken it. Gomez and Van Dijk have a telepathic understanding and Liverpool’s immense defensive record often gets overlooked. With Alisson out injured for a big chunk of the season, Van Dijk and Gomez needed to step up. A few shaky moments here and there but Gomez is now the first-choice center back alongside VVD.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: A really strong middle to end part of the season for the Ox who has added plenty more to his game than surging runs forward. A clever player who has improved his tactical awareness and composure on the ball, Oxlade-Chamberlain is the perfect two-way midfielder for Klopp’s style of play. Hopefully he can now stay injury free for the rest of his career.

Georginio Wijnaldum

James Milner

Fabinho

Curtis Jones

Neco Williams

C-GRADE

Naby Keita: Injuries have been his the big problem for ‘Naby lad’ but his quality is undoubted. Keita just can’t catch a break or get a run of games but his quick feet and surging runs mean he is perfect to be a midfielder for Klopp. Oxlade-Chamberlain is ahead of him right now. If Keita can get back to full fitness for six months, he will be a star.

Joel Matip: His season has been impacted by injury and that is why he’s in this category. That said, Gomez has overtaken him and he may have to be content with a place on the bench for the foreseeable future. He is still underrated and a solid and steady presence.

Divock Origi

Takumi Minamino

Adam Lallana

Harvey Elliott

Pedro Chirivella

D-GRADE

Adrian: He was only supposed to be back up to Alisson who is arguably the best goalkeeper on the planet. Adrian never expected to play in 18 games in all competitions this season. Has made multiple mistakes which led to goals, none more so than against Atletico.

Dejan Lovren: Has come in and done okay when called upon but when you watch him play, it seems like he’s going to make a mistake. He is too relaxed on the ball and with Matip, Gomez and VVD ahead of him, plus a bunch of promising youngsters coming through, Lovren should probably leave Liverpool in the next window if he wants to play regularly for the final years of his career.

Xherdan Shaqiri (season impacted by injuries)

