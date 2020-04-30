Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic has provided an injury update and the Chelsea and USMNT star is ready to roll.

Pulisic, 21, is currently back in his hometown of Hershey, PA during the Premier League’s suspension and has revealed he is now fully fit and ready to play.

It has been reported that Chelsea want all of their players currently overseas to return to the UK by Sunday ahead of the 2019-20 season potentially restarting.

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Pulisic says he has fully recovered from a reoccurring adductor injury he suffered in early January.

“I’m feeling great. Right before this whole thing happened I was actually back in training and feeling really good and ready to go. It was really unfortunate timing. As soon as I felt like I was back, now this has happened. It is what it is. Now I just have a bit more time to get it completely right and be 100 percent ready once I’m back.”

This is great news for Chelsea and the USMNT.

Pulisic’s injury was much worse than first feared and he last played a game for Chelsea on Jan. 1 at Brighton and Hove Albion. Since then Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and players have told ProSoccerTalk they miss Pulisic’s creativity in the final third and their worst form of the season came when the American winger was out injured.

It must have been so frustrating for Pulisic to suffer this injury just as he had become a regular for Chelsea and was arguably their most important attacking midfielder.

It’s good to hear he is now 100 percent healthy and working hard to stay in shape before the Premier League possibly returns and Chelsea fans will be eager to see him back on the pitch to provide their top four push with an extra boost in the final nine games of the season.

Injuries aside, Pulisic has had a very decent very season in England.

