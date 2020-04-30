More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chelsea, USMNT star Pulisic provides injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic has provided an injury update and the Chelsea and USMNT star is ready to roll.

Pulisic, 21, is currently back in his hometown of Hershey, PA during the Premier League’s suspension and has revealed he is now fully fit and ready to play.

It has been reported that Chelsea want all of their players currently overseas to return to the UK by Sunday ahead of the 2019-20 season potentially restarting.

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Pulisic says he has fully recovered from a reoccurring adductor injury he suffered in early January.

“I’m feeling great. Right before this whole thing happened I was actually back in training and feeling really good and ready to go. It was really unfortunate timing. As soon as I felt like I was back, now this has happened. It is what it is. Now I just have a bit more time to get it completely right and be 100 percent ready once I’m back.”

This is great news for Chelsea and the USMNT.

Pulisic’s injury was much worse than first feared and he last played a game for Chelsea on Jan. 1 at Brighton and Hove Albion. Since then Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and players have told ProSoccerTalk they miss Pulisic’s creativity in the final third and their worst form of the season came when the American winger was out injured.

It must have been so frustrating for Pulisic to suffer this injury just as he had become a regular for Chelsea and was arguably their most important attacking midfielder.

It’s good to hear he is now 100 percent healthy and working hard to stay in shape before the Premier League possibly returns and Chelsea fans will be eager to see him back on the pitch to provide their top four push with an extra boost in the final nine games of the season.

Injuries aside, Pulisic has had a very decent very season in England.

On this Day: Chelsea win first title in 50 years

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
We continue our ‘On this Day’ series with a belter for April 30 as Chelsea won their first title since 1955.

Why don’t we travel back to 2005 and see Chelsea clinch the Premier League title? Go on then!

Chelsea had gone 50 years without winning a league title but Jose Mourinho, in his first season as a manager in England, delivered their first PL trophy.

Frank Lampard scored twice in the second half as Chelsea beat Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium and sparked wild celebrations with their fans in the away end.

The current Chelsea manager remembers the day fondly, as celebrations on the pitch with owner Roman Abramovich, the staff and players continued long after the final whistle.

“It was something that gives you goose bumps when you look back. My parents where there on the day behind the goal which was different for me. They would normally sit in the hospitality or the directors’ box. That was great fate really because that is exactly where you would want to be with the way it developed. It was just madness in there. Fifty years of pent-up excitement from our fans, you could feel it with the players. When the first one went in, I know Bolton had a chance after that, but you felt like that was it and it was just a party atmosphere. It is something I will always treasure. They are not my best technical goals but emotionally it is right up there at the top.

“Celebrating as a group, you see the subs jumping on and Jose Mourinho running down the line. The Chelsea away fans are incredible. The Chelsea fans are generally but the away fans that travel, I had them there when I broke the goalscoring record and sometimes you want to do those things at the Bridge but to do them away, you get those fans who go through the years travelling and spend their money and support Chelsea when we go up north on a Monday night mid-season, and then they come to games like that which are memories for a life-time.”

Check out the video below to see highlights, as Chelsea’s legendary 2004-05 title-winning side finished on 95 points and lost just one of their 38 games.

Ranking every Norwich player

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
Norwich City have had a tough season overall but there have been plenty of highlights for the newly-promoted side who have a string of rising stars playing wonderfully for Daniel Farke, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Norwich player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Norwich player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Teemu Pukki: Scored early and often in the season and the Finnish striker is a cult hero. Pukki will be a man in demand if Norwich go down and although he seems very happy at Carrow Road, the clinical finisher could easily make a splash at team in the top half of the table. Pukki’s career arch has been peculiar but he works so hard and punishes teams who give him a chance.

Todd Cantwell: A rising star, Cantwell has had a really good season. The academy product is very well suited to the PL with his surging runs from midfield, calm finishing and passing. Cantwell’s link up play with Pukki is key and he has had some really good spells throughout the season.

Tim Krul: Simply put, he’s had a lot of reps. The penalty-saving expert has used all of his experience and aside from a couple of drubbings, Krul has done his best to hold this leaky Norwich defense together.

B-GRADE

Emiliano Buendia: A really nice player to watch, the Argentine attacking midfielder sometimes floats in and out of games and he’s struggled a little with the physicality of the Premier League. Buendia has real quality on the ball and is a luxury player. Like Pukki and Cantwell, in a top 10 team he could flourish.

Kenny McLean: His goal in the amazing win against Man City was the highlight and the Scotsman works so hard to supplement the skill and pace of Pukki and Cantwell. McLean is solid and steady and has had a very good season.

C-GRADE

Sam Byram: Steady enough and works hard at both full back positions but is guilty of giving the ball away. A player who is reliable and will always find a spot on a squad in the lower reaches of the PL.

Ibrahim Amadou: The loan signing from Sevilla was forced to play center back when he first arrived due to injuries and had some standout games (notably against Man City). Hasn’t really settled down in England and looks off the pace in central midfield.

D-GRADE

Grant Hanley: Maybe a bit harsh as he’s been out injured but he’s the captain and leader of Norwich’s defense which has conceded the second highest number of goals this season. That is partly due to the way they play but also because Hanley and others just aren’t reacting quick enough to opposition attackers.

Premier League clubs want to finish season

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
With doubts cast over whether the 2019-20 Premier League season will finish amid the coronavirus pandemic, all 20 clubs remain united in wanting to play out the remaining 92 games.

The UK government are set to make an announcement next week as the lockdown measures are in place until May 7. They confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about returning to action as soon as possible, as ‘project restart’ has put plans in place for how the Premier League to return from its suspension.

Our partners at Sky Sports have the following quote from an anonymous Premier League owner on the situation, as plans are in place for testing, players to wear masks during training and more.

“There is a great will to play the games. We simply can’t afford to not play but nothing will be done without government approval. If we wait for a vaccine or herd immunity it could be 18 months without football and 90 per cent of clubs would go bust. Even if we sacked 95 per cent of our employees, we’d still go bust because we would still have to pay the players.”

The latest Premier League meeting with clubs takes place on Friday and it is believed proposals will be discussed about testing players for COVID-19, a date to return to training and games possibly returning from June 8.

Yet, there are concerns that the Premier League may not finish the 2019-20 season as FIFA’s chief medical officer has said games should not return before September, while the French government have ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns. On top of that, the Dutch Eredivisie has been canceled, while there are growing concerns about Italy’s Serie A returning.

Even the German Bundesliga, which was preparing to return to action next week, looks to be delaying their plans due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Germany.

Simply put, this is a fluid situation and a decision on finishing the 2019-20 Premier League season can only be made after the UK government releases details on its latest lockdown orders next week.

It appears that the UK has gone past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and government officials have met with leading medical directors from professional sports to plan a path forward and back to action. The main issue is how the 200-500 people present at these games will be tested for COVID-19.

One of the proposals on the table is for games to be played at a neutral venue such as England’s St George’s Park training facility.

Liverpool ‘disappointed’ mayor wants PL season to end

Klopp reacts to Liverpool win
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
Premier League leaders Liverpool disagree with the Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson. He told the BBC that “the best thing to do is to end the season” and he is concerned about fans gathering outside Anfield amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anderson does think Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions (they sit 25 points clear at the top) but that any return to action behind closed doors would cause further problems for the police in the City of Liverpool.

Here was the statement Liverpool released responding to the comments made by Mayor Anderson.

“As a club, we are aware of and disappointed by comments attributed to Mayor Joe Anderson in a media interview which was published today. As well as a lack of evidence to support such claims, we would also point to recent discussions with Mayor Anderson relating to the possibility of any behind-closed-doors football, which concluded that it is important that key stakeholders across the city continue to engage and work collaboratively.” 

Liverpool added that they have “engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective.” 

The Anfield club added that they’re “in regular contact with the Mayor and his office and we hope these conversations can continue” and their main focus is on helping the NHS and other local charities during the pandemic.

Anderson feared there would be a “farcical” situation if fans congregate outside Anfield to celebrate a title win, even with the games planned to be played in neutral venues.

“I think the best thing to do is to actually end the season. It isn’t just about Liverpool – they’ve clearly won the league – they deserve it, they should be crowned league champions. The bottom line is, though, this is about health and safety and people’s lives and I think football should have to come second in regards to making a choice here,” Anderson said.

Details regarding the Premier League’s ‘project restart’ will be discussed in the latest club meeting on Friday as the UK government are in talks with the league about a possible return to action on June 8.