Klopp reacts to Liverpool win
Liverpool ‘disappointed’ mayor wants PL season to end

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
Premier League leaders Liverpool disagree with the Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson. He told the BBC that “the best thing to do is to end the season” and he is concerned about fans gathering outside Anfield amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anderson does think Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions (they sit 25 points clear at the top) but that any return to action behind closed doors would cause further problems for the police in the City of Liverpool.

Here was the statement Liverpool released responding to the comments made by Mayor Anderson.

“As a club, we are aware of and disappointed by comments attributed to Mayor Joe Anderson in a media interview which was published today. As well as a lack of evidence to support such claims, we would also point to recent discussions with Mayor Anderson relating to the possibility of any behind-closed-doors football, which concluded that it is important that key stakeholders across the city continue to engage and work collaboratively.” 

Liverpool added that they have “engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective.” 

The Anfield club added that they’re “in regular contact with the Mayor and his office and we hope these conversations can continue” and their main focus is on helping the NHS and other local charities during the pandemic.

Anderson feared there would be a “farcical” situation if fans congregate outside Anfield to celebrate a title win, even with the games planned to be played in neutral venues.

“I think the best thing to do is to actually end the season. It isn’t just about Liverpool – they’ve clearly won the league – they deserve it, they should be crowned league champions. The bottom line is, though, this is about health and safety and people’s lives and I think football should have to come second in regards to making a choice here,” Anderson said.

Details regarding the Premier League’s ‘project restart’ will be discussed in the latest club meeting on Friday as the UK government are in talks with the league about a possible return to action on June 8.

Ranking every Norwich player

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
Norwich City have had a tough season overall but there have been plenty of highlights for the newly-promoted side who have a string of rising stars playing wonderfully for Daniel Farke, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Norwich player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Norwich player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Teemu Pukki: Scored early and often in the season and the Finnish striker is a cult hero. Pukki will be a man in demand if Norwich go down and although he seems very happy at Carrow Road, the clinical finisher could easily make a splash at team in the top half of the table. Pukki’s career arch has been peculiar but he works so hard and punishes teams who give him a chance.

Todd Cantwell: A rising star, Cantwell has had a really good season. The academy product is very well suited to the PL with his surging runs from midfield, calm finishing and passing. Cantwell’s link up play with Pukki is key and he has had some really good spells throughout the season.

Tim Krul: Simply put, he’s had a lot of reps. The penalty-saving expert has used all of his experience and aside from a couple of drubbings, Krul has done his best to hold this leaky Norwich defense together.

Max Aarons
Ben Godfrey

B-GRADE

Emiliano Buendia: A really nice player to watch, the Argentine attacking midfielder sometimes floats in and out of games and he’s struggled a little with the physicality of the Premier League. Buendia has real quality on the ball and is a luxury player. Like Pukki and Cantwell, in a top 10 team he could flourish.

Kenny McLean: His goal in the amazing win against Man City was the highlight and the Scotsman works so hard to supplement the skill and pace of Pukki and Cantwell. McLean is solid and steady and has had a very good season.

Jamal Lewis
Alex Tettey
Mario Vrancic
Lukas Rupp

C-GRADE

Sam Byram: Steady enough and works hard at both full back positions but is guilty of giving the ball away. A player who is reliable and will always find a spot on a squad in the lower reaches of the PL.

Ibrahim Amadou: The loan signing from Sevilla was forced to play center back when he first arrived due to injuries and had some standout games (notably against Man City). Hasn’t really settled down in England and looks off the pace in central midfield.

Onel Hernandez
Christoph Zimmerman
Ondrej Duda
Moritz Leitner

D-GRADE

Grant Hanley: Maybe a bit harsh as he’s been out injured but he’s the captain and leader of Norwich’s defense which has conceded the second highest number of goals this season. That is partly due to the way they play but also because Hanley and others just aren’t reacting quick enough to opposition attackers.

Josip Drmic
Marco Stiepermann
Tom Trybull
Premier League clubs want to finish season

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
With doubts cast over whether the 2019-20 Premier League season will finish amid the coronavirus pandemic, all 20 clubs remain united in wanting to play out the remaining 92 games.

The UK government are set to make an announcement next week as the lockdown measures are in place until May 7. They confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about returning to action as soon as possible, as ‘project restart’ has put plans in place for how the Premier League to return from its suspension.

Our partners at Sky Sports have the following quote from an anonymous Premier League owner on the situation, as plans are in place for testing, players to wear masks during training and more.

“There is a great will to play the games. We simply can’t afford to not play but nothing will be done without government approval. If we wait for a vaccine or herd immunity it could be 18 months without football and 90 per cent of clubs would go bust. Even if we sacked 95 per cent of our employees, we’d still go bust because we would still have to pay the players.”

The latest Premier League meeting with clubs takes place on Friday and it is believed proposals will be discussed about testing players for COVID-19, a date to return to training and games possibly returning from June 8.

Yet, there are concerns that the Premier League may not finish the 2019-20 season as FIFA’s chief medical officer has said games should not return before September, while the French government have ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns. On top of that, the Dutch Eredivisie has been canceled, while there are growing concerns about Italy’s Serie A returning.

Even the German Bundesliga, which was preparing to return to action next week, looks to be delaying their plans due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Germany.

Simply put, this is a fluid situation and a decision on finishing the 2019-20 Premier League season can only be made after the UK government releases details on its latest lockdown orders next week.

It appears that the UK has gone past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and government officials have met with leading medical directors from professional sports to plan a path forward and back to action. The main issue is how the 200-500 people present at these games will be tested for COVID-19.

One of the proposals on the table is for games to be played at a neutral venue such as England’s St George’s Park training facility.

PSG win Ligue 1 title; season canceled in France

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT
PSG have been named as the Ligue 1 title winners as the 2019-20 season in France has been officially canceled and a points per game system has been used to determine the final table in the top two leagues.

On Tuesday the prime minister of France, Edouard Philippe, banned all sporting events until September and that order includes sporting events behind closed doors.

That decision made it impossible for the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns to be completed. Lorient have been named as champions of Ligue 2, France’s second tier.

Per the statement released, the French officials say the plan is to start the new 2020-21 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons by August 22-23, 2020.

The French title is PSG’s seventh Ligue 1 trophy in the last eight seasons as they continue to dominate. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Co. had a 12-point lead atop the table and a game in hand over second-place Marseille when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marseille finished in second and Rennes in third, with both teams qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, while Toulouse and Amiens were relegated from Ligue 1 and Lorient and Lens promoted from Ligue 2. There is no decision on whether there will be relegation from Ligue 2.

Lille, Reims and Nice have qualified for the Europa League, with Lyon missing out on European qualification altogether.

Look, PSG were going to win the Ligue 1 title. Nobody is complaining about them being awarded the title, even though there will now be an asterisk next to this 2019-20 success, what else could the officials in charge of the league really do?

As soon as the French government canceled sporting events until September, this decision had to be made and clubs agreed to based the league table on a points per game basis. There are winners and losers, of course, but with the season canceled totally in the Netherlands and deemed null and void with no promotion or relegation, it seems like the points per game option could be fairer.

Ligue 1 was the first of Europe’s top five leagues to be canceled and all eyes will now be on the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga to see their next moves.

Man United eager to spend in transfer market

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
Man United are “committed to backing Ole to win trophies” as executive vice chairman Ed Woodward gave an update on potential new signings in the transfer market.

Woodward had previously said that transfer fees would fall following the coronavirus pandemic and even Man United would be impacted when it comes to signing new players.

Speaking at a Manchester United fans’ forum, Woodward was asked about possible transfers.

“It feels somewhat inappropriate to see speculation about transfers for hundreds of millions in current circumstances,” Woodward said. “There’s a big disconnect between those stories and the economic realities facing football clubs in general.

“Clearly it’s true we are fortunate to be in a strong financial position compared to many clubs, but we are not immune from the financial impact of what this virus is doing. I would say that once we have that visibility of a path through the crisis and coming out of the other side to relative normality, then of course, we aim to remain highly competitive in the market.”

Man United have been linked with Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and many others ahead of the next transfer window, whenever that is.

Those deals would probably cost over $300 million in transfer fees alone. Could Man United, or any club, afford that right now? Probably not.

Woodward’s comments are more about backtracking on his previous comments when he seemed to suggest Man United would not be buying any new big names for at least the next 12 months.