Man United are “committed to backing Ole to win trophies” as executive vice chairman Ed Woodward gave an update on potential new signings in the transfer market.

Woodward had previously said that transfer fees would fall following the coronavirus pandemic and even Man United would be impacted when it comes to signing new players.

Speaking at a Manchester United fans’ forum, Woodward was asked about possible transfers.

“It feels somewhat inappropriate to see speculation about transfers for hundreds of millions in current circumstances,” Woodward said. “There’s a big disconnect between those stories and the economic realities facing football clubs in general.

“Clearly it’s true we are fortunate to be in a strong financial position compared to many clubs, but we are not immune from the financial impact of what this virus is doing. I would say that once we have that visibility of a path through the crisis and coming out of the other side to relative normality, then of course, we aim to remain highly competitive in the market.”

Man United have been linked with Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and many others ahead of the next transfer window, whenever that is.

Those deals would probably cost over $300 million in transfer fees alone. Could Man United, or any club, afford that right now? Probably not.

Woodward’s comments are more about backtracking on his previous comments when he seemed to suggest Man United would not be buying any new big names for at least the next 12 months.

