It’s been a long time since we saw Marcus Rashford light up our screens with offensive fireworks, but the Manchester United star is producing in other ways.
Out with a back injury since well before the coronavirus pandemic hit the Premier League, Rashford is keeping himself busy while building back up to full fitness.
One of the ways he’s stayed active is by working with Fair Share UK, a group which is “fighting hunger and food waste by redistributing good quality in-date surplus food to frontline charities across the UK.”
On Thursday, Rashford announced that the organization has donated more than two million meals a week to the vulnerable population of England, sharing an emotional story before announcing that he was doubling his personal donation to the campaign.
“My mum worked all day every day when I was growing up to make sure I had at least one meal on the table every night. I needed breakfast club and free school meals otherwise I didn’t eat until 8/9pm. Not every child is fortunate enough to get that evening meal… So, to give this campaign another boost and for us to reach a lot more children than we currently are I’m doubling my personal donation to @fareshareuk.”
Rashford had been sensational this season, coming into his own with 14 goals and four assists in PL play.
The break in play means Rashford will return along with the matches, and he’ll also have renewed anticipation for the EURO should it come back next summer.
Rashford seems one of the good characters from our game. Maybe it’s the incredibly charged atmosphere of this pandemic, but we got a little emotional reading about his success. Cheers, Marcus.
Guys, 6 weeks ago I launched my partnership with @fareshareuk and I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made together. Today we are supplying over 2million meals a week to vulnerable people across the UK, meals they wouldn’t otherwise have (1)
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 30, 2020