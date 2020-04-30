More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League social media wrap: Mings surprises NHS workers

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford took to social media to share an emotional story and a generous donation, and many other Premier Leaguers were pretty busy on social media.

Aston Villa center back Tyrone Mings might be an absolute monster on the pitch, but he’s got plenty of time and enthusiasm for helping out.

Mings had a conversation with a pair of England fans who are playing pivotal roles in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The man who plays behind Mings at Villa Park is also trying to help.

Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina is auctioning off a shirt he wore versus Spain at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Speaking of goalkeepers…

Okay, he’s not a goalkeeper. But maybe Roberto Firmino would make a pretty decent backstop.

Man City playmaker Leroy Sane was looking back at the good ol’ days.

The Schalke product clearly brought style to the futsal pitch and has been technique as a grade schooler than many of us have shown by adulthood.

Let’s close with more training, the theme of Wednesday’s social media wrap.

Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira sure does like to get creative with both his weight training and pet relationship.

Ranking every Sheffield United player

Sheffield United
Photo by Simon Cooper/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
How to grade the players who’ve combined in a rather even manner to produce the (probably) second-best Premier League story of the decade?

You just… do.

Below we give each Sheffield United player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their seasons so far.

If a Blades player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Chris Basham: An absolute monster, averaging 2.2 tackles, 2.2 interceptions, and 4.5 clearances while playing all but 80 minutes of the league campaign. To do so after waiting nearly nine years between top-flight opportunities is all the more impressive. There are not a lot of center backs with four Man of the Match honors on their resumes.

John Fleck: Five goals, two assists, 80 percent passing with grit to fill a vacuum on the weakest side (let alone one as hearty as the Blades).

Oliver Norwood: Averaging an absurd 6.5 completed long balls per game (1.6 crosses). To have that ambition with the ball while still completing 81.1 percent of all passes is *chef’s kiss.*

Enda Stevens

John Fleck (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

B-GRADE

Dean Henderson: One of the stories of the summer will be how Manchester United views the homegrown loanee, especially considering how David De Gea has slipped a bit. For the most part, he’s been excellent.

George Baldock: One of two every-minute men (Jack O’Connell), Baldock delivers the goods in all thirds of the pitch.

John Lundstram
Jack O’Connell
John Egan

C-GRADE

David McGoldrick: The unluckiest player in the Premier League, he’s produced plenty of chances but hasn’t been able to finish them off. That’s keeping him from a B, or even higher. Problems of being a forward.

Billy Sharp: Getting a boost out of sentimentality, as his three goals and status as a club hero give anyone with a pulse a good feeling. Those goals coming in big spots tease a better grade.

Lys Mousset: The team’s leader in both goals and assists but offers almost zero in any other area of the pitch. Is that harsh? Blades fans might argue with the C.

Luke Freeman
Oliver McBurnie

Lys Mousset (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

D-GRADE

Callum Robinson
Ben Osborn
Muhamed Besic

INCOMPLETE

Leon Clarke, Ravel Morrison, Simon Moore, Phil Jagielka, Sander Berge

Transfer rumor roundup: Everton, Man Utd handed Van de Beek hope

transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Cees van Hoogdalem/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Everton and Manchester United are mentioned as destinations for a pair of possible Premier League debutants, while the pair are also going head-to-head for an Ajax star.

It’s all in the rumor roundup.

It’s been in fashion to link Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton revolution with players from his home country.

The latest is Torino’s Daniele Baselli, who is also wanted by Napoli and Lazio according to Sportslens.

The 28-year-old center midfielder is averaging 2.7 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, and 1.5 clearances per Serie A match this season.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have attacking acumen, pitching in an average of five goals per season since moving to Turin from Atalanta in 2015.

Baselli has been capped once by Italy.

Diminutive Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo is holding out hope for a move to Manchester United.

The 5-foot-3 international with 17 caps and a goal and turns 23 this summer. He’s scored 10 times with seven assists in his short time with Santos after arriving from Chilean club Universidad.

He said he’d chose United even if Real Madrid or Barcelona came calling. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United, the dream remains intact. There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can. I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back.”

Soteldo has become a mainstay for Venezuela, and posted a goal and an assist against Japan in November.

Both Everton and Man Utd are being linked with a player whose fate seemed sealed just weeks ago.

Ajax star Donny van de Beek has been strongly connected to a wink-wink transfer to Real Madrid this summer, as La Liga’s giants couldn’t risk Financial Fair Play woes by adding him to their 2019 summer haul.

Shoot quotes a Spanish report that the Toffees and Red Devils believe they can land the midfielder.

Van de Beek just turned 23, and has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018/19.

USL extends suspension of 2 leagues, cancels League Two season

USL
Photo by Joe Hicks/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
The United Soccer League announced major changes to all four of its competitions on Thursday, including the cancelation of the League Two season.

The Championship and League One seasons have lengthened their season suspensions over the coronavirus pandemic, with the training moratorium moving to May 15. There is understandably no new target date for the restart of either seasons.

The silver lining is that the USL says both leagues can complete their seasons in their entirety even with the further delays.

In addition, the USL’s Super Y League will not start on July 1 as planned, but could still play in full.

The League Two cancelation comes almost a month to the day after the National Premier Soccer League, the fellow “fourth-tier” outfit in the U.S. Soccer Pyramid, canceled its summer schedule.

The league said it will help facilitate competition for League Two clubs who wish to compete if it’s safe “during the summer and fall months.”

Given the delays into May and the number of clubs who are heavy on college players, it became increasingly problematic to consider a full season. All our best to clubs navigating a season without the game. Come back stronger.

Ranking every Newcastle United player

Newcastle United
Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
Newcastle United found big wins in odd places for the second-straight year, as Steve Bruce surprised many by holding steady to the reins dropped in his lap by the departing Rafa Benitez.

That doesn’t mean the season was all that good, or that he and half the players won’t be sent packing when the club’s controversial takeover is complete.

Below we give each Newcastle United player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their seasons so far.

If a Newcastle player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Allan Saint-Maximin: With respect to a deep group of defenders, the team’s Player of the Year running is down to Martin Dubravka and the man they call ASM. For our money, it goes to the electric winger. The Magpies attack is insipid without him, and see the video under Willems’ description for a prime example of defenders’ terrifying respect for his creativity. #SuckedIn

Martin Dubravka: Simply put, the Magpies would be in the drop zone without their shot stopper. He’s had some tough moments, to be sure, but the Slovakian veteran has made more saves than anyone else in the Premier League and they haven’t been easy often; Eighty of his 117 stops have come from inside the 18.

Fabian Schar: One of the best transfer bargains of this decade in the Premier League.

Jetro Willems: Find yourself a left wing back this composed in the box, as Willems takes advantage of Manchester United’s ASM obsession with two deft moves to cue up a Matty Longstaff debut winner.

B-GRADE

Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark: Steady as they go.

Miguel Almiron: There’s still a lot to do with the end product, but you get the feeling that the ex-Atlanta United star is really putting it together. Relentless.

Jonjo Shelvey: The team’s leading scorer with five goals. The only players in the PL to have completed more long balls this season are Rodri, Ruben Neves, and Granit Xhaka.

Matt Ritchie
Jamaal Lascelles
Isaac Hayden

Miguel Almiron goal
Miguel Almiron  (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

C-GRADE

Sean Longstaff: The sophomore slump has been very real. At 22, he’s got time to define what made him one of the league-wide revelations of the 2018-19 season.

Matty Longstaff: A promising start to life with the first team, including that monster goal on debut to beat Manchester United. Will he leave without a new deal, or will new ownership give him what he wants?

Paul Dummett: It’s amazing how much better of a player he’s been since Rafa Benitez slid him inside the back line.

DeAndre Yedlin: It stings to write this given our shared home nation, but Yedlin has declined every year on Tyneside. Close to D territory, sadly.

Andy Carroll
Javier Manquillo
Florian Lejeune
Christian Atsu

Deandre Yedlin (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)

D-GRADE

Joelinton: A monumental disappointment in his first season at Newcastle, but closer to a C than many realize; The Brazilian has been a beast in the air and might thrive in a team designed to get him the ball more than once a half.

Dwight Gayle: A tremendous Championship player, it’s not his fault the Magpies haven’t sold him to a place where he can do his thing.

Yoshinori Muto: You feel he hasn’t really gotten a proper chance to do damage to Premier League defenses. It won’t be a surprise if he finds 8-10 goals at his next stop.

Emil Krafth
Danny Rose

INCOMPLETE

Valentino Lazaro, Ki Sung-yeung, Nabil Bentaleb