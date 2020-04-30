Norwich City have had a tough season overall but there have been plenty of highlights for the newly-promoted side who have a string of rising stars playing wonderfully for Daniel Farke, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Norwich player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Norwich player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Teemu Pukki: Scored early and often in the season and the Finnish striker is a cult hero. Pukki will be a man in demand if Norwich go down and although he seems very happy at Carrow Road, the clinical finisher could easily make a splash at team in the top half of the table. Pukki’s career arch has been peculiar but he works so hard and punishes teams who give him a chance.

Todd Cantwell: A rising star, Cantwell has had a really good season. The academy product is very well suited to the PL with his surging runs from midfield, calm finishing and passing. Cantwell’s link up play with Pukki is key and he has had some really good spells throughout the season.

Tim Krul: Simply put, he’s had a lot of reps. The penalty-saving expert has used all of his experience and aside from a couple of drubbings, Krul has done his best to hold this leaky Norwich defense together.

Max Aarons

Ben Godfrey

B-GRADE

Emiliano Buendia: A really nice player to watch, the Argentine attacking midfielder sometimes floats in and out of games and he’s struggled a little with the physicality of the Premier League. Buendia has real quality on the ball and is a luxury player. Like Pukki and Cantwell, in a top 10 team he could flourish.

Kenny McLean: His goal in the amazing win against Man City was the highlight and the Scotsman works so hard to supplement the skill and pace of Pukki and Cantwell. McLean is solid and steady and has had a very good season.

Jamal Lewis

Alex Tettey

Mario Vrancic

Lukas Rupp

C-GRADE

Sam Byram: Steady enough and works hard at both full back positions but is guilty of giving the ball away. A player who is reliable and will always find a spot on a squad in the lower reaches of the PL.

Ibrahim Amadou: The loan signing from Sevilla was forced to play center back when he first arrived due to injuries and had some standout games (notably against Man City). Hasn’t really settled down in England and looks off the pace in central midfield.

Onel Hernandez

Christoph Zimmerman

Ondrej Duda

Moritz Leitner

D-GRADE

Grant Hanley: Maybe a bit harsh as he’s been out injured but he’s the captain and leader of Norwich’s defense which has conceded the second highest number of goals this season. That is partly due to the way they play but also because Hanley and others just aren’t reacting quick enough to opposition attackers.

Josip Drmic

Marco Stiepermann

Tom Trybull

