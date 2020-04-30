VIDEO: Mourinho proud of Spurs, explains helping COVID-19 fight

Sky Sports’ Gary Cotterill recently spent time with Jose Mourinho as the Spurs manager helped the food distribution effort at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The pair discusses the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on Tottenham’s season, as well as the campaign in general.
He’s missing his time around the team, and that’s one of the reasons he’s chipped in with efforts around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has become an extension of North Middlesex University Hospital.
Mourinho says he’s been inspired by Spurs’ role in the battle.
“(I’m helping because) I feel so proud about what my club is doing, and I’m doing nothing. The club is being absolutely amazing. I don’t think people have the idea about what the club is doing, what is happening in this stadium and when you do good things, you don’t get to make them public. You do it because you do it with your heart and that’s what my club is doing. Sometimes I feel a bit sorry because the club has been amazing since the club has been in the fight against COVID-19.”
Spurs sit eighth on the Premier League table, four points back of fifth place and seven back of fourth. Man City’s European suspension gives Spurs a legit shot at returning to the Champions League, their last bid to rejoin the competition.
