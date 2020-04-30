Transfer rumor roundup: Everton, Man Utd handed Van de Beek hope

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everton and Manchester United are mentioned as destinations for a pair of possible Premier League debutants, while the pair are also going head-to-head for an Ajax star.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

It’s all in the rumor roundup.

It’s been in fashion to link Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton revolution with players from his home country.

The latest is Torino’s Daniele Baselli, who is also wanted by Napoli and Lazio according to Sportslens.

The 28-year-old center midfielder is averaging 2.7 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, and 1.5 clearances per Serie A match this season.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have attacking acumen, pitching in an average of five goals per season since moving to Turin from Atalanta in 2015.

Baselli has been capped once by Italy.

Diminutive Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo is holding out hope for a move to Manchester United.

The 5-foot-3 international with 17 caps and a goal and turns 23 this summer. He’s scored 10 times with seven assists in his short time with Santos after arriving from Chilean club Universidad.

He said he’d chose United even if Real Madrid or Barcelona came calling. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United, the dream remains intact. There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can. I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back.”

Soteldo has become a mainstay for Venezuela, and posted a goal and an assist against Japan in November.

Both Everton and Man Utd are being linked with a player whose fate seemed sealed just weeks ago.

Ajax star Donny van de Beek has been strongly connected to a wink-wink transfer to Real Madrid this summer, as La Liga’s giants couldn’t risk Financial Fair Play woes by adding him to their 2019 summer haul.

Shoot quotes a Spanish report that the Toffees and Red Devils believe they can land the midfielder.

Van de Beek just turned 23, and has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018/19.

Follow @NicholasMendola