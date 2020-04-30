More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USL
Photo by Joe Hicks/Getty Images

USL extends suspension of 2 leagues, cancels League Two season

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
The United Soccer League announced major changes to all four of its competitions on Thursday, including the cancelation of the League Two season.

The Championship and League One seasons have lengthened their season suspensions over the coronavirus pandemic, with the training moratorium moving to May 15. There is understandably no new target date for the restart of either seasons.

The silver lining is that the USL says both leagues can complete their seasons in their entirety even with the further delays.

In addition, the USL’s Super Y League will not start on July 1 as planned, but could still play in full.

The League Two cancelation comes almost a month to the day after the National Premier Soccer League, the fellow “fourth-tier” outfit in the U.S. Soccer Pyramid, canceled its summer schedule.

The league said it will help facilitate competition for League Two clubs who wish to compete if it’s safe “during the summer and fall months.”

Given the delays into May and the number of clubs who are heavy on college players, it became increasingly problematic to consider a full season. All our best to clubs navigating a season without the game. Come back stronger.

Transfer rumor roundup: Everton, Man Utd handed Van de Beek hope

transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Cees van Hoogdalem/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Everton and Manchester United are mentioned as destinations for a pair of possible Premier League debutants, while the pair are also going head-to-head for an Ajax star.

It’s all in the rumor roundup.

It’s been in fashion to link Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton revolution with players from his home country.

The latest is Torino’s Daniele Baselli, who is also wanted by Napoli and Lazio according to Sportslens.

The 28-year-old center midfielder is averaging 2.7 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, and 1.5 clearances per Serie A match this season.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have attacking acumen, pitching in an average of five goals per season since moving to Turin from Atalanta in 2015.

Baselli has been capped once by Italy.

Diminutive Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo is holding out hope for a move to Manchester United.

The 5-foot-3 international with 17 caps and a goal and turns 23 this summer. He’s scored 10 times with seven assists in his short time with Santos after arriving from Chilean club Universidad.

He said he’d chose United even if Real Madrid or Barcelona came calling. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United, the dream remains intact. There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can. I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back.”

Soteldo has become a mainstay for Venezuela, and posted a goal and an assist against Japan in November.

Both Everton and Man Utd are being linked with a player whose fate seemed sealed just weeks ago.

Ajax star Donny van de Beek has been strongly connected to a wink-wink transfer to Real Madrid this summer, as La Liga’s giants couldn’t risk Financial Fair Play woes by adding him to their 2019 summer haul.

Shoot quotes a Spanish report that the Toffees and Red Devils believe they can land the midfielder.

Van de Beek just turned 23, and has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018/19.

Ranking every Newcastle United player

Newcastle United
Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
Newcastle United found big wins in odd places for the second-straight year, as Steve Bruce surprised many by holding steady to the reins dropped in his lap by the departing Rafa Benitez.

That doesn’t mean the season was all that good, or that he and half the players won’t be sent packing when the club’s controversial takeover is complete.

Below we give each Newcastle United player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their seasons so far.

If a Newcastle player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Allan Saint-Maximin: With respect to a deep group of defenders, the team’s Player of the Year running is down to Martin Dubravka and the man they call ASM. For our money, it goes to the electric winger. The Magpies attack is insipid without him, and see the video under Willems’ description for a prime example of defenders’ terrifying respect for his creativity. #SuckedIn

Martin Dubravka: Simply put, the Magpies would be in the drop zone without their shot stopper. He’s had some tough moments, to be sure, but the Slovakian veteran has made more saves than anyone else in the Premier League and they haven’t been easy often; Eighty of his 117 stops have come from inside the 18.

Fabian Schar: One of the best transfer bargains of this decade in the Premier League.

Jetro Willems: Find yourself a left wing back this composed in the box, as Willems takes advantage of Manchester United’s ASM obsession with two deft moves to cue up a Matty Longstaff debut winner.

B-GRADE

Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark: Steady as they go.

Miguel Almiron: There’s still a lot to do with the end product, but you get the feeling that the ex-Atlanta United star is really putting it together. Relentless.

Jonjo Shelvey: The team’s leading scorer with five goals. The only players in the PL to have completed more long balls this season are Rodri, Ruben Neves, and Granit Xhaka.

Matt Ritchie
Jamaal Lascelles
Isaac Hayden

Miguel Almiron goal
Miguel Almiron  (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

C-GRADE

Sean Longstaff: The sophomore slump has been very real. At 22, he’s got time to define what made him one of the league-wide revelations of the 2018-19 season.

Matty Longstaff: A promising start to life with the first team, including that monster goal on debut to beat Manchester United. Will he leave without a new deal, or will new ownership give him what he wants?

Paul Dummett: It’s amazing how much better of a player he’s been since Rafa Benitez slid him inside the back line.

DeAndre Yedlin: It stings to write this given our shared home nation, but Yedlin has declined every year on Tyneside. Close to D territory, sadly.

Andy Carroll
Javier Manquillo
Florian Lejeune
Christian Atsu

Deandre Yedlin (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)

D-GRADE

Joelinton: A monumental disappointment in his first season at Newcastle, but closer to a C than many realize; The Brazilian has been a beast in the air and might thrive in a team designed to get him the ball more than once a half.

Dwight Gayle: A tremendous Championship player, it’s not his fault the Magpies haven’t sold him to a place where he can do his thing.

Yoshinori Muto: You feel he hasn’t really gotten a proper chance to do damage to Premier League defenses. It won’t be a surprise if he finds 8-10 goals at his next stop.

Emil Krafth
Danny Rose

INCOMPLETE

Valentino Lazaro, Ki Sung-yeung, Nabil Bentaleb

Rashford shares emotional story while doubling donation to charity

Marcus Rashford
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
It’s been a long time since we saw Marcus Rashford light up our screens with offensive fireworks, but the Manchester United star is producing in other ways.

Out with a back injury since well before the coronavirus pandemic hit the Premier League, Rashford is keeping himself busy while building back up to full fitness.

One of the ways he’s stayed active is by working with Fair Share UK, a group which is “fighting hunger and food waste by redistributing good quality in-date surplus food to frontline charities across the UK.”

On Thursday, Rashford announced that the organization has donated more than two million meals a week to the vulnerable population of England, sharing an emotional story before announcing that he was doubling his personal donation to the campaign.

My mum worked all day every day when I was growing up to make sure I had at least one meal on the table every night. I needed breakfast club and free school meals otherwise I didn’t eat until 8/9pm. Not every child is fortunate enough to get that evening meal…  So, to give this campaign another boost and for us to reach a lot more children than we currently are I’m doubling my personal donation to @fareshareuk.”

Rashford had been sensational this season, coming into his own with 14 goals and four assists in PL play.

The break in play means Rashford will return along with the matches, and he’ll also have renewed anticipation for the EURO should it come back next summer.

Rashford seems one of the good characters from our game. Maybe it’s the incredibly charged atmosphere of this pandemic, but we got a little emotional reading about his success. Cheers, Marcus.

Spurs give inside look at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hospital

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hospital
twitter.com/SpursOfficial
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT
Heading to White Hart Lane was never anything like this for the residents of North London, but these are unprecedented times in the modern era of football.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become the extended home of North Middlesex University Hospital, and Spurs’ home looks quite unusual as the Premier League outfit helps the NHS in England.

How different is it? The stadium’s giant parking area is being used to test medical workers and their families for COVID-19, and its technology campus has been turned into a protective mask production facility churning out 2000 face shields per week.

Spurs also laid out where Women’s Outpatient Services are being conducted (via TottenhamHotspur.com).

• Our Media Entrance and Café is used as a main reception and welfare area for visitors and NHS staff.
• The NFL Away changing room areas is used as a Maternal Day Unit.
• Our Flash interview rooms off of the players’ tunnel – where post-match TV interviews are normally conducted – as well as the referees’ area, are used as consultation and scanning rooms.
• The football Away dressing room area is used as a Midwives Clinical Room and staff Admin Office.

The club’s stadium was the first PL ground to be used for testing, as Spurs have been one of the many clubs putting their influence and resources to use in the battle against coronavirus.