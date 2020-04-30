USL extends suspension of 2 leagues, cancels League Two season

The Championship and League One seasons have lengthened their season suspensions over the coronavirus pandemic, with the training moratorium moving to May 15. There is understandably no new target date for the restart of either seasons.
Given the delays into May and the number of clubs who are heavy on college players, it became increasingly problematic to consider a full season. All our best to clubs navigating a season without the game. Come back stronger.
“I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United, the dream remains intact. There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can. I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back.”
Soteldo has become a mainstay for Venezuela, and posted a goal and an assist against Japan in November.
Both Everton and Man Utd are being linked with a player whose fate seemed sealed just weeks ago.
Ajax star Donny van de Beek has been strongly connected to a wink-wink transfer to Real Madrid this summer, as La Liga’s giants couldn’t risk Financial Fair Play woes by adding him to their 2019 summer haul.
Below we give each Newcastle United player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their seasons so far.
If a Newcastle player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
Allan Saint-Maximin: With respect to a deep group of defenders, the team’s Player of the Year running is down to Martin Dubravka and the man they call ASM. For our money, it goes to the electric winger. The Magpies attack is insipid without him, and see the video under Willems’ description for a prime example of defenders’ terrifying respect for his creativity. #SuckedIn
Martin Dubravka: Simply put, the Magpies would be in the drop zone without their shot stopper. He’s had some tough moments, to be sure, but the Slovakian veteran has made more saves than anyone else in the Premier League and they haven’t been easy often; Eighty of his 117 stops have come from inside the 18.
Fabian Schar: One of the best transfer bargains of this decade in the Premier League.
Jetro Willems: Find yourself a left wing back this composed in the box, as Willems takes advantage of Manchester United’s ASM obsession with two deft moves to cue up a Matty Longstaff debut winner.
B-GRADE
Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark: Steady as they go.
Miguel Almiron: There’s still a lot to do with the end product, but you get the feeling that the ex-Atlanta United star is really putting it together. Relentless.
Jonjo Shelvey: The team’s leading scorer with five goals. The only players in the PL to have completed more long balls this season are Rodri, Ruben Neves, and Granit Xhaka.
Matt Ritchie
Jamaal Lascelles
Isaac Hayden
C-GRADE
Sean Longstaff: The sophomore slump has been very real. At 22, he’s got time to define what made him one of the league-wide revelations of the 2018-19 season.
Matty Longstaff: A promising start to life with the first team, including that monster goal on debut to beat Manchester United. Will he leave without a new deal, or will new ownership give him what he wants?
Paul Dummett: It’s amazing how much better of a player he’s been since Rafa Benitez slid him inside the back line.
Andy Carroll
Javier Manquillo
Florian Lejeune
Christian Atsu
D-GRADE
Joelinton:A monumental disappointment in his first season at Newcastle, but closer to a C than many realize; The Brazilian has been a beast in the air and might thrive in a team designed to get him the ball more than once a half.
Dwight Gayle: A tremendous Championship player, it’s not his fault the Magpies haven’t sold him to a place where he can do his thing.
Yoshinori Muto: You feel he hasn’t really gotten a proper chance to do damage to Premier League defenses. It won’t be a surprise if he finds 8-10 goals at his next stop.
One of the ways he’s stayed active is by working with Fair Share UK, a group which is “fighting hunger and food waste by redistributing good quality in-date surplus food to frontline charities across the UK.”
On Thursday, Rashford announced that the organization has donated more than two million meals a week to the vulnerable population of England, sharing an emotional story before announcing that he was doubling his personal donation to the campaign.
“My mum worked all day every day when I was growing up to make sure I had at least one meal on the table every night. I needed breakfast club and free school meals otherwise I didn’t eat until 8/9pm. Not every child is fortunate enough to get that evening meal… So, to give this campaign another boost and for us to reach a lot more children than we currently are I’m doubling my personal donation to @fareshareuk.”
Rashford had been sensational this season, coming into his own with 14 goals and four assists in PL play.
Rashford seems one of the good characters from our game. Maybe it’s the incredibly charged atmosphere of this pandemic, but we got a little emotional reading about his success. Cheers, Marcus.
Guys, 6 weeks ago I launched my partnership with @fareshareuk and I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made together. Today we are supplying over 2million meals a week to vulnerable people across the UK, meals they wouldn’t otherwise have (1)
How different is it? The stadium’s giant parking area is being used to test medical workers and their families for COVID-19, and its technology campus has been turned into a protective mask production facility churning out 2000 face shields per week.
• Our Media Entrance and Café is used as a main reception and welfare area for visitors and NHS staff.
• The NFL Away changing room areas is used as a Maternal Day Unit.
• Our Flash interview rooms off of the players’ tunnel – where post-match TV interviews are normally conducted – as well as the referees’ area, are used as consultation and scanning rooms.
• The football Away dressing room area is used as a Midwives Clinical Room and staff Admin Office.
The club’s stadium was the first PL ground to be used for testing, as Spurs have been one of the many clubs putting their influence and resources to use in the battle against coronavirus.