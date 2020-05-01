More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Brazil’s president wants soccer to return amid pandemic

Associated PressMay 1, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to see soccer competitions start back up again soon despite the country’s high number of coronavirus cases, arguing Thursday that players are less likely to die from COVID-19 because of their physical fitness.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Bolsonaro is one of the few world leaders that still downplays the risks brought by the coronavirus, which he has likened to “a little flu.”

Most soccer tournaments in Brazil were suspended on March 15. The Brazilian championship was scheduled to begin in May, but that looks unlikely as the country has become Latin America’s coronavirus epicenter with more than 5,900 deaths. Doctors say the peak of the pandemic is expected to hit within two weeks.

“There is a lot of people in soccer that are favorable to a return because unemployment is knocking on clubs’ doors too,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Radio Guaiba. “Footballers, if infected with the virus, have a small chance of dying. That’s because of their physical state, because they are athletes.”

Brazil’s president said his new health minister will issue a suggestion that games return without any fans in the stadiums, but he acknowledged many players might be reluctant.

“The decision to restart soccer is not mine, but we can help,” Bolsonaro said, adding he has spoken with Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi about the issue and was told that players are still worried about the virus.

Neighboring Argentina has already canceled the rest of the 2019-2020 season because of the pandemic. France also decided to end the season, declaring Paris Saint-Germain as league champion on Thursday.

Brazil’s soccer confederation said in a statement on Tuesday that competitions should return “whenever it is possible, with safety and health care assurances for all those involved.”

Earlier Thursday, the sports body sent Bolsonaro’s health ministry suggestions of the steps that need to be taken before a restart, but it did not reveal details.

A director at Sao Paulo FC, 1994 World Cup winner Rai, said his club is against resuming play during the pandemic. He also called for Bolsonaro’s resignation because of his “irresponsible” management of the crisis.

“We want to return in the proper time, in accord with recommendations, and gradually,” Rai told GloboEsporte.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Everton players make surprise calls to fans in the USA

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Everton are a club which has a rich heritage of having players from the USA and that connection still runs deep.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

During the current coronavirus pandemic the Toffees have been making surprise calls to Everton fans based across the USA to check in on them and see how they’re doing.

Everton’s Mason Holgate called 10-year-old fan Max Hund and his father Chris from Grayslake, Illinois and they were stunned. Max had won a club competition to fly to the UK to watch Everton’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool but that is obviously on hold due to the Premier League suspension.

Max, who is a member of the Chicago Evertonians Supporters’ Club which has raised huge sums of money for several charities, was overwhelmed at getting a call from a current Everton star.

“It was such a cool experience. It was really awesome to talk with an actual Everton player that I am going to meet when I go to England.”

His dad Chris added: “It was wonderful for us to speak to Mason – he was a really nice guy. Max plays as a defender, and he was really excited to speak to an English Premier League player who plays in the same position as him. Although we were upset at not being able to travel to the UK, it was wonderful to be reminded that we, as well as all Everton’s international fans, are part of the Everton Family – even more so in these circumstances. We know that football will return at some point but people’s health and wellbeing is the priority now.”

Center back and England international Michael Keane also called Mike Trakan, Chair of the Chicago Evertonians Supporters’ Club, and wife Vicky. They were due to visit Everton’s historic Goodison Park for the first time in March but got off a plane just before it took off as they heard President Trump had banned travel to Europe, and days later the Premier League season was suspended.

Traken takes in Everton games at AJ Hudson’s bar on North Ashland Avenue in Chicago, and as of right now they were unable to be reimbursed for their plane ticket over to the UK and are dreaming about a future trip to Goodison.

“The call was great – Michael Keane is a truly friendly and good guy. We told him about how the pandemic is affecting Chicago’s communities, and he explained how restrictions have affected everyday life in the UK. It meant a lot to share personal experiences with him about how we and the rest of the Chicago Evertonians are getting by without our weekend football. Michael told us how he has adapted to a new home-based training schedule and we told him we were inspired by his home gym – having spent more quality time than usual on our couch lately!

“Although I have grown up with Chicago sports teams, I feel a really warm a connection with the ‘Everton family’, and we told Michael of our admiration for the work that the Club and its charity Everton in Community does both on and off the pitch. Michael asked me to pass on his well wishes and words of encouragement to the entire Chicago supporters group, which I will do – and we even sneaked in a request for a clean sheet from Keane and the Toffees when we finally get over to Goodison Park after the pandemic passes! The Everton family continues to blow my mind – the call was such a welcome surprise.”

With Landon Donovan, Brian McBride, Joe Max-Moore and of course Tim Howard all former Everton players, the American connection is strong and the current squad is making sure that legacy remains well and truly intact.

VIDEO: Mourinho proud of Spurs, explains helping COVID-19 fight

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT
Sky Sports’ Gary Cotterill recently spent time with Jose Mourinho as the Spurs manager helped the food distribution effort at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The pair discusses the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on Tottenham’s season, as well as the campaign in general.

He’s missing his time around the team, and that’s one of the reasons he’s chipped in with efforts around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has become an extension of North Middlesex University Hospital.

Mourinho says he’s been inspired by Spurs’ role in the battle.

“(I’m helping because) I feel so proud about what my club is doing, and I’m doing nothing. The club is being absolutely amazing. I don’t think people have the idea about what the club is doing, what is happening in this stadium and when you do good things, you don’t get to make them public. You do it because you do it with your heart and that’s what my club is doing. Sometimes I feel a bit sorry because the club has been amazing since the club has been in the fight against COVID-19.”

Spurs sit eighth on the Premier League table, four points back of fifth place and seven back of fourth. Man City’s European suspension gives Spurs a legit shot at returning to the Champions League, their last bid to rejoin the competition.

Watch the entire video above.

Premier League social media wrap: Mings surprises NHS workers

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford took to social media to share an emotional story and a generous donation, and many other Premier Leaguers were pretty busy on social media.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Aston Villa center back Tyrone Mings might be an absolute monster on the pitch, but he’s got plenty of time and enthusiasm for helping out.

Mings had a conversation with a pair of England fans who are playing pivotal roles in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The man who plays behind Mings at Villa Park is also trying to help.

Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina is auctioning off a shirt he wore versus Spain at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Speaking of goalkeepers…

Okay, he’s not a goalkeeper. But maybe Roberto Firmino would make a pretty decent backstop.

Man City playmaker Leroy Sane was looking back at the good ol’ days.

The Schalke product clearly brought style to the futsal pitch and has been technique as a grade schooler than many of us have shown by adulthood.

Let’s close with more training, the theme of Wednesday’s social media wrap.

Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira sure does like to get creative with both his weight training and pet relationship.

Ranking every Sheffield United player

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
How to grade the players who’ve combined in a rather even manner to produce the (probably) second-best Premier League story of the decade?

You just… do.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Below we give each Sheffield United player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their seasons so far.

If a Blades player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Chris Basham: An absolute monster, averaging 2.2 tackles, 2.2 interceptions, and 4.5 clearances while playing all but 80 minutes of the league campaign. To do so after waiting nearly nine years between top-flight opportunities is all the more impressive. There are not a lot of center backs with four Man of the Match honors on their resumes.

John Fleck: Five goals, two assists, 80 percent passing with grit to fill a vacuum on the weakest side (let alone one as hearty as the Blades).

Oliver Norwood: Averaging an absurd 6.5 completed long balls per game (1.6 crosses). To have that ambition with the ball while still completing 81.1 percent of all passes is *chef’s kiss.*

Enda Stevens

B-GRADE

Dean Henderson: One of the stories of the summer will be how Manchester United views the homegrown loanee, especially considering how David De Gea has slipped a bit. For the most part, he’s been excellent.

George Baldock: One of two every-minute men (Jack O’Connell), Baldock delivers the goods in all thirds of the pitch.

John Lundstram
Jack O’Connell
John Egan

C-GRADE

David McGoldrick: The unluckiest player in the Premier League, he’s produced plenty of chances but hasn’t been able to finish them off. That’s keeping him from a B, or even higher. Problems of being a forward.

Billy Sharp: Getting a boost out of sentimentality, as his three goals and status as a club hero give anyone with a pulse a good feeling. Those goals coming in big spots tease a better grade.

Lys Mousset: The team’s leader in both goals and assists but offers almost zero in any other area of the pitch. Is that harsh? Blades fans might argue with the C.

Luke Freeman
Oliver McBurnie

D-GRADE

Callum Robinson
Ben Osborn
Muhamed Besic

INCOMPLETE

Leon Clarke, Ravel Morrison, Simon Moore, Phil Jagielka, Sander Berge