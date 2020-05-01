Bale admits interest in eventual Major League Soccer move

Bale turns 31 this summer and has a contract that runs through the 2021-22 season. He’s so far resisted any moves that would lower his monster salary, so he’s probably envisioning the summer of 2022 at the earliest.
“I think it’s grown so much over the years. When we come over and play them in pre-season, the games are difficult, the standard is getting a lot better. The clubs are improving, the facilities are improving, the stadiums are improving.
“I think it’s a league that’s on the up and still rising. I think a lot more players want to come over to America now and play. I would definitely be interested in it.”
He makes nearly $17 million per year, more than double the league-high salary Zlatan Ibrahimovic made last season. MLS is growing in a big way, but Bale would have to take a massive pay cut to enjoy California, Miami, or wherever.
He’s the focal point of Liverpool and Nivea’s combined and ongoing intent to make us cry while thinking about football.
Henderson rang up a Liverpool supporter who’s had a very tough season despite the Reds’ incredible run, surprising the man with a rather deep and emotional conversation (and some pretty great surprises in store for him around the Anfield set).
It was a tough end to 2019 for lifelong red, David Kerruish, so with the help of his sister I gave him a little surprise. ❤️ YNWA https://t.co/BX45m4bSby
Watford’s roller coaster season was suspended just above the drop zone, as there’s been plenty of fun for the Hornets after an 11-match winless run to start the Premier League campaign.
The Hornets — for now — look to have saved their season with an inexplicably strong navigation of the congested festive fixtures, and they’ll continue to relish ending Liverpool’s run at a perfect season.
Individual grades, however? Those are a bit tougher.
Below we give each Hornets player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.
If a Watford player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
Etienne Capoue: The Hornets leader in tackles and interceptions doesn’t get the acclaim of Abdoulaye Doucoure, but this year he’s been better for the side. Come to think of it, last year, too.
Gerard Deulofeu: His torn ACL in the big upset of Liverpool. Snapped to life under Nigel Pearson to propel Watford out of the bottom three.
Troy Deeney: The club legend has taken a beating in producing six goals and two assists in 18 appearances. Deeney’s 7.6 aerials won per match is second only to Sebastien Haller.
B-GRADE
Ismaila Sarr: There’s still work to do in adjusting to the Premier League, but just ask Liverpool how he can change a game (or season).
Christian Kabasele: The big center back remains with the Vicarage Road set, which is a serious boon to the Hornets. His 5.2 clearances per game join 1.6 tackles and 1.7 interceptions to make another fine line on the resume.
Abdoulaye Doucoure: At his best, he makes the Hornets a force in the middle of the park but this season was a step back in attacking production.
Daryl Janmaat
Ben Foster Adam Masina
C-GRADE
Craig Cathcart: A steady if unspectacular season doing a little bit of everything at the back. Call it a C-plus.
Will Hughes: After two-straight seasons of improvement, Hughes slipped a little bit. The versatile midfielder also missed out on two of Watford’s five wins.
Nathaniel Chalobah
Tom Cleverley
Craig Dawson
Kiko Femenia
D-GRADE
Andre Gray: Was having the least productive season of his career, with two goals in 716 minutes.
Roberto Pereyra: Still capable of the sublime, but he’s done it so rarely this season. Also saw his minutes sliced nearly in half.
Danny Welbeck
Adrian Mariappa
Jose Holebas
INCOMPLETE
Isaac Success, Domingos Quina, Ignacio Pussetto, Sebastian Prodl, Dimitru Foulquier
Details from the ‘project restart’ plan was the primary focus during the meeting, as a vote is set to be held during the next club meeting on Friday, May 8 as to whether the season will resume.
The plan is for the 2019-20 Premier League season to restart on June 8 but there is still plenty to sort out between now and then as reports state that several clubs are unhappy about the plan to play games at neutral venues and give up ‘home games’ in their own stadiums. All games will, of course, be played in empty stadiums.
Here is the statement in full from the Premier League after the latest meeting, with the general focus on health concerns, as they canceled the academy season.
“At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so. It was reiterated that the thoughts of all are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.
“The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers. The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning. No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding “Project Restart”. It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted. The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support.”
So, there is still a genuine will to finish the season among the 20 Premier League clubs but only if they can do so in line with government guidelines. Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, revealed meetings are taking place and plans are being stepped up to bring sport back in the UK.
“I know Britain’s desperately want sport back on. We just kicked off the first of many detailed meetings to plan for a safe return of elite sport behind closed doors when, and only when, it is safe to do so on the basis of expert medical advice. Lots to consider, but today we step up planning,” Dowden said.
When it comes to testing players in training and having protocols in place to limit contact, various reports state that the Premier League clubs will privately source the coronavirus testing kits and many have already ordered face masks which players could wear during group training sessions. The plan is for players to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and for training to resume on May 18.
The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give an update before then and has hinted at relaxing certain social distancing measures. In recent days the government have confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about how they could return to action and there remains a genuine desire to finish the remaining 92 games of the season.
All signs point to Friday, May 8 as being D-Day when it comes to whether or not the 2019-20 Premier League season will resume. That meeting will come the day after the UK’s current lockdown restrictions are due to end and the clubs will know a lot more about the path ahead.
Hugo Lloris: Looked to have put it together after his long injury absence. Stellar in the defeat of Man City.
Japhet Tanganga: Mourinho’s latest “look at this youngster,” following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay at Manchester United. Debuted as a starter in a huge spot and did not disappoint.
Dele Alli: He has not fulfilled the expectations of a star, but he’s still been a functional player capable of the elite (See the 3-2 defeat of Bournemouth).
Lucas Moura: Overlooked and maybe a bit underappreciated, Moura hasn’t hit the heights of 2018-19’s 15 goals across all competitions but has still been productive over 1700 minutes.
Toby Alderweireld: Top ten in the Premier League for blocks and clearances per game.
Serge Aurier
Jan Vertonghen
C-GRADE
Giovani Lo Celso: A big part of the future with plenty to like — he’s been significantly better in the Champions League — the Argentine has not adapted quickly to the Premier League.
Moussa Sissoko: Much better in the weeks leading up to the league suspension, but the first two-thirds of the season were not ideal. Defensively, he’s back slid.
Tanguy Ndombele: Talk about feast or famine. When Ndombele’s played well, he’s looked the part of a transfer record buy. When he’s looked poor, he’s looked the part of a record bust. Someone’s gonna get him more consistent, and Mourinho might be the guy (if both take the chance).
Ben Davies
Paulo Gazzaniga
Davinson Sanchez Erik Lamela
D-GRADE
Eric Dier: One of the beneficiaries of the Jose Mourinho hiring, he’s suddenly a part of the future again. Still, he’s not often looked like the player of two and three seasons ago.
Harry Winks: A whole box full of “meh.” Not exactly fulfilling the prophecy of a 10-year star homegrown midfielder.
Ryan Sessegnon
Christian Eriksen
Danny Rose
INCOMPLETE
Kyle Walker-Peters, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Juan Foyth, Troy Parrott, Victor Wanyama.