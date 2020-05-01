Premier League social media wrap: Henderson’s emotional surprise

We’ve got a couple of Hendersons to lead us through Friday’s wrap-up of the best of Premier League personalities on social media.
Let’s start with Jordan Henderson, who’s proven to be an A-plus fella on–and-off the field this season.
He’s the focal point of Liverpool and Nivea’s combined and ongoing intent to make us cry while thinking about football.
Henderson rang up a Liverpool supporter who’s had a very tough season despite the Reds’ incredible run, surprising the man with a rather deep and emotional conversation (and some pretty great surprises in store for him around the Anfield set).
It was a tough end to 2019 for lifelong red, David Kerruish, so with the help of his sister I gave him a little surprise. ❤️ YNWA https://t.co/BX45m4bSby
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 1, 2020
Also, FIFA20 is helping tide us over for football by announcing its “Team of the Season So Far.”
That’s where the aforementioned other Henderson comes into play, as Sheffield United goalkeeper and Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson gets love to the video game giant.
Team of the Season! 👊🏼 @EASPORTSFIFA 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/zuoP057rHi
— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) May 1, 2020
There’s more Liverpool in store, as James Milner was challenged to a pretty decent physical feat (even, at least a little, for a living Premier League and England legend).
Beast of a challenge set by GB’s fastest ever female @dinaashersmith…
165 Mountain climbers in 45 seconds for me & it was an absolute blow 🥵💪🏻@Nike #livingroomcup #playinside pic.twitter.com/0H4h6VNqX6
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 1, 2020