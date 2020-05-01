Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a weird season, amirite, Tottenham Hotspur supporters?

No, we’re not talking about the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen your club step its game up to stadium-as-hospital levels, rather the on-field ride from Mauricio to Mourinho.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below we give each Spurs player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Tottenham player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Harry Kane: Injury absences make it easy to forget how strong a player is, and Kane delivered 17 goals in 25 matches across all competitions (Eleven in 20 Premier League outings).

Steven Bergwijn: Very small sample size, but the displays are strong enough that you’d be on him to be a long-time contributor at the PL level.

Heung-min Son: Don’t let his pair of red cards — which matter — detract from his performance in the PL: Nine goals and seven assists in 1750 minutes, including the league’s Goal of the Season.

🔥🔥🔥 Heung-min Son with a goal of the season contender for Tottenham. The #THFC star picks the ball up on the edge of his own box, runs 70 yards and beats pretty much the entire Burnley team before slotting home. Simply incredible! 🇰🇷🙌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MuRVtwhY8e — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 7, 2019

B-GRADE

Hugo Lloris: Looked to have put it together after his long injury absence. Stellar in the defeat of Man City.

Japhet Tanganga: Mourinho’s latest “look at this youngster,” following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay at Manchester United. Debuted as a starter in a huge spot and did not disappoint.

Dele Alli: He has not fulfilled the expectations of a star, but he’s still been a functional player capable of the elite (See the 3-2 defeat of Bournemouth).

Lucas Moura: Overlooked and maybe a bit underappreciated, Moura hasn’t hit the heights of 2018-19’s 15 goals across all competitions but has still been productive over 1700 minutes.

Toby Alderweireld: Top ten in the Premier League for blocks and clearances per game.

Serge Aurier

Jan Vertonghen



C-GRADE

Giovani Lo Celso: A big part of the future with plenty to like — he’s been significantly better in the Champions League — the Argentine has not adapted quickly to the Premier League.

Moussa Sissoko: Much better in the weeks leading up to the league suspension, but the first two-thirds of the season were not ideal. Defensively, he’s back slid.

Tanguy Ndombele: Talk about feast or famine. When Ndombele’s played well, he’s looked the part of a transfer record buy. When he’s looked poor, he’s looked the part of a record bust. Someone’s gonna get him more consistent, and Mourinho might be the guy (if both take the chance).

Ben Davies

Paulo Gazzaniga

Davinson Sanchez

Erik Lamela

D-GRADE

Eric Dier: One of the beneficiaries of the Jose Mourinho hiring, he’s suddenly a part of the future again. Still, he’s not often looked like the player of two and three seasons ago.

Harry Winks: A whole box full of “meh.” Not exactly fulfilling the prophecy of a 10-year star homegrown midfielder.

Ryan Sessegnon

Christian Eriksen

Danny Rose



INCOMPLETE

Kyle Walker-Peters, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Juan Foyth, Troy Parrott, Victor Wanyama.

Follow @NicholasMendola