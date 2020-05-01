It’s been a weird season, amirite, Tottenham Hotspur supporters?
No, we’re not talking about the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen your club step its game up to stadium-as-hospital levels, rather the on-field ride from Mauricio to Mourinho.
Below we give each Spurs player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.
If a Tottenham player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
Harry Kane: Injury absences make it easy to forget how strong a player is, and Kane delivered 17 goals in 25 matches across all competitions (Eleven in 20 Premier League outings).
Steven Bergwijn: Very small sample size, but the displays are strong enough that you’d be on him to be a long-time contributor at the PL level.
Heung-min Son: Don’t let his pair of red cards — which matter — detract from his performance in the PL: Nine goals and seven assists in 1750 minutes, including the league’s Goal of the Season.
B-GRADE
Hugo Lloris: Looked to have put it together after his long injury absence. Stellar in the defeat of Man City.
Japhet Tanganga: Mourinho’s latest “look at this youngster,” following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay at Manchester United. Debuted as a starter in a huge spot and did not disappoint.
Dele Alli: He has not fulfilled the expectations of a star, but he’s still been a functional player capable of the elite (See the 3-2 defeat of Bournemouth).
Lucas Moura: Overlooked and maybe a bit underappreciated, Moura hasn’t hit the heights of 2018-19’s 15 goals across all competitions but has still been productive over 1700 minutes.
Toby Alderweireld: Top ten in the Premier League for blocks and clearances per game.
Serge Aurier
Jan Vertonghen
C-GRADE
Giovani Lo Celso: A big part of the future with plenty to like — he’s been significantly better in the Champions League — the Argentine has not adapted quickly to the Premier League.
Moussa Sissoko: Much better in the weeks leading up to the league suspension, but the first two-thirds of the season were not ideal. Defensively, he’s back slid.
Tanguy Ndombele: Talk about feast or famine. When Ndombele’s played well, he’s looked the part of a transfer record buy. When he’s looked poor, he’s looked the part of a record bust. Someone’s gonna get him more consistent, and Mourinho might be the guy (if both take the chance).
Ben Davies
Paulo Gazzaniga
Davinson Sanchez
Erik Lamela
D-GRADE
Eric Dier: One of the beneficiaries of the Jose Mourinho hiring, he’s suddenly a part of the future again. Still, he’s not often looked like the player of two and three seasons ago.
Harry Winks: A whole box full of “meh.” Not exactly fulfilling the prophecy of a 10-year star homegrown midfielder.
Ryan Sessegnon
Christian Eriksen
Danny Rose
INCOMPLETE
Kyle Walker-Peters, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Juan Foyth, Troy Parrott, Victor Wanyama.