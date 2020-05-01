More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ranking every Southampton player

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
Southampton have recovered superbly after an awful start to the season as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s young side look set to be clear or relegation trouble, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Southampton player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Southampton player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Danny Ings: He has 15 goals in the Premier League and 18 in all competitions and his importance to Southampton cannot be understated. Ings grew up a few miles away from St Mary’s and loves being the hometown hero. He is now fully fit and his pace and pressing sets the tone for the entire team. Surely an England call up beckons. What a season for Ings.

Jan Bednarek: Nicknamed the ‘Polish Maldini’ by Saints fans for a reason, Bednarek times his tackles to perfection and reads the game well too. One of the only players who has been consistently excellent defensively. Still very young and is improving on the ball.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: The captain and leader in midfield, Hojbjerg has been linked with a move to some of the Premier League big boys with just one year left on his current contract. Hojbjerg hasn’t been as composed going forward as he was in previous seasons but his bite in the tackle, engine and power is perfect for a Hasenhuttl midfield player.

B-GRADE

Alex McCarthy: Replaced Angus Gunn after the 9-0 drubbing and is a solid, reliable goalkeeper. Makes the odd mistake when coming off his line but overall he is very steady and has made some fun reaction stops throughout the season.

Jack Stephens: What a turnaround this guy has had. Stephens has arguably been Southampton’s most improved played and his partnership alongside Bednarek is a big reason why they turned their season around. Old school center back who can also spray the ball around when needed.

James Ward-Prowse: The academy product has popped up with some important goals and in the 4-2-2-2 formation he’s finally found a spot in the team alongside Hojbjerg in one of the deeper roles. His set pieces are sensational and he’s added extra aggression to his game.

C-GRADE

Sofiane Boufal: The best way to describe his season is stop-start. A fans favorite who possesses more skill than any other player at the club, he can be so frustrating to watch. Boufal has picked up a few small injuries but when he’s at his best, he’s a magician on the wing. Can he stay fit?

Oriol Romeu: Always gives his all for the team but the Spaniard perhaps doesn’t fit Hasenhuttl’s high-pressing style that well. Solid and reliable but perhaps he may move on in the next six months.

D-GRADE

Jannik Vestergaard: The towering Danish center back has never settled to the pace of the Premier League. He wins a lot in the air but so often he gets caught out of position. Vestergaard was an option for Leicester in January but Saints needed him as back up.

Che Adams: Look, this is tough. Adams ripped it up in the Championship and looked like a perfect signing but he has yet to score for Saints. He hit the post and bar early in the season and works so hard when he comes off the bench with some big-time assists. He is still young and Hasenhuttl believes in him and Obafemi.

Angus Gunn: Has never recovered from being in goal for the 9-0 drubbing to Leicester City and although he is still very young, he makes a lot of the same mistakes again and again.

West Ham set to shake up roster, eyeing Mexico’s Herrera

Hector Herrera
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
West Ham United’s incredibly uneven and disappointing season may lead to big changes this summer, and an El Tri star could help lead the way.

A report from The Independent claims that West Ham is willing to sell any player for the right price this summer, and that it’s investigating players they studied in previous windows.

That includes Hector Herrera, the Mexican midfielder with an up-and-down start to his time with Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Herrera turned 30 last month and has 74 caps with six goals for Mexico. He’s one of the most underappreciated players in the world — at least outside of CONCACAF and Portugal — having starred for Porto over six seasons. He was twice in Portuguese Primeira Liga’s Team of the Year, including the 2018-19 campaign.

He has a goal and an assist in just under 1200 minutes with Atleti. It took him a while to feature in the squad, but he broke through to make 12-straight league appearances before a muscle injury hampered his season in late January.

According to The Independent:

The Independent has been told that no West Ham players are considered “off-limits” this summer, including £45m club-record signing Sebastian Haller and Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals. However, Declan Rice is set to remain in east London, with clubs unlikely to meet West Ham’s asking price considering the financial constraints of the coronavirus crisis.

There’s still something to be said about West Ham needing better leadership, though Manuel Pellegrini had trouble organizing the squad and he’s done it with even bigger egos to title-winning success at Man City.

Would Herrera fit in the Premier League? Almost absolutely, but we imagine Diego Simeone is appreciating the El Tri star quite a bit.

Trippier charged by FA over alleged betting breach

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Kieran Trippier has been charged by the English FA over an alleged betting breach surrounding his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

Trippier, 29, joined Atletico from Spurs in July 2019 and has denied any wrongdoing in the situation and says he has cooperated fully with the FA.

“I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting,” Trippier said.

Here’s the statement in full from the FA on the England international right back.

“Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019. He has until 18 May 2020 to provide a response. Rule E8(1)(a): a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.

“Rule E8(1)(b): where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”

Premier League release statement on 2019-20 season

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
The latest Premier League club meeting has taken place via a four-hour video conference call and reports say a vote is set to be held on the plan to restart the 2019-20 season.

Details from the ‘project restart’ plan was the primary focus during the meeting, as a vote is set to be held during the next club meeting on Friday, May 8 as to whether the season will resume.

The plan is for the 2019-20 Premier League season to restart on June 8 but there is still plenty to sort out between now and then as reports state that several clubs are unhappy about the plan to play games at neutral venues and give up ‘home games’ in their own stadiums. All games will, of course, be played in empty stadiums.

Here is the statement in full from the Premier League after the latest meeting, with the general focus on health concerns, as they canceled the academy season.

“At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so. It was reiterated that the thoughts of all are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.

“The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers. The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning. No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding “Project Restart”. It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted. The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support.”

So, there is still a genuine will to finish the season among the 20 Premier League clubs but only if they can do so in line with government guidelines. Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, revealed meetings are taking place and plans are being stepped up to bring sport back in the UK.

“I know Britain’s desperately want sport back on. We just kicked off the first of many detailed meetings to plan for a safe return of elite sport behind closed doors when, and only when, it is safe to do so on the basis of expert medical advice. Lots to consider, but today we step up planning,” Dowden said. 

When it comes to testing players in training and having protocols in place to limit contact, various reports state that the Premier League clubs will privately source the coronavirus testing kits and many have already ordered face masks which players could wear during group training sessions. The plan is for players to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and for training to resume on May 18.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give an update before then and has hinted at relaxing certain social distancing measures. In recent days the government have confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about how they could return to action and there remains a genuine desire to finish the remaining 92 games of the season.

Yet, there are still concerns that the Premier League may not finish the 2019-20 campaign as FIFA’s chief medical officer has said games should not return before September, while the French government have ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns and handed out the titles to PSG and Lorient respectively. On top of that, the Dutch Eredivisie has been canceled, while there are growing concerns about Italy’s Serie A returning. Even the German Bundesliga, which was preparing to return to action next week, are delaying their plans due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Germany.

All signs point to Friday, May 8 as being D-Day when it comes to whether or not the 2019-20 Premier League season will resume. That meeting will come the day after the UK’s current lockdown restrictions are due to end and the clubs will know a lot more about the path ahead.

Jimenez on Real Madrid, Barcelona; Grealish to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez has discussed reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Jimenez, 28, has had another superb season in the Premier League, scoring 22 goals in 44 games in all competitions and although he remains committed to the project at Molineux he admitted the lure of the La Liga giants could be too much.

“If an offer comes from Real Madrid or Barcelona, it is obvious that you do not miss such an opportunity, but I want to stay and fight to qualify for the Champions League and for important things,” Jimenez told ESPN. “I find out through social media that they have already put me at Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal… Every day a new team comes out. You have to be calm.”

Jimenez is a relative late bloomer in his career after spells at Benfica and Atletico Madrid in Europe and although he is adored by the Wolves faithful, could they really bemoan him for joining Real or Barcelona?

On the face of it, Jimenez would be a very good focal point for the Real Madrid attack and would replace Karim Benzema as the central striker with Eden Hazard, Rodrygo and Vincius Jr. buzzing around him.

Rounding up some of the other transfer news from around the Premier League, a report from the Manchester Evening News claims that Man United have now prioritized signing Jack Grealish over James Maddison.

Per the report Maddison has admitted he will not be leaving Leicester City in the next 12 months and Man United feel that Grealish will be easier to sign due to Villa’s perilous position in the Premier League relegation zone.

Grealish, 24, has three years left on his contract at Villa and it seems like now may be the right time for the boyhood Aston Villa fan to move on. The playmaker has undoubted talent on the ball and can operate out wide or centrally and Man United do have the need for a different type of wide player.

There’s no doubting that Grealish still has to improve his attitude off the pitch though, as his recent punishment for breaking the UK’s lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic proves.