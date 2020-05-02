On paper, that would actually be a very good spot for him to land. Is he going to play at Liverpool or Arsenal regularly? Definitely not at Liverpool and probably not at Arsenal.
Fraser had an exceptional 2018-19 season, registering the second-most assists (14) in the Premier League. This season he’s gone off the boil a little but his contractual situation hasn’t been easy and he’s admitted his focus hasn’t been right. That is refreshingly honest and you have to say that free agents like Fraser will now be in huge demand as clubs around the globe are hit hard by the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
A speedy winger providing for a focal point of a striker is something Mourinho loves and with Harry Kane in the middle and Fraser and Heung-min Son on each wing with Dele All and Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso buzzing around, Tottenham’s attack would be pretty stacked and balance. Now, that defense…
Talking about defense, Liverpool have reportedly reached out to Napoli about signing Kalidou Koulibaly to strengthen theirs.
The Senegalese center back, 28, has long been linked with a move to just about every Premier League club in the top 10 but according to Tutto Mercato in Italy, Jurgen Klopp’s side have reached out about his availability.
With Joel Matip suffering injuries throughout the 2019-20 season, Joe Gomez has stepped in to fill the gap admirably but there are still some lingering concerns about who is best suited to play alongside Virgil van Dijk at center back.
Per the report, Koulibaly is seen as the answer to any of Napoli’s financial problems as they are unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.
Koulibaly has been sensational for Napoli over the last six seasons but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to sell him even if the current decrease in transfer valuation means he will get less than the $130 million previously asked for the towering center back.
Bringing in a new center back probably shouldn’t be top of Klopp’s wish-list but if Liverpool can acquire Koulibaly for less than $100 million, that would be a very, very good deal. They know that after coming up against Koulibaly on seemingly a yearly basis in the Champions League and only beating Napoli once in their last four attempts.
Cologne said Friday that three people had tested positive but didn’t name them or say whether they were players, who are currently training in small groups.
“The experts evaluate it as such that, due to the hygiene and infection prevention measures in group training, we can continue to train with those who tested negatively as we had been,” team doctor Paul Klein said on the club website Saturday.
Klein added no-one at the club was considered “category one” in respect of the three individuals who gave samples Thursday. That is typically someone who either lives with an infected person or had close contact with them.
Cologne’s announcement brought criticism from Karl Lauterbach, a lawmaker with the Social Democratic Party, the junior partner in Angela Merkel’s coalition government.
Lauterbach said on Twitter that “probably two players, one staffer” were infected. He is a professor of health economics and was based at Cologne University before entering politics.
“I am surprised that players allow this to be done to them. Football should be a role model, not `bread and circuses,”‘ he wrote in reference to training sessions.
Players and staff around the league began giving samples Thursday as part of an ongoing process designed to enable teams to return initially to full training, then to games later this month.
Most teams have not commented on test results. Werder Bremen said samples given Thursday by its players and staff were all negative, and that they will undergo another round of testing Sunday. One player from another Bundesliga club, Paderborn, tested positive in March.
It appears that Joe Biden has threatened the U.S. Soccer federation (USSF) with a lack of funding towards hosting the 2026 World Cup in response to the USWNT losing their equal pay lawsuit.
A judge favored the U.S. Soccer Federation in a summary judgment, saying that the USWNT’s claim that they were being paid less than the USMNT was insufficient to warrant a trial.
Biden, the presumptive democratic candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, sent out a tweet on Saturday saying the following as he supports the USWNT in their battle against the U.S. Soccer Federations for equal pay with the USMNT.
“To the USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To U.S. Soccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding.”
The summary judgement against the USWNT decision was a huge shock and the public response since proves just how popular their request of equal pay had become in the public, and now political, domain.
Biden lending his support to the USWNT will be a huge boost as they aim to continue their fight.
USWNT spokeswoman Molly Levinson said the women will immediately appeal the decision and stars from the USWNT have reacted to the dismissal of their equal pay lawsuit from a judge, as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Ali Krieger have all released statements to go along with the USWNT spokeswoman who said they are ‘shocked and disappointed’ by the summary judgement.
Biden attended the USWNT’s 2015 World Cup final victory in Vancouver and also visited the USMNT in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup and has spoken about soccer numerous times over the years. His strong stance on this subject matter follows on from several of U.S. Soccer’s biggest sponsors who have called for action on equal pay from the governing body.
No shock that plenty of ‘Fulhamerica’ stars feature in our rankings list below, and plenty of goalkeepers too, as there are plenty of factors to consider when ranking the top USMNT players to have graced the Premier League. How much of an impact did they have? Which teams did they play for? How long did they stay in England’s top-flight?
Feel free to let us know if you agree with the rankings in the comments below. Hopefully we will have plenty of USMNT players in the Premier League to add to these rankings in the years to come.
10 – Kasey Keller: The first of several American goalkeepers in our list, Kasey Keller bounced around plenty of Premier League teams and was as reliable as ever for all of them. Keller played for Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Fulham and his baggy sweatpants during his days at Leicester were a thing of beauty. Keller played in goal as Leicester won the 1996-97 League Cup and that is where he had the majority of his success. The Seattle native battled with Brad Friedel, Tony Meola and Tim Howard for minutes throughout his USMNT career and spent the majority of his club playing days in Europe with stops in Spain and Germany along the way.
9 – Landon Donovan: This pick could cause some controversy but I’m going with it. Donovan only played on loan at Everton for two brief spells but he was so good on both occasions that Everton’s fans were begging David Moyes to sign him permanently from the LA Galaxy. Donovan used those loan spells to get himself ready for the upcoming MLS campaigns but it also seemed like a reminder to everyone who doubted him that he could indeed cut it in the big leagues in Europe after failures at Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich earlier in his career. Donovan was quite happy to play the role of fleeting star at Everton for a few months then fly back to LA and star for the Galaxy. Can we really argue with that plan? It was a shame, though, that one of the greatest players in USMNT history didn’t grace the Premier League stage for longer.
8 – Claudio Reyna: Played in 105 games for Sunderland and Man City and would have played a lot more had injuries not him hard. Reyna spent the prime years of his career in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg (who he captained) but he was still hugely influential for both Man City and Sunderland who, at that time, were midtable Premier League teams. Reyna had been at Glasgow Rangers and is known as the original ‘Captain America’ who led by example with his silky skills in midfield at Sunderland and Man City.
7 – Geoff Cameron: Clint Dempsey is the only American outfield player to have appeared in more Premier League games than Cameron. A six-season stay with Stoke City in the PL saw Cameron operate at right back, center back and in his preferred role of central midfield and his composure on the ball compliments his defensive ability and reading of the game. Cameron has flown under the radar but was hugely appreciated at Stoke. The Boston native was influential in the USMNT’s 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa America Centenario teams and he has risen from the college game in the U.S. to the PL via the Houston Dynamo through sheer hard work and grit. Underrated.
6 – Carlos Bocanegra: Bocanegra became the captain and leader at Fulham and will go down as one of the greatest American defenders of all time. His five-season stay at Fulham was during the real heyday of ‘Fulhamerica’ and he had a very respectable career in Europe after spells at Rennes, Glasgow Rangers, Saint Etienne and Racing Santander. Boca was a dominant center back who had class on the ball with his left foot and dominated MLS as a youngster. He won 110 caps for the U.S. and played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, captaining the team in the latter and during their amazing Gold Cup run.
5 – Christian Pulisic: Listen, he’s only played in the Premier League 16 times but he’s scored five goals (including a hat trick against Burnley) and it’s safe to say he’s having a huge impact at one of the biggest clubs in England, Chelsea. Pulisic is still just 21 years old and he’s living his dream ripping it up in the PL after his $75 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. His creativity, pace and cutting edge in the final third means he has taken the reputation of American players to a whole new level. Only at the start of his Premier League journey but if we’re updating these rankings in five years time, it’s hard to see how Pulisic will not be at the very top given how much potential he has to be a star at Chelsea.
4 – Brian McBride: Another ‘Fulhamerica’ star, McBride was a hero at Craven Cottage. The Illinois native was a proper old school center forward and was loved at first Everton, then Fulham for his bravery. A menace in the air, he led the line superbly and was captain of Fulham alongside Bocanegra and the host of American players (Kasey Keller, Eddie Johnson and Clint Dempsey were all in Fulham’s 2007-08 squad). McBride scored 41 goals across four seasons at Fulham and will forever hold a place in the hearts of their fans.
3- Brad Friedel: An incredible career in England which saw him play at Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham across 16 Premier League seasons. Friedel played until he was 43 and told us all about his journey in this piece about his arrival in the English game and how he lasted so long at the top level in the UK. He played in 450 Premier League games which is a record for any player from North or South America. His agility and positioning allowed him to stay in the game for so long and he was a great in a truly great generation of American goalkeepers. He played 82 times for the USMNT and was the starter at both the 1998 and 2002 World Cups before moving aside to let Tim Howard take over. When we talk about legendary American playing careers, Friedel is right at the top and his form in the Premier League definitely opened the door for Howard and other young USMNT goalkeepers to arrive in the years to come. The fact his incredible hybrid accent isn’t the main highlight from his career in England tells you just how great of a goalkeeper he was. Oh, and he scored for Blackburn against Charlton too.
2- Clint Dempsey: Deuce was a game-changer for American players in the Premier League. Dempsey was something completely different than what English teams and fans had seen before from U.S. stars and his swagger on the ball saw him become a legend at Fulham. He was one of their best players during their epic run to the UEFA Europa League final (my goodness, that chip against Juventus in the last 16) and finished as their top goalscorer during several seasons. In the 2011-12 season he scored 23 goals in all competitions and he then moved on to Tottenham. He contributed at Spurs but it was in his six seasons at Fulham where he had the biggest impact as he won back-to-back players of the year awards during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. Dempsey is a Fulham and USMNT legend and anytime Fulham or the USA needed him he stood tall.
1 – Tim Howard: A legend at Everton after being at Goodison Park for 10 years, Howard was consistently superb for a decade. The New Jersey native did okay when he first arrived in England at Man United but after an initial loan spell at Everton, he had found his home and soon joined permanently. From 2006 to 2016 he was a constant in Everton’s goal, making fine reflex stops and rushing off his line to thwart danger as the Toffees became a team which challenged for the top six and reached the latter stages of cup competitions consistently. Howard, now 41, is adored at Everton and like Friedel, he even scored a goal in the Premier League. When all is said and done, Howard had the biggest impact over the longest period of time of any American player on a single Premier League club.
Honorable mention: Brad Guzan, DeAndre Yedlin, Jonathan Spector, Joe-Max Moore, Jay DeMerit, John Harkes
West Ham are in deep relegation trouble under new-new manager David Moyes after Manuel Pellegrini was fired but there are signs they can save themselves, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?
Below we give each West Ham player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.
If a West Ham player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.
A-GRADE
Lukasz Fabianski: At the start of the season he was the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and his untimely injury hit the Hammers hard. Roberto came in and had a shocker and West Ham’s entire defense looks more settled when Fabianski is in goal.
Michal Antonio: Runs himself into the ground each and every time he steps on the pitch. His pace is electrifying and he is better out wide but can be really effectively centrally, especially away from home. When he’s fit, which has been less often than he’d like, he has to start.
Robert Snodgrass: Adds quality on the ball and has come up with some big goals in recent weeks to drag them away from the relegation zone. Moyes trusts him and Snodgrass has the experience and composure they need.
B-GRADE
Declan Rice: Now, we all know he is extremely talented but am I the only one who expected a little more from Rice this season? He has had an okay season but has looked a little shaky in possession and hasn’t been as dominant as the 2018-19 campaign. Rice, 21, is still wanted by several of the Premier League’s top teams for a reason and he’s a fine holding midfielder.
Arthur Masuaku
Mark Noble
C-GRADE
Sebastien Haller: What a strange season for Haller. Scored some cracking goals along the way after his club-record arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt but he’s suffered from the West Ham new striker curse. How many have they bought over the years!? Haller has quality and he’s still adapting to the Premier League and if Moyes can tell his wingers to keep whipping balls into the box, he will get plenty more goals. Hold up play needs improving as he often gets isolated.
Issa Diop: Not a vintage campaign for any of West Ham’s defenders but Diop has had some really good games. He’s also had a few awful outings. He is still young and has time to develop and he’s been linked with a move to Arsenal and others. A solid 7/10 center back and not much between him, Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbeuna.
Pablo Zabaleta Angelo Ogobonna Andriy Yarmolenko Fabien Balbuena
D-GRADE
Felipe Anderson: Just a really poor season. He has some much quality on the ball but doesn’t see much of the ball. Anderson drifts in and out of games and isn’t the kind of player you can rely on in a relegation scrap. In a very good team he would flourish but he’s never really taken to life in the Premier League.
Roberto: An absolutely shocking spell which pretty much cost Pellegrini his job. Roberto came in for the injured Fabianski and made so many basic errors. David Martin replaced him and he was loaned out to Alaves in January.
Manuel Lanzini: To see Lanzini struggling like this is really sad. We all remember the Argentine playmaker ripping it up at Upton Park but the host of serious injuries he has suffered has really taken a toll. Has the magic pass, shot or flick to unlock a defense but so often not able to influence a game.
Pablo Fornals Carlos Sanchez Jack Wilshere Ryan Fredericks Aaron Cresswell Albian Ajeti