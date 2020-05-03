Belarusian Premier League wrap: BATE Borisov keeps pace (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The goals were flying in around Belarus as the chasers aimed to keep pace with victorious Slutsk.

The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek Seven saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

Fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

BATE Borisov 3-1 Neman Grodno

Longtime BATE star Igor Stasevich scored a goal and set up two more as the host used two goals in the first 17 minutes led the way to all three points.

BATE stays within a win of the leaders, one point back of second-place Torpedo Zhodino.

Belshina 0–3 Dynamo-Brest

An early own goal put the visitors on top, and Denis Laptev picked up a goal and an assist in the second half to move Brest within three points of the top three.

Vitebsk 2-3 Slavia Mozyr

Slavia Mozyr fell behind 2-1 despite a halftime lead, but Maksym Slyusar scored in the 86th and 88th minutes to move clear of the bottom three.

Shakhter Soligorsk 4-0 Isloch

Vitali Lisakovich scored two of the hosts’ quartet of goals in a match that flattered them a bit. The visitors had 55 percent possession and an 11-10 advantage in shots.

