More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League neutral venues
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton speaks out against neutral venues for Premier League return

By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion chief Paul Barber says playing the remaining Premier League fixtures at neutral venues would be unfair to the competition.

Barber understands the needs to finish the schedule, and is okay with playing behind closed doors, but thinks losing out on home-field advantage would be a bridge too far.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Brighton plays a brutal schedule the rest of the way, and will be joined by relegation-threatened clubs in making this rallying cry; Our friends Sky Sports say that West Ham also has a strong preference to avoid neutral venues.

Here is the crux of Barber’s argument, via BrightonandHoveAlbion.com:

“The disadvantages of us not playing the league’s top teams in our home stadium and in familiar surroundings, even with 27,000 Albion fans very unlikely to be present at the Amex, are very obvious.

“Clearly, we must accept there may also be some benefit from playing our remaining four away matches at neutral venues but the fixture list simply isn’t equally balanced at this stage of the season, and we didn’t play our first 29 matches of the season in this way. So, in our opinion one thing doesn’t cancel out the other.”

Here’s the thing, though: Some clubs are going to be disadvantaged regardless of how this shakes out. Say no one is relegated and two to three teams are promoted; At some point, at least one lower division will be playing less matches next season or seeing a drastic change to their current competition.

Every solution is going to have losers, and that’s terrible when jobs are on the line.

Brighton, it should be noted, has behaved admirably during the pandemic and this isn’t a “shoot the messenger” situation. The Seagulls spoke out on behalf of clubs being relegated off a shortened season, and their club is safe in that scenario.

Other clubs have looked much worse making the same point much earlier, arguing for the voiding of a season because they’ve performed poorly (Scotland has been a mess, with Dundee and Rangers sloppily making appeals to the greater good while amplifying their own interests more than anything else).

What’s the best answer to the predicament placed on our sport by this horrendous virus?

Ranking every Wolves player

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have earned their success after the Wolves boss used only 20 players in the Premier League, four of whom going less than 200 minutes.

It hasn’t stopped the Wolves from living on the precipice of the top four.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Wolves player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Wolves player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Adama Traore: Only Kevin De Bruyne has a higher individual rating on WhoScored than Traore, who leads the league in successful dribbles per game with 5.2

Raul Jimenez: His 13 goals and seven assists come with 3.4 shots per game. That’s second-best in the Premier League to Mohamed Salah. He’s a force, and the fact that he’s done it while carrying tons of minutes is intense. How long will he stay?

Willy Boly: One of the best backs in the league, he missed 14 matches with injury. Wolves went 6W-5D-3L in that span, losing a fourth match when he was suspended for yellow card accumulation and a fifth with him on the bench awaiting full fitness. When Boly plays, Wolves are 4W-8D-1L.

Joao Moutinho: He’s good at absolutely everything, a passing maestro capable of the gritty stuff, too.

Matt Doherty
Rui Patricio

Willy Boly (Photo by Sam Bagnall – AMA/Getty Images)

B-GRADE

Diogo Jota: When he’s hot, he’s unstoppable. There’s a rich man’s Ayoze Perez quality to him, as Jota creates a lot more offense on his own than his Leicester City elder. Also: Real good at video games.

Leander Dendoncker: Only Coady and Moutinho have contributed more consistent quality passing to Espirito Santo’s side.

Ruben Neves: Known for his piledrivers from distance. Only five of the top 20 players for long ball completion in the league are field players. Neves and Conor Coady join goalkeeper Patricio in giving Wolves three players on that list.

Romain Saiss
Jonny

C-GRADE

Conor Coady: He’s played every minute of the Premier League season, so consider this ‘C’ for being unspectacular. Just shy of the B line.

Ruben Vinagre: Still just 21 and showing signs of taking the next step, but awaiting consistency. No surprise that his numbers are much better when he starts.

Pedro Neto
Ryan Bennett

D-GRADE

Patrick Cutrone: This went surprisingly poorly. Two goals in just 12 appearances on loan from Serie A.

Patrick Cutrone (right) with Ruben Neves in Europa League play  (Photo by Tim Goode/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)

INCOMPLETE

Daniel Podence, Jesus Vallejo, Max Kilman, Morgan Gibbs-White

Netherlands coach Koeman undergoes heart procedure

Ronald Koeman
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday at a hospital in Amsterdam after feeling pain in his chest, his management company said in a statement.

The 57-year-old coach, who has also managed Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton, underwent a successful “heart catheterization” and will return home Monday, his management company Wasserman said. It did not elaborate on the nature of the procedure and nor did the Dutch soccer association.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Dutch national broadcaster NOS cited Koeman’s business manager, Rob Jansen, as saying that the former Barcelona player was hospitalized after feeling chest pain after a bike ride.

“We are shocked and wish him a good recovery,” the Dutch national team’s spokesman Bas Ticheler told The Associated Press.

Koeman’s management said the coach would be resting in coming days.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, it in unclear when the Dutch team will play again. The European Championship that was due to start June 12 has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

Belarusian Premier League wrap: BATE Borisov keeps pace (video)

Belarusian Premier League
Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The goals were flying in around Belarus as the chasers aimed to keep pace with victorious Slutsk.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek Seven saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

Fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

BATE Borisov 3-1 Neman Grodno

Longtime BATE star Igor Stasevich scored a goal and set up two more as the host used two goals in the first 17 minutes led the way to all three points.

BATE stays within a win of the leaders, one point back of second-place Torpedo Zhodino.

Belshina 0–3 Dynamo-Brest

An early own goal put the visitors on top, and Denis Laptev picked up a goal and an assist in the second half to move Brest within three points of the top three.

Vitebsk 2-3 Slavia Mozyr

Slavia Mozyr fell behind 2-1 despite a halftime lead, but Maksym Slyusar scored in the 86th and 88th minutes to move clear of the bottom three.

Shakhter Soligorsk 4-0 Isloch

Vitali Lisakovich scored two of the hosts’ quartet of goals in a match that flattered them a bit. The visitors had 55 percent possession and an 11-10 advantage in shots.

Report: Premier League clubs prepare for next season behind closed doors

Behind closed doors
Photo by Jacques Feeney/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No supporters in the seats and no transfer budgets?

The 2020-21 Premier League season looks set to challenge the weirdness factor on display by the end of the current one.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The resumption of the 2019-20 season is expected to have matches played behind closed doors as Liverpool clinches its first PL title, but the stadia could remain that way for much longer.

The same report says the Premier League clubs also expect the squads to look eerily familiar, with very little transfer activity in place of the standard summer madness.

From SkySports.com:

Clubs are expecting football to get back to normal only when there is a coronavirus vaccine. Most experts believe a vaccine will not become available until the middle of next year.

In the meantime, many clubs believe one of the first things they can do is budget for spending little or no money on transfers when the next window opens.

The new normal feels a long way off.