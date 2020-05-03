Report: Premier League clubs prepare for next season behind closed doors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have earned their success after the Wolves boss used only 20 players in the Premier League, four of whom going less than 200 minutes.

It hasn’t stopped the Wolves from living on the precipice of the top four.

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Wolves player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Wolves player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Adama Traore: Only Kevin De Bruyne has a higher individual rating on WhoScored than Traore, who leads the league in successful dribbles per game with 5.2

Raul Jimenez: His 13 goals and seven assists come with 3.4 shots per game. That’s second-best in the Premier League to Mohamed Salah. He’s a force, and the fact that he’s done it while carrying tons of minutes is intense. How long will he stay?

Willy Boly: One of the best backs in the league, he missed 14 matches with injury. Wolves went 6W-5D-3L in that span, losing a fourth match when he was suspended for yellow card accumulation and a fifth with him on the bench awaiting full fitness. When Boly plays, Wolves are 4W-8D-1L.

Joao Moutinho: He’s good at absolutely everything, a passing maestro capable of the gritty stuff, too.

Matt Doherty

Rui Patricio

B-GRADE

Diogo Jota: When he’s hot, he’s unstoppable. There’s a rich man’s Ayoze Perez quality to him, as Jota creates a lot more offense on his own than his Leicester City elder. Also: Real good at video games.

Leander Dendoncker: Only Coady and Moutinho have contributed more consistent quality passing to Espirito Santo’s side.

Ruben Neves: Known for his piledrivers from distance. Only five of the top 20 players for long ball completion in the league are field players. Neves and Conor Coady join goalkeeper Patricio in giving Wolves three players on that list.

Romain Saiss

Jonny

C-GRADE

Conor Coady: He’s played every minute of the Premier League season, so consider this ‘C’ for being unspectacular. Just shy of the B line.

Ruben Vinagre: Still just 21 and showing signs of taking the next step, but awaiting consistency. No surprise that his numbers are much better when he starts.

Pedro Neto

Ryan Bennett

D-GRADE

Patrick Cutrone: This went surprisingly poorly. Two goals in just 12 appearances on loan from Serie A.

INCOMPLETE

Daniel Podence, Jesus Vallejo, Max Kilman, Morgan Gibbs-White

