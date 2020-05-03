More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Ranking every Wolves player

By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have earned their success after the Wolves boss used only 20 players in the Premier League, four of whom going less than 200 minutes.

It hasn’t stopped the Wolves from living on the precipice of the top four.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Wolves player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Wolves player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Adama Traore: Only Kevin De Bruyne has a higher individual rating on WhoScored than Traore, who leads the league in successful dribbles per game with 5.2

Raul Jimenez: His 13 goals and seven assists come with 3.4 shots per game. That’s second-best in the Premier League to Mohamed Salah. He’s a force, and the fact that he’s done it while carrying tons of minutes is intense. How long will he stay?

Willy Boly: One of the best backs in the league, he missed 14 matches with injury. Wolves went 6W-5D-3L in that span, losing a fourth match when he was suspended for yellow card accumulation and a fifth with him on the bench awaiting full fitness. When Boly plays, Wolves are 4W-8D-1L.

Joao Moutinho: He’s good at absolutely everything, a passing maestro capable of the gritty stuff, too.

Matt Doherty
Rui Patricio

Willy Boly (Photo by Sam Bagnall – AMA/Getty Images)

B-GRADE

Diogo Jota: When he’s hot, he’s unstoppable. There’s a rich man’s Ayoze Perez quality to him, as Jota creates a lot more offense on his own than his Leicester City elder. Also: Real good at video games.

Leander Dendoncker: Only Coady and Moutinho have contributed more consistent quality passing to Espirito Santo’s side.

Ruben Neves: Known for his piledrivers from distance. Only five of the top 20 players for long ball completion in the league are field players. Neves and Conor Coady join goalkeeper Patricio in giving Wolves three players on that list.

Romain Saiss
Jonny

C-GRADE

Conor Coady: He’s played every minute of the Premier League season, so consider this ‘C’ for being unspectacular. Just shy of the B line.

Ruben Vinagre: Still just 21 and showing signs of taking the next step, but awaiting consistency. No surprise that his numbers are much better when he starts.

Pedro Neto
Ryan Bennett

D-GRADE

Patrick Cutrone: This went surprisingly poorly. Two goals in just 12 appearances on loan from Serie A.

Patrick Cutrone (right) with Ruben Neves in Europa League play  (Photo by Tim Goode/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)

INCOMPLETE

Daniel Podence, Jesus Vallejo, Max Kilman, Morgan Gibbs-White

Netherlands coach Koeman undergoes heart procedure

Ronald Koeman
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday at a hospital in Amsterdam after feeling pain in his chest, his management company said in a statement.

The 57-year-old coach, who has also managed Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton, underwent a successful “heart catheterization” and will return home Monday, his management company Wasserman said. It did not elaborate on the nature of the procedure and nor did the Dutch soccer association.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Dutch national broadcaster NOS cited Koeman’s business manager, Rob Jansen, as saying that the former Barcelona player was hospitalized after feeling chest pain after a bike ride.

“We are shocked and wish him a good recovery,” the Dutch national team’s spokesman Bas Ticheler told The Associated Press.

Koeman’s management said the coach would be resting in coming days.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, it in unclear when the Dutch team will play again. The European Championship that was due to start June 12 has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

Belarusian Premier League wrap: BATE Borisov keeps pace (video)

Belarusian Premier League
Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The goals were flying in around Belarus as the chasers aimed to keep pace with victorious Slutsk.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek Seven saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

Fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

BATE Borisov 3-1 Neman Grodno

Longtime BATE star Igor Stasevich scored a goal and set up two more as the host used two goals in the first 17 minutes led the way to all three points.

BATE stays within a win of the leaders, one point back of second-place Torpedo Zhodino.

Belshina 0–3 Dynamo-Brest

An early own goal put the visitors on top, and Denis Laptev picked up a goal and an assist in the second half to move Brest within three points of the top three.

Vitebsk 2-3 Slavia Mozyr

Slavia Mozyr fell behind 2-1 despite a halftime lead, but Maksym Slyusar scored in the 86th and 88th minutes to move clear of the bottom three.

Shakhter Soligorsk 4-0 Isloch

Vitali Lisakovich scored two of the hosts’ quartet of goals in a match that flattered them a bit. The visitors had 55 percent possession and an 11-10 advantage in shots.

Report: Premier League clubs prepare for next season behind closed doors

Behind closed doors
Photo by Jacques Feeney/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No supporters in the seats and no transfer budgets?

The 2020-21 Premier League season looks set to challenge the weirdness factor on display by the end of the current one.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The resumption of the 2019-20 season is expected to have matches played behind closed doors as Liverpool clinches its first PL title, but the stadia could remain that way for much longer.

The same report says the Premier League clubs also expect the squads to look eerily familiar, with very little transfer activity in place of the standard summer madness.

From SkySports.com:

Clubs are expecting football to get back to normal only when there is a coronavirus vaccine. Most experts believe a vaccine will not become available until the middle of next year.

In the meantime, many clubs believe one of the first things they can do is budget for spending little or no money on transfers when the next window opens.

The new normal feels a long way off.

Klopp on Liverpool leadership during pandemic (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two of our favorites met over video chat this week, as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke with NBC’s Rebecca Lowe about the manager’s life during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s no surprise to hear the Liverpool boss is focused on bigger issues than the absence of football, even as his team waits to be crowned Premier League winners for the very first time.

In fact, any issues football is facing are less important, he says.

“Other people have bigger problems,” he said. “Losing their jobs, being seriously ill. The elder and more vulnerable people, that’s what we have to think about. In these moments you can lose a bit of patience, that’s normal, but we try to give a positive perspective as well.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Rebecca asked the 52-year-old what he hopes humanity learns from this time in history. He says he hopes that one of the lessons is to take care of older people like we do now, and ultimately that what we have in common is bigger than our differences.

“If we really take care of each other more, that’s very important. We are so often in our own world, so this problem shows that the whole world has the same problem. It happened in one month, the whole world had the same problem. Before that there was Brexit and problems between the countries. In this moment, we really see we live in the same place and we have to take care of the same place. I really hope we can learn this from the time. I’m pretty sure we will. This generation is good in learning.”

Klopp says he’s taken the current situation “as good as possible” and admitted that he’s found some joy in having time for unusual pursuits.

He’s learned how to tie.

“It’s unbelievable. I learned it in 30 minutes probably but 52 years before I had absolutely no skill for it.”

Klopp also says he’s started running again, and that he has a warmer relationship with his dog due to the extra time spent together.

He says Liverpool has stayed connected and has found success in communication through a huge chat group.

“We have a wonderful chat group with roundabout 60 people, players and pretty much the whole Melwood staff,” Klopp said. “It’s a really lively chat and that helps a lot. We wanted to do that from the first day, we said nobody should be alone in this situation. Nobody should feel alone.”

Klopp said Liverpool’s big challenge as a staff is control. He’s a leader and an organizer. He can handle the first part from a distance but the latter proves a challenge.

“We are pretty good in planning things but usually we plan for a moment and we don’t know when this moment will be. We will not know if we will we start or when we will start, which we all hope for, and it’s not clear whether we have three weeks or four weeks preparation. …  We take what we get.”

The club is still “as organized as possible,” Klopp stressed.