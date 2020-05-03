More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Rakitic
Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Spurs lead race for Rakitic; Juve-Barca talk swap

By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT
Sunday’s transfer rumor mill churns out beneficial news for a player Jose Mourinho believes is one of the very best center midfielders are on Earth (He’s not wrong).

A report out of Spain’s Mundo Deportivo says Tottenham has pulled in front of a pack of chasers in the race to sign Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona.

Rakitic, 32, has another season on his contract and Spurs are said to be best suited to land him due to Juventus preferring a younger player and Atletico less willing to give a longer contract.

The Swiss-born Croatian has 106 international caps with 15 goals and is one appearance away from making his 300th in a Barcelona shirt.

He won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014 before claiming the Champions League with Barca one year later. Rakitic’s minutes and attacking numbers have taken a hit this season, as 11 of his 21 La Liga appearances have come off the bench.

Other unrelated reports have linked Tanguy Ndombele with a move in the other direction. Spurs would do well to act regardless of Ndombele’s destination, depending on the length of the deal for Rakitic. If he’s not a contract albatross in four years time, Spurs will have a valuable asset in their race to rejoin the UCL elite.

But would Daniel Levy be willing to sanction a higher salary for an older player? That will be key here.

Marca has two aforementioned clubs in an interesting swap deal, where Barcelona would acquire Miralem Pjanic from Juventus in exchange for Arthur.

The 30-year-old Pjanic has again been a key player for Juventus, scoring three times with two assists in 22 Serie A appearances.

Arthur, 23, has played much less at Barcelona and it would be a symptom of its sick if they cast him aside despite strong play in limited use.

The defensive midfielder has chimed in with three goals and three assists in 700 fewer minutes. He’s missed nine La Liga games with various injuries this season.

Pjanic would certainly fit the bill of a Barca quality player but Juventus would make out like a bandit here, as Arthur has barely begun an already impressive career.

In the same report, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici said he expects very few clubs will be able to afford Paul Pogba after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and that Gianluigi Buffalo and Giorgio Chiellini will spend another year with The Old Lady.

Ranking every Wolves player

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have earned their success after the Wolves boss used only 20 players in the Premier League, four of whom going less than 200 minutes.

It hasn’t stopped the Wolves from living on the precipice of the top four.

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Wolves player a grade, ranking and grouping them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Wolves player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Adama Traore: Only Kevin De Bruyne has a higher individual rating on WhoScored than Traore, who leads the league in successful dribbles per game with 5.2

Raul Jimenez: His 13 goals and seven assists come with 3.4 shots per game. That’s second-best in the Premier League to Mohamed Salah. He’s a force, and the fact that he’s done it while carrying tons of minutes is intense. How long will he stay?

Willy Boly: One of the best backs in the league, he missed 14 matches with injury. Wolves went 6W-5D-3L in that span, losing a fourth match when he was suspended for yellow card accumulation and a fifth with him on the bench awaiting full fitness. When Boly plays, Wolves are 4W-8D-1L.

Joao Moutinho: He’s good at absolutely everything, a passing maestro capable of the gritty stuff, too.

Matt Doherty
Rui Patricio

Willy Boly (Photo by Sam Bagnall – AMA/Getty Images)

B-GRADE

Diogo Jota: When he’s hot, he’s unstoppable. There’s a rich man’s Ayoze Perez quality to him, as Jota creates a lot more offense on his own than his Leicester City elder. Also: Real good at video games.

Leander Dendoncker: Only Coady and Moutinho have contributed more consistent quality passing to Espirito Santo’s side.

Ruben Neves: Known for his piledrivers from distance. Only five of the top 20 players for long ball completion in the league are field players. Neves and Conor Coady join goalkeeper Patricio in giving Wolves three players on that list.

Romain Saiss
Jonny

C-GRADE

Conor Coady: He’s played every minute of the Premier League season, so consider this ‘C’ for being unspectacular. Just shy of the B line.

Ruben Vinagre: Still just 21 and showing signs of taking the next step, but awaiting consistency. No surprise that his numbers are much better when he starts.

Pedro Neto
Ryan Bennett

D-GRADE

Patrick Cutrone: This went surprisingly poorly. Two goals in just 12 appearances on loan from Serie A.

Patrick Cutrone (right) with Ruben Neves in Europa League play  (Photo by Tim Goode/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)

INCOMPLETE

Daniel Podence, Jesus Vallejo, Max Kilman, Morgan Gibbs-White

Netherlands coach Koeman undergoes heart procedure

Ronald Koeman
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday at a hospital in Amsterdam after feeling pain in his chest, his management company said in a statement.

The 57-year-old coach, who has also managed Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton, underwent a successful “heart catheterization” and will return home Monday, his management company Wasserman said. It did not elaborate on the nature of the procedure and nor did the Dutch soccer association.

Dutch national broadcaster NOS cited Koeman’s business manager, Rob Jansen, as saying that the former Barcelona player was hospitalized after feeling chest pain after a bike ride.

“We are shocked and wish him a good recovery,” the Dutch national team’s spokesman Bas Ticheler told The Associated Press.

Koeman’s management said the coach would be resting in coming days.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, it in unclear when the Dutch team will play again. The European Championship that was due to start June 12 has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

Belarusian Premier League wrap: BATE Borisov keeps pace (video)

Belarusian Premier League
Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
The goals were flying in around Belarus as the chasers aimed to keep pace with victorious Slutsk.

The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek Seven saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

Fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

BATE Borisov 3-1 Neman Grodno

Longtime BATE star Igor Stasevich scored a goal and set up two more as the host used two goals in the first 17 minutes led the way to all three points.

BATE stays within a win of the leaders, one point back of second-place Torpedo Zhodino.

Belshina 0–3 Dynamo-Brest

An early own goal put the visitors on top, and Denis Laptev picked up a goal and an assist in the second half to move Brest within three points of the top three.

Vitebsk 2-3 Slavia Mozyr

Slavia Mozyr fell behind 2-1 despite a halftime lead, but Maksym Slyusar scored in the 86th and 88th minutes to move clear of the bottom three.

Shakhter Soligorsk 4-0 Isloch

Vitali Lisakovich scored two of the hosts’ quartet of goals in a match that flattered them a bit. The visitors had 55 percent possession and an 11-10 advantage in shots.

Report: Premier League clubs prepare for next season behind closed doors

Behind closed doors
Photo by Jacques Feeney/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
No supporters in the seats and no transfer budgets?

The 2020-21 Premier League season looks set to challenge the weirdness factor on display by the end of the current one.

The resumption of the 2019-20 season is expected to have matches played behind closed doors as Liverpool clinches its first PL title, but the stadia could remain that way for much longer.

The same report says the Premier League clubs also expect the squads to look eerily familiar, with very little transfer activity in place of the standard summer madness.

From SkySports.com:

Clubs are expecting football to get back to normal only when there is a coronavirus vaccine. Most experts believe a vaccine will not become available until the middle of next year.

In the meantime, many clubs believe one of the first things they can do is budget for spending little or no money on transfers when the next window opens.

The new normal feels a long way off.