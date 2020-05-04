All La Liga clubs will return to training this week as the Spanish Health Ministry have approved the plans put in place by the Spanish top-flight.

La Liga released a statement confirming their ‘return to training protocol’ has been put together by medical experts and professional players amid the coronavirus pandemic and will be used for teams across the top two divisions to return to training grounds.

Players will start individual training with medical tests for COVID-19 carried out by staff at each club and there’s a plan in place to step up training over the next four weeks.

“These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the government. Thus, together with the medical tests carried out by clubs, a staggered return to training has been implemented that will start with players training alone and end with group activities prior to the return to competition, scheduled for June.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed that games will hopefully resume in June and his plan is for the 2019-20 season to be completed in full.

“This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love,” Tebas said. “People’s health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of everyone involved as we work to restart La Liga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 19/20 season this summer.”

Premier League clubs will be closely analyzing what La Liga is doing, as the Bundesliga in Germany have been back training in small groups for several weeks and testing has revealed that 10 individuals across their 36 teams (1,724) came back as positive for COVID-19. Training is also due to resume in Italy this week as Serie A clubs hope to return to action in June.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give an update before then and has hinted at relaxing certain social distancing measures.

In recent days the UK government have confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about how they could return to action and there remains a genuine desire to finish the remaining 92 games of the season.

