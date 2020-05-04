More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga clubs return to training

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
All La Liga clubs will return to training this week as the Spanish Health Ministry have approved the plans put in place by the Spanish top-flight.

La Liga released a statement confirming their ‘return to training protocol’ has been put together by medical experts and professional players amid the coronavirus pandemic and will be used for teams across the top two divisions to return to training grounds.

Players will start individual training with medical tests for COVID-19 carried out by staff at each club and there’s a plan in place to step up training over the next four weeks.

“These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the government. Thus, together with the medical tests carried out by clubs, a staggered return to training has been implemented that will start with players training alone and end with group activities prior to the return to competition, scheduled for June.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed that games will hopefully resume in June and his plan is for the 2019-20 season to be completed in full.

“This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love,” Tebas said. “People’s health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of everyone involved as we work to restart La Liga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 19/20 season this summer.”

Premier League clubs will be closely analyzing what La Liga is doing, as the Bundesliga in Germany have been back training in small groups for several weeks and testing has revealed that 10 individuals across their 36 teams (1,724) came back as positive for COVID-19. Training is also due to resume in Italy this week as Serie A clubs hope to return to action in June.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give an update before then and has hinted at relaxing certain social distancing measures.

In recent days the UK government have confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about how they could return to action and there remains a genuine desire to finish the remaining 92 games of the season.

PHOTO: ‘Leaked’ image reportedly shows Man City 2020-21 home shirt

Manchester City uniform leak
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT
Broken glass, everywhere.

Footy Headlines has a “leaked” image of Manchester City’s 2020-21 home kit, and we have to say that the mosaic pattern is spot-on.

Clubs are getting a little creative this season, as evidenced by Roma’s slick away shirt, and City is no different.

The club’s usual sky blue shirts are greeted by white cracks of varying thickness, given a sort of one-color stained glass window look. It takes its cues from mosaics around the City of Manchester.

We think it’s very sharp. City has been pretty consistent with a plain home shirt over the past few seasons. Before that, there were the darker blue shoulders of 2016-17 and white-button collar of 2015-16.

What do you think?

Bundesliga: Ten positive coronavirus tests out of 1,724

Bundesliga
Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT
Ten out of more than 1700 coronavirus tests conducted by clubs in the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga have come back positive, the league reports.

Those people have been placed in 14-day quarantine, as German football seeks a June restart.

The testing was done to provide “additional security” and represents less than one percent positive results. The testing prefaces a move from group training to team training.B

Bundesliga clubs will conduct a second round of testing — the second of many — this week, and the league expects more positive tests.

Here too, there may be isolated positive test results, especially since one of the objectives of this second round is to reduce the probability of “false negative” results, which can never be completely ruled out. The DFL will continue to provide information on the results after this second wave of testing.

The necessity of a quick return to sport is debatable, of course, but Germany is giving an informed, intelligent platform for others to follow.

Amiens launches petition to restore Ligue 1 status; Seeks 22-team league

Amiens
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT
“For Justice” is the headline of a new post on the web site of Ligue 1 side Amiens SC, who is furious at its relegation from a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amiens were four points back of safety with 10 matches to play, winless in 16 matches but picking up draws in five of their last seven before the coronavirus pause.

Ligue 1 canceled its season and awarded Paris Saint-Germain the title, sending Amiens and Toulouse to Ligue 2, but Amiens is petitioning the French league to play a 22-team table in 2020-21.

“Amiens SC is asking the Football League to review its position and make the fairest choice: a Ligue 1 with 22 clubs for the 2020/2021 season. Supporters from Amiens and football lovers, support our initiative that would make football and sport grow,” the club wrote, linking to a petition and asking for fans to sign.

Amiens’ anger extends into the fabric of the city, with the mayor arguing that the club exiting Ligue 1 makes the area “lose part of our attractiveness as a city by default.”

The 119-year-old club finally hit the heights of the top flight when it won promotion in 2016-17. Like any club whose season is shortchanged in a degrading manner by the pandemic, they are righteously aggrieved.

But what’s the proper solution? Expanded tables lead to more fixture congestion, which taxes the more successful clubs. Expanded tables would also demand either the slimming of European competition or severe changes to the domestic cup schedule. Could we see a season without domestic cups?

Hertha’s Kalou criticized for video flouting virus rules

Associated PressMay 4, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin player Salomon Kalou is being criticized for broadcasting a livestream showing social distancing measures being flouted.

The Ivory Coast striker took his phone with him on Monday as he fist-bumped teammates in greeting, clapped hands with fellow forward Vedad Ibisevic, complained about a pay cut, and burst in on a teammate apparently being tested for the new coronavirus.

The footage, which has since been deleted, was broadcast on the same day the German soccer league (DFL) reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among the country’s 36 clubs in the top two divisions, and it appeared to contradict the league’s assertion that everything was being done to prevent the spread of the virus.

It showed Hertha’s Jordan Torunarigha being tested by a physiotherapist who was wearing only a simple face mask as protection. The physiotherapist, David de Mel, repeatedly asked Kalou to “delete” the video, before the player walked away laughing, saying he was “only joking.”

The DFL sharply criticized the footage on Twitter.

“The pictures from Salomon Kalou from the changing room of Hertha BSC are completely unacceptable. There cannot be any tolerance for it – also with regard to the players and clubs who are adhering to the guidelines, because they have grasped the seriousness of the situation,” the DFL said.

Kicker magazine said the video would damage efforts to restart the Bundesliga as it was “grist to the mill for critics who want to see professional soccer remain on hold.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel and 16 state governors are due to decide on Wednesday whether the league can resume without fans present. She previously warned there was still a danger that COVID-19 infections could rise if containment measures were relaxed too soon.

The DFL said 1,724 tests for COVID-19 were carried out over two rounds among players, coaches, physiotherapists and other staff as part of its hygiene concept in a bid to restart competitive games some time in May.

Only four possible cases had been reported before the league’s report on Monday. Cologne on Friday said it had three positive cases, while second-division side Stuttgart reported one “inconclusive result” from a person on Sunday.

“The responsibility for compliance with general hygiene rules is a prerequisite every day for each individual,” the league said in its report.

Clubs across the top two divisions have committed to finishing the season by the end of June.

