More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League social media wrap
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Premier League social media wrap: Fuchs’ empty airport experience, Man City birthday party

By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Monday’s wrap-up of the best of Premier League personalities on social media is going to be a bit different.

We’re going to start with a reality check during this brutal coronavirus pandemic.

While the social media wrap is meant to spotlight the fun antics of Premier League players, Christian Fuchs brought us eye-opening video from JFK Airport in New York.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Presumably en route for a return to Leicester, Fuchs took a stroll through the ghostly airport. It’s…. off-putting.

The ePremier League Invitational is back this week for a second go-round, and teams are getting fired up.

Well, sort of.

Watford forward Andre Gray is clearly lacking in confidence ahead of his tournament debut and wants the Hornets faithful to know the score (or dangers of a lopsided one).

On to a different kind of screen…

Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot was all about that “May the Fourth Be With You” life.

“The Rise of Skywalker” was redemptive in his mind.

Morgan Schneiderlin has his old boss in his thoughts.

Former Southampton manager Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday after a scary incident, and is said to be recovering.

The current Everton midfielder is thinking of the Netherlands manager and praying for the best.

Finally some teammate and mentor-mentee vibes to close out Monday’s wrap.

Man City captain Fernandinho has openly spoke of his duty to get the next generation of players ready, and Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus clearly enjoys his relationship with the old man.

USMNT releases statement of support for USWNT after lawsuit setback

USMNT
Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team issued a statement supporting their World Cup-winning peers the USWNT in their fight to win equal pay.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

A federal judge dismissed the women’s equal pay law suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation earlier this week, leading to strong responses from the team, fans, and even presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The men weighed in on Monday, vowing to stand with the women as their fight continues.

From USSoccerplayers.com:

The USMNT players continue to stand with the WNT players in their efforts to secure equal pay.  For a year and a half the USMNT players have made proposals to the Federation that would achieve equal pay for the USMNT and USWNT players. We understand the WNT players plan to appeal last week’s decision and we support them.

This entire ordeal continues to scream for a settlement with U.S. Soccer, which could use good news in a big way but is also reportedly struggling for cash (depending on what you believe).

PHOTO: ‘Leaked’ image reportedly shows Man City 2020-21 home shirt

Manchester City uniform leak
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Broken glass, everywhere.

Footy Headlines has a “leaked” image of Manchester City’s 2020-21 home kit, and we have to say that the mosaic pattern is spot-on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Clubs are getting a little creative this season, as evidenced by Roma’s slick away shirt, and City is no different.

The club’s usual sky blue shirts are greeted by white cracks of varying thickness, given a sort of one-color stained glass window look. It takes its cues from mosaics around the City of Manchester.

We think it’s very sharp. City has been pretty consistent with a plain home shirt over the past few seasons. Before that, there were the darker blue shoulders of 2016-17 and white-button collar of 2015-16.

What do you think?

Bundesliga: Ten positive coronavirus tests out of 1,724

Bundesliga
Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ten out of more than 1700 coronavirus tests conducted by clubs in the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga have come back positive, the league reports.

Those people have been placed in 14-day quarantine, as German football seeks a June restart.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The testing was done to provide “additional security” and represents less than one percent positive results. The testing prefaces a move from group training to team training.B

Bundesliga clubs will conduct a second round of testing — the second of many — this week, and the league expects more positive tests.

Here too, there may be isolated positive test results, especially since one of the objectives of this second round is to reduce the probability of “false negative” results, which can never be completely ruled out. The DFL will continue to provide information on the results after this second wave of testing.

The necessity of a quick return to sport is debatable, of course, but Germany is giving an informed, intelligent platform for others to follow.

Amiens launches petition to restore Ligue 1 status; Seeks 22-team league

Amiens
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“For Justice” is the headline of a new post on the web site of Ligue 1 side Amiens SC, who is furious at its relegation from a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amiens were four points back of safety with 10 matches to play, winless in 16 matches but picking up draws in five of their last seven before the coronavirus pause.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Ligue 1 canceled its season and awarded Paris Saint-Germain the title, sending Amiens and Toulouse to Ligue 2, but Amiens is petitioning the French league to play a 22-team table in 2020-21.

“Amiens SC is asking the Football League to review its position and make the fairest choice: a Ligue 1 with 22 clubs for the 2020/2021 season. Supporters from Amiens and football lovers, support our initiative that would make football and sport grow,” the club wrote, linking to a petition and asking for fans to sign.

Amiens’ anger extends into the fabric of the city, with the mayor arguing that the club exiting Ligue 1 makes the area “lose part of our attractiveness as a city by default.”

The 119-year-old club finally hit the heights of the top flight when it won promotion in 2016-17. Like any club whose season is shortchanged in a degrading manner by the pandemic, they are righteously aggrieved.

But what’s the proper solution? Expanded tables lead to more fixture congestion, which taxes the more successful clubs. Expanded tables would also demand either the slimming of European competition or severe changes to the domestic cup schedule. Could we see a season without domestic cups?