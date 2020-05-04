Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday’s wrap-up of the best of Premier League personalities on social media is going to be a bit different.

We’re going to start with a reality check during this brutal coronavirus pandemic.

While the social media wrap is meant to spotlight the fun antics of Premier League players, Christian Fuchs brought us eye-opening video from JFK Airport in New York.

Presumably en route for a return to Leicester, Fuchs took a stroll through the ghostly airport. It’s…. off-putting.

Honestly this feels very weird… JFK Airport pic.twitter.com/Lli46vYNfJ — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) May 3, 2020

The ePremier League Invitational is back this week for a second go-round, and teams are getting fired up.

Well, sort of.

Watford forward Andre Gray is clearly lacking in confidence ahead of his tournament debut and wants the Hornets faithful to know the score (or dangers of a lopsided one).

Dont expect much please🤣🙈 https://t.co/9BNBhHXX4S — Andre Gray (@AndreGray7) May 4, 2020

On to a different kind of screen…

Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot was all about that “May the Fourth Be With You” life.

“The Rise of Skywalker” was redemptive in his mind.

I have to say I enjoyed the force awakens, didn’t think too much of the last Jedi but I really enjoyed the rise of Skywalker, was a good way to end the trilogy and darker too.. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/cEqRhuCBRE — Rob Elliot (@the_dilsh) May 4, 2020

Morgan Schneiderlin has his old boss in his thoughts.

Former Southampton manager Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday after a scary incident, and is said to be recovering.

The current Everton midfielder is thinking of the Netherlands manager and praying for the best.

Prayers are with you ! Stay strong @RonaldKoeman 🙌 pic.twitter.com/C9la2WQbwh — Morgan Schneiderlin (@SchneiderlinMo4) May 3, 2020

Finally some teammate and mentor-mentee vibes to close out Monday’s wrap.

Man City captain Fernandinho has openly spoke of his duty to get the next generation of players ready, and Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus clearly enjoys his relationship with the old man.

