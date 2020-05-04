Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea have called back several stars who were overseas during the coronavirus pandemic, among whom was USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Pulisc, 21, spent the first few weeks of the lockdown in England before heading back to his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania to be with his family in the USA.

Chelsea have made the decision so that their squad will all be in the UK ahead of a possible return to training on May 18 as the Premier League’s ‘project restart’ plan is entering a critical phase.

Other Chelsea stars to return include Kepa Arizzabalaga, Pedro and Marcos Alonso who were all in Spain, while Andreas Christensen was at home in Denmark, Emerson was in Italy and Willian had been with family in Brazil.

In April Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge pitch has been open for players who live nearby to complete running sessions individually but their training ground at Cobham has been closed.

Pulisic has revealed he is now fit after being injured in early January and not playing for Chelsea since their 1-1 draw at Brighton on Jan. 1. The USMNT winger has scored five goals in his debut Premier League season and was having a huge impact on their attacking play in the weeks before he was injured.

The hope is that Premier League clubs can return to individual training at training grounds next week, then group training on May 18 and resume the 2019-20 season with behind closed doors games from June 8.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give an update before then and has hinted at relaxing certain social distancing measures.

In recent days the UK government have confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about how they could return to action and there remains a genuine desire to finish the remaining 92 games of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also asked their players and management to return to the UK ahead of a return to individual training at their training ground on May 11.

The plan is for teams to then embark on an intense mini preseason schedule for two to three weeks before games resume.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports