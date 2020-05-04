Reports from both The Daily Telegraph and local outlets say that Premier League side Wolves have asked their players and management to return to their training ground to start training.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Wolves plan to return to action next Monday, as all players will be tested for the coronavirus and step up their training sessions which will become more intensive. Players will have to wash their own kit and observe strict social distancing rules.

The plan is then for them to train individually at first, then train in small groups as they await further details surrounding the Premier League’s ‘project restart’ plan.

Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre and manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff will all fly back to England from their homeland of Portugal, while Leander Dendoncker will return from Belgium ahead of a return to training on Monday, May 11.

Like many other Premier League clubs, Wolves’ training ground has been open for players to carry out individual running sessions over the last few weeks. The hope is that Premier League clubs can return to group training on May 18 and then resume the 2019-20 season with behind closed doors games from June 8.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give an update before then and has hinted at relaxing certain social distancing measures. In recent days the UK government have confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about how they could return to action and there remains a genuine desire to finish the remaining 92 games of the season.

Wolves are obviously planning ahead and it seems as though they are hopeful that the UK government will ease some restrictions from May 7. It will be interesting to hear if other Premier League clubs will now follow their lead, as Chelsea and other teams have asked players to return from overseas and back to England ahead of the season possibly resuming.

