The transfer news continues to roll in and Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to Man United, while Orkun Kokcu is said to be interesting Arsenal and Chelsea.

Okay, let’s start with a report out of France as Man United have reportedly revealed their interest in RB Leipzig center back Konate, 20.

According to Le10Sport in France, Man United have reached out to representatives of the young French defender.

Konate is a powerful defender who has formed a superb partnership with countryman Dayot Upamecano. The duo are seen as the future defensive pairing for the French national team and have been in instrumental in RB Leipzig reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and being in the Bundesliga title race.

Do Man United need a new center back? Harry Maguie and Victor Lindelof have struck up a decent partnership, while Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are still around too, but a signing like this would slot in well with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s philosophy of buying young, hungry players.

The big issue here is that Konate is under contract at Leipzig until 2023 and the German outfit are likely to bump up his price. Man United are one of the only clubs out there who could afford to splash the cash in the upcoming window but should a new center back be their priority? A new winger should probably be the focus but after that, a long-term partner for Maguire may be their next big need as Lindelof has improved but is still a little inconsistent.

Another interesting gem is that according to the Daily Express Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu is being tracked by Arsenal and Chelsea. The London duo admired the 19-year-old midfielder who is valued at $28 million.

Kokcu is a Turkish U21 international and the central midfielder has enjoyed a breakout season as one of the top playmakers in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal may have to watch what they spend in the upcoming window but Kokcu wouldn’t break the bank and he seems like a good fit for what both Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard are trying to do with young teams at their respective London clubs.

