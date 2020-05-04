USMNT releases statement of support for USWNT after lawsuit setback

The United States men’s national team issued a statement supporting their World Cup-winning peers the USWNT in their fight to win equal pay.
A federal judge dismissed the women’s equal pay law suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation earlier this week, leading to strong responses from the team, fans, and even presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The men weighed in on Monday, vowing to stand with the women as their fight continues.
The USMNT players continue to stand with the WNT players in their efforts to secure equal pay. For a year and a half the USMNT players have made proposals to the Federation that would achieve equal pay for the USMNT and USWNT players. We understand the WNT players plan to appeal last week’s decision and we support them.
This entire ordeal continues to scream for a settlement with U.S. Soccer, which could use good news in a big way but is also reportedly struggling for cash (depending on what you believe).