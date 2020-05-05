Report: Bundesliga to get Wednesday ‘green light’ for quick return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bundesliga could return in as few as 10 days, as German chancellor Angela Merkel is set to make a Wednesday announcement on the resumption of sport in her country.

Reuters says that Merkel will give the league “the green light” to begin play on May 15, kickstarting Bayern Munich’s bid to defend its title from Borussia Dortmund (four points back), RB Leipzig (five points), and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The bottom of the table is less congested, though even last-place Paderborn has hope of at least reaching the relegation playoff spot.

Most of the Bundesliga clubs have nine matches left, with two having 10 to play following the mid-March suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England was set to hold a meeting on May 7 that could cue the restart of the Premier League, but that meeting has been pushed to May 10. The PL has followed suit in moving its next meeting and is set to speak again on May 11.

Sky Sports reports that the Bundesliga’s plans for the conclusion of the season hinge on whether the governmental restrictions are removed for all of the country. The idea of neutral venues will still be in play if some regions are unable to host matches.

Monday reports that there were only 10 positives out of more than 1700 Bundesliga club members tests gave hope for good news on the restart front.

