Eibar
Players of Spanish team Eibar ‘afraid’ of soccer’s return

Associated PressMay 5, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
MADRID — Players and coaches at Spanish soccer club Eibar are deeply worried about playing again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after the Spanish league said teams can start practicing again this week, the Eibar players and coaches – not the actual club – released a statement on Tuesday saying they fear for everyone’s health if the season restarts soon.

“We are afraid of starting an activity in which we won’t be able to comply with the first recommendation of all health experts, physical distancing,” the statement said. “We are concerned that by doing what we love the most we could get infected and infect our family members and friends.”

They added they were concerned about another wave of the coronavirus in Spain in part because of soccer’s return.

“Everyone’s health has to be prioritized,” they said. “It’s time to make that count with actions, not only words. Only with that clear premise it would make sense to return to competition. We ask for guarantees. We demand responsibility.”

Eibar said it would not comment on the statement by its players and coaches. It said the team’s practice schedule for this week remained in place.

Spanish league clubs have been sidelined by the outbreak for nearly two months.

“Of course we understand that people have various emotions, including fear,” the league said in a statement.

“This is an unprecedented time. However, we are taking many precautions for a safe and controlled return of football. Playing football will be safer than, for example, going to the supermarket or pharmacy.”

The league aims to restart in June without spectators. It’s new compulsory protocols say all players, coaches and club employees must be tested for COVID-19 before training resumes, then regularly after that. All clubs’ training facilities must be properly prepared and disinfected before players can start practicing individually. Smaller group sessions and full squad sessions will be allowed in the following weeks.

Spain was one of the hardest hit countries by the pandemic but has started loosening some of its restrictions on movement as the number of people infected has waned. The country first went into a state of emergency on March 14.

Eibar was in 16th place, just above the relegation zone, when the league was suspended in March.

Premier League social media wrap: Choudhury loses a bet, Jimenez turns 29

Premier League social media
By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
The Premier League world was very focused on the eSports world on Tuesday, though there was room for a birthday celebration for a Wolves star and an admirable move from Scotland and England internationals.

James Maddison saw his ePremier League Invitational match versus Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson postponed, but he still got stuck into a game.

On the flip side: Hamza Choudhury lost a bet, and boy is the outcome hilarious.

The Leicester City back made a video game bet with Maddison that did not go in the player’s favor.

The payout is just incredible.

“Little boys make big mistakes and I’m a little boy who made the mistake of asking Madders for a rematch,” Choudhury  said.

I mean, honestly, this could swing the Maddison versus Jack Grealish debate in favor of the Foxes star. I don’t make the rules.

Tuesday is the birthday of a North American superstar.

We’re talking about Wolves center forward Raul Jimenez, who was absolutely loving his 29th birthday.

The El Tri star issued a big thank you at the end of the day and also went on a bit of an RT fest to amplify those wishing him the best (including an interesting aged photo with teammate Jonny Otto).

Liverpool’s Robertson, NWSL star Corsie announce Scotland donations (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT
Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson joined his fellow Scottish national team captain Rachel Corsie in announcing that the men’s and women’s teams will be making a “substantial” donation to NHS Charities Together.

Using “personal contributions and commercial appearance fees that were due to the respective squads,” the teams made the announcement on the same day the England men announced a similar move.

Premier League players launched the #PlayersTogether initiative in early April.

Here’s Robertson, from the Scottish FA’s official site:

“Throughout the squad we have players with friends and family members involved in the NHS, so when the idea was floated around the WhatsApp group chat, it was a no-brainer and unanimously the right thing to do. Rachel and the women’s national team were having similar conversations and I am proud that we can demonstrate our solidarity with the wonderful NHS staff in Scotland and across the UK. On behalf of the men’s national team, I say ‘thank you’ to you all.”

Robertson was reportedly behind a massive food bank donation in March, and joined Corsie and several other Scotland stars in releasing a thank you video to front line workers.

Corsie plays for the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and has 116 caps.

Premier League On this Day: Manchester United wins title on Decision Day

Premier League On This Day
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/EMPICS via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT
Manchester United won its third title in four years on this day in 1996, but that title is almost remembered as well for the collapse of Newcastle United.

Magpies manager Kevin Keegan made headlines with his famous “I will love it” speech following consistently public needling from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Newcastle had beaten Leeds to move onto 76 points, three points back of Ferguson’s United. The Magpies had two matches left and the Red Devils had one.

Newcastle then drew at Middlesbrough in a midweek match, and the keys to the title race were in Ferguson’s hands. If the Red Devils beat Middlesbrough away, Newcastle was cooked. Even a draw would likely doom the Magpies unless they put up an ugly blowout win over Spurs.

David May’s 14th-minute goal was all United would need against a Middlesbrough side that feature NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe, though goals from Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs joined May on the score sheet and Newcastle slumped to a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park.

The winners’ medal was David Beckham’s first in the Premier League.

Manchester United player David Beckham (c) and teammates celebrate with manager Alex Ferguson after Manchester United.

Report: Bundesliga to get Wednesday ‘green light’ for quick return

Bundesliga
Bundesliga
By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
The Bundesliga could return in as few as 10 days, as German chancellor Angela Merkel is set to make a Wednesday announcement on the resumption of sport in her country.

Reuters says that Merkel will give the league “the green light” to begin play on May 15, kickstarting Bayern Munich’s bid to defend its title from Borussia Dortmund (four points back), RB Leipzig (five points), and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The bottom of the table is less congested, though even last-place Paderborn has hope of at least reaching the relegation playoff spot.

Most of the Bundesliga clubs have nine matches left, with two having 10 to play following the mid-March suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England was set to hold a meeting on May 7 that could cue the restart of the Premier League, but that meeting has been pushed to May 10. The PL has followed suit in moving its next meeting and is set to speak again on May 11.

Sky Sports reports that the Bundesliga’s plans for the conclusion of the season hinge on whether the governmental restrictions are removed for all of the country. The idea of neutral venues will still be in play if some regions are unable to host matches.

Monday reports that there were only 10 positives out of more than 1700 Bundesliga club members tests gave hope for good news on the restart front.