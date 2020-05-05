Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League world was very focused on the eSports world on Tuesday, though there was room for a birthday celebration for a Wolves star and an admirable move from Scotland and England internationals.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

James Maddison saw his ePremier League Invitational match versus Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson postponed, but he still got stuck into a game.

On the flip side: Hamza Choudhury lost a bet, and boy is the outcome hilarious.

The Leicester City back made a video game bet with Maddison that did not go in the player’s favor.

The payout is just incredible.

“Little boys make big mistakes and I’m a little boy who made the mistake of asking Madders for a rematch,” Choudhury said.

I mean, honestly, this could swing the Maddison versus Jack Grealish debate in favor of the Foxes star. I don’t make the rules.

Tuesday is the birthday of a North American superstar.

We’re talking about Wolves center forward Raul Jimenez, who was absolutely loving his 29th birthday.

The El Tri star issued a big thank you at the end of the day and also went on a bit of an RT fest to amplify those wishing him the best (including an interesting aged photo with teammate Jonny Otto).

Gracias a todos por sus felicitaciones en este día tan especial, me siento muy contento por tanto cariño y apoyo/ Thank you all for your messages in this special day for me, I’m very happy to feel your love and support 2️⃣9️⃣ #RJ9 🎂🎊🎉🎁🎈🙋🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Cw3dBZBtdu — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) May 5, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola