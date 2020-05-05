The Premier League world was very focused on the eSports world on Tuesday, though there was room for a birthday celebration for a Wolves star and an admirable move from Scotland and England internationals.
James Maddison saw his ePremier League Invitational match versus Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson postponed, but he still got stuck into a game.
On the flip side: Hamza Choudhury lost a bet, and boy is the outcome hilarious.
The Leicester City back made a video game bet with Maddison that did not go in the player’s favor.
The payout is just incredible.
“Little boys make big mistakes and I’m a little boy who made the mistake of asking Madders for a rematch,” Choudhury said.
I mean, honestly, this could swing the Maddison versus Jack Grealish debate in favor of the Foxes star. I don’t make the rules.
Goodnight people😊🤝 @HamzaChoudhury1 pic.twitter.com/tKYdCNZYhT
— James Maddison (@Madders10) May 5, 2020
Tuesday is the birthday of a North American superstar.
We’re talking about Wolves center forward Raul Jimenez, who was absolutely loving his 29th birthday.
The El Tri star issued a big thank you at the end of the day and also went on a bit of an RT fest to amplify those wishing him the best (including an interesting aged photo with teammate Jonny Otto).
Gracias a todos por sus felicitaciones en este día tan especial, me siento muy contento por tanto cariño y apoyo/ Thank you all for your messages in this special day for me, I’m very happy to feel your love and support 2️⃣9️⃣ #RJ9 🎂🎊🎉🎁🎈🙋🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/Cw3dBZBtdu
— Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) May 5, 2020