Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson joined his fellow Scottish national team captain Rachel Corsie in announcing that the men’s and women’s teams will be making a “substantial” donation to NHS Charities Together.
Using “personal contributions and commercial appearance fees that were due to the respective squads,” the teams made the announcement on the same day the England men announced a similar move.
Premier League players launched the #PlayersTogether initiative in early April.
Here’s Robertson, from the Scottish FA’s official site:
“Throughout the squad we have players with friends and family members involved in the NHS, so when the idea was floated around the WhatsApp group chat, it was a no-brainer and unanimously the right thing to do. Rachel and the women’s national team were having similar conversations and I am proud that we can demonstrate our solidarity with the wonderful NHS staff in Scotland and across the UK. On behalf of the men’s national team, I say ‘thank you’ to you all.”
Robertson was reportedly behind a massive food bank donation in March, and joined Corsie and several other Scotland stars in releasing a thank you video to front line workers.
Corsie plays for the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and has 116 caps.
— Rachel Corsie (@RachelCorsie14) May 5, 2020