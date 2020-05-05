More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Should shorter games be an option?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2020, 9:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The chief of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), Gordon Taylor, suggested that the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) could play shorter games for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

However, there has since been further reports that the Premier League and EFL are not considering shortening games as part of the plans to resume.

With the season suspended, the Premier League is hoping to resume training on May 18 ahead of a possible restart on June 12 but all of that hinges on the latest update on lockdown measures from the UK government later this week, as clubs will then vote on the proposals in the ‘project restart’ plan.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today show, Taylor said playing shorter games was a possibility being looked at.

“We’ll have to wait and see. I’m talking about a protocol that’s coming out. I’m talking about the future. We don’t know the future. What we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way. There’s talks of neutral stadiums. There’s been lots of things being put forward. Try and wait and see what the proposals are, and then have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players also assimilate all those and come to a considered view.”

The Premier League released a statement last Friday after the latest meeting of clubs and said that players and managers would be closely consulted on the next steps, as many have aired concerns about resuming play during the coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes to player welfare, the obvious concern is about players and staff contracting COVID-19 during games and training. But the secondary concern is about injuries and playing so many games over a short space of time to try and finish the season. Hence, the idea to shorten games. Would 60-minute PL games be welcomed? Could teams play every other day if the games are shortened to 60 minutes and finish the season in just over two weeks?

Compromises are going to have to be made and with clubs and other key figures suggesting the integrity of the season may be impacted by playing games in neutral venues, surely they wouldn’t be happy with shorter games too?

Would certain teams who train to play at high intensity for short bursts benefit more? Would teams who play defensively and soak up pressure then hit opponents on the counter be at a disadvantage? There are so many arguments to consider here but extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. FIFA wants teams to be able to use five subs per game and that seems like a better option than shortening games.

Limiting the amount of time players and coaches spend actually coming up against other people from outside their sanitized bubble makes sense. But if that is a concern, surely games aren’t in a position to return safely at all? If it is all about fatigue and there’s a plan in place to finish the season in a few weeks, this may not be the worst idea we’ve heard so far. It’s certainly not the best, though.

Which neutral stadiums could Premier League use?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the big plans behind getting the 2019-20 Premier League season going again is playing the 92 games across neutral stadiums.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Some teams have raised concerns with that plan but reports are emerging that certain factors are being considered when it comes to picking up to 10 stadiums.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK say that the English Football Association’s St George’s Park base is not being considered for PL games, while factors such as small corridors in stadium, having all of the modern updates, likelihood of fans congregating outside, infection rates in the surrounding areas and similar travel times for both teams are being considered.

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season. All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

Below is a look at the neutral stadiums which could meet the criteria and host the 92 matches which will complete the 2019-20 season. One thing to remember here: the 72 professional teams in the English Football League may not need their stadiums as they may not be able to finish their seasons, so maybe some of those could be used to help the Premier League finish its campaign. Keep that in mind.

Brighton – Amex Stadium

Even though they are one of the teams against using a neutral venue, Brighon’s Amex home is perfectly set up for a situation like this. Located way out of town and close to main roads, the Amex Stadium is totally isolated and its entrance and exit can be controlled.

Getty Images

London – Wembley Stadium

Not a Premier League stadium but is obviously able to host events with supreme efficiency. It is located in a heavily populated area but it can be controlled much better compared to the Emirates Stadium (but Arsenal’s home could also be an option), Stamford Bridge, Selhurst Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wembley could be key to this plan as the six Premier League teams from the London area would not have to travel far for games and it would be a neutral for all PL clubs.

Manchester – Etihad Stadium

Close enough to the center of Manchester and populated areas but there is a natural buffer around the stadium and the environment can be controlled. With the City Football Academy also connected via a footbridge, the smaller stadium on that site (used for the academy and women’s team) could also be a handy option.

London – London Stadium

Anybody who has been to the London Stadium knows it is almost an island on its own. Set in the center of the sprawling Olympic Park development, there is a lot of space around it and all of the entrances and exits can be controlled. With almost half of the Premier League teams located in London or within a 90-minute drive safe, two venues will likely be needed in England’s capital city.

Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium

Spread out from plenty of the northern teams, St Mary’s is maybe an outlier but it is in the center of the South Coast so would be idea for Bournemouth and Brighton an hour or so either side of it. If the PL want similar journey times for teams, clubs traveling from the Midlands and London would have comparable journey times. Located close to the city center but the roads around it can be controlled to create a sterile environment.

Getty Images

Leicester – King Power Stadium

See above. The King Power and St Mary’s are literally the same stadium but one has blue seats and the other red and they have all of the latest technology set up in both. Leicester’s is also just off a city center location but the environment can be controlled with just two entrances and exits to worry about. Located in the center of England so teams from the South and North can easily have similar journeys.

Birmingham – Villa Park

That is why Villa Park is a good option but it is located in an urban area. Birmingham is perfectly situated between the north west cities of Liverpool and Manchester (five PL teams are located around that region) and London (six teams) so it is an ideal location. However, both Villa Park and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ nearby Molineux Stadium are in heavily populated areas. That is an issue.

Manchester – Old Trafford

Not quite as well suited to the Etihad Stadium but Old Trafford is a huge complex with no roads running close to the stadium and massive parking lots on one side and pedestrian areas on the other three. It could be used.

Getty Images

Notes: Both Newcastle’s St James’ Park and Norwich’s Carrow Road homes are in central locations in their respective cities and are a long traveling distance away from other Premier League clubs, while Liverpool and Everton both have stadiums smack bang in the middle of busy residential neighborhoods.

Premier League TV schedule: May 9-10

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We have over 14 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend and here is your TV schedule for May 9-10.

This Saturday we have eight hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC on your TV and then from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 2
6-7 a.m. ET: PL Download: The Southampton Way [STREAM]
7-7:30 a.m. ET: PL World – Robin van Persie [STREAM]
7:30-8 a.m. ET: Managers’ Special: Jurgen Klopp [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2011-12 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2012-13 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Spurs, May 2016 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Liverpool v. Man United, Jan. 1994 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Everton, May. 2002 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Spurs v. Reading, Dec. 2007 [STREAM]
12-12:30 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Man United v. Man City, Oct. 2011 [STREAM]
1-2 p.m. ET: Premier League season review, 2018-19 (NBC) [STREAM]
2-3 p.m. ET: Man City: Fight ’til the end (NBC)[STREAM]

Sunday, May 3
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2008-09 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2009-10 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Liverpool v. Arsenal, Dec. 2018 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: ePremier League invitational tournament II, semifinals and final [STREAM]

USWNT have options after setback in court

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 5, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Players for the USWNT may have been dealt a blow by a judge’s ruling in their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation but the case is far from over.

The women have vowed to keep up the fight, encouraged by the likes of Joe Biden, Billie Jean King and even the men’s national team.

“This is just a setback,” King said when asked what she would tell the team. “There’s so many of these ups and downs. Just keep learning from it, keep going for it. You’re still such a great influence, not only in soccer, but for equality for everyone.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

King, who was calling for equitable prize money in tennis in the 1970s, once famously proclaimed: “Everyone thinks women should be thrilled when we get crumbs, and I want women to have the cake, the icing and the cherry on top, too.”

The USWNT players sued the federation last year, claiming they have not been paid equally under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men’s national team receives under its labor deal. They asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

[ MORE: USWNT stars react to setback ]

The players’ claim of discriminatory pay Friday in a surprising loss for the defending World Cup champions. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said the women rejected a pay-to-play structure like the men’s agreement and accepted greater base salaries and benefits.

But he allowed aspects of their allegations of discriminatory working conditions to go forward.

The trial remains scheduled for June 16 in federal court in Los Angeles.

Players have vowed to appeal the judge’s decision.

There are several legal options. Players could seek to overturn Friday’s decision at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and could even discuss with the USSF the possibility of a joint application for a stay pending appeal. They could proceed with a trial limited to working conditions such as flights, hotels and medical staff, then appeal Friday’s ruling.

Or the sides could seek to settle, perhaps as part of a deal to replace and extend the current, which expires on Dec. 31, 2021.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, this weekend moved to encourage the players.

“To USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To ussoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding,” he posted, referring to the 2026 men’s World Cup, set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The players’ association for the men’s national team also released a statement Monday expressing support for the USWNT in their lawsuit.

“For a year and a half the USMNT players have made proposals to the federation that would achieve equal pay for the USMNT and USWNT players,” the statement said. “We understand the WNT players plan to appeal last week’s decision and we support them.”

Steven A. Bank, a professor at UCLA, said he was expecting Klausner’s decision on the summary judgment to focus the case but not to the degree it did.

“Frequently, judges will do that in order to narrow down the issues, but because it also spurs the parties to settle by essentially using a heavy hand and saying, ‘Hey, a lot of these things you have is fluff, so let’s get rid of this, and neither of you have as great a case that you think you do.’ So I’m not surprised that there was some level of summary judgment granted and some level denied,” he said. “But I was surprised that the judge came down with what is a fairly complete victory for U.S. Soccer.”

In an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe said she was shocked by the decision. She pointed out the women’s team was far more successful than the men, winning consecutive World Cup titles and playing more games.

“If I earn $1 every time I play, and a man earns $3, just because I win 10 games and he only wins three games, so I made $10 and he made $9, I’m not sure how that’s me making more money, while having to essentially win everything we could’ve possibly won over these last two years: two World Cups and just about every game we’ve played,” Rapinoe said. “For me, it missed the point, and was very disappointing, to be honest.”

Attorney Hampton Dellinger, who represented players in a battle over artificial turf at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, said the case will take time to play out.

“Obviously, I think it’d be great if the parties could reach a reasonable settlement,” Dellinger said. “But to my mind, if the legal fight is going to continue, I don’t think the judge’s first word is necessarily going to be the last word.”

Arguments could be made that the team has already made it’s case in the court of public opinion. Following the USWNT victory in the World Cup final last year in France, the crowd chanted “Equal Pay” as the players celebrated on the field.

The women also drew support from some of U.S. Soccer’s most high-profile sponsors when the federation argued in court documents that the women lacked the skills and responsibilities of their male counterparts. The so-called scorched earth argument led to the resignation of former USSF president Carlos Cordeiro who was replaced by former national team player Cindy Parlow Cone.

“I think it’s great that they brought the case forward, because I think any visibility into this issue is just going to help further the cause, because it’s going to make more people sensitive and aware that the issue of unequal pay persists in all spectrums of our economy,” said Mary Ellen Carter, an associate professor of accounting at Boston College. “I happen to know it well in the executive space, but it’s not only there. So I think the courage that they had to come forward with the suit keeps the issue at the forefront, and I think that that’s important.”

Key Premier League meeting moved

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2020, 10:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A key Premier League meeting to decide the next steps in resuming the 2019-20 season has been moved back a few days.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

That means that the Premier League have now moved their next club meeting to Monday, May 11 as they will then know plenty more about which direction the UK is heading in.

The Premier League were due to hold a meeting on Friday, May 8 to discuss the outcome of new government measures and how they could move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, and possibly vote on resuming the season. All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current season but only when things improve and it is safe to play again.

Currently the UK has the highest death toll in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic as over 30,000 people have died according to the latest government statistics.

Following the latest announcement, the hope is that Premier League clubs can return to group training on May 18 and then resume the 2019-20 season with games behind closed doors from June 12. The season was suspended on March 13 initially until April 3, then April 30 and then indefinitely .

There have been hints from the UK government that they will relax certain social distancing measures and last week key officials in the government confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League about how they could return to action.

Current plans discussed by Premier League clubs include playing the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 season at 10 neutral venues, which some clubs are opposed to.