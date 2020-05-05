In the latest transfer news there’s an update which will interest Chelsea who have been linked with a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, while Man United are close to signing striker Joe Hugill.

Starting with Onana, the 24-year-old goalkeeper will be allowed to leave Ajax for $30 million this summer. His manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the details to the Dutch media as Onana has a contract at Ajax until 2022.

“Andre is very important to us,’ ten Hag told Algemeen Dagblad. “Of course we don’t want to lose him, but it’s true that we have an agreement from last year about the development scenario and what steps we will take if the right club comes in at the right price.”

Onana came through the ranks at Barcelona before moving to Ajax and has become a leading star in their young side which has dominated Dutch soccer and reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season. Onana has also been linked with an emotional return to Barcelona — he spent his formative years in their academy — and Paris Saint-Germain.

When it comes to Chelsea, Frank Lampard is clearly not a big fan of current goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and dropped him earlier in 2020 after a run of poor form. A move for Onana wouldn’t break the bank and if Chelsea can arrange to move Kepa on, that would surely be their preference. The Cameroon international is good with his feet and he commands his penalty box aggressively, which is something Kepa has struggled with since his move to England in the summer of 2018. If Onana moves to Chelsea he will be a starter straight away and that may not be the case at Barcelona with Marc-Andre ter Stegen the main man for the foreseeable future.

Teenager Joe Hugill is close to a $2500,000 move to Man United, according to The Sun.

The 16-year-old is a rising star at Sunderland’s academy and per the report the only thing left to tie up is a medical, which can’t be completed due to the current lockdown rules in the UK.

Hugill was chased by both Tottenham, Wolves, Leeds, Arsenal and clubs in Germany but the young English striker has opted to head to Man United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan to build a young, hungry, British squad is going to drastic levels! In all seriousness, Solskjaer and Man United have a very good record at developing young forward talents. Look at the rise of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in particular.

This will not be the flashiest signing Man United will ever make but Hugill is one to watch out for the future. Judging by this goal for Sunderland’s U23 side, the kid has considerable talent, and he’s banged in the goals for fun whenever he’s stepped up to the next age group.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports