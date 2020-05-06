More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Aston Villa against neutral stadium plan

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow has revealed publicly that he does not support the plan to play the remaining 92 games of the Premier League season at neutral stadium sites.

[ MORE: Possible neutral stadiums ]

The plan for the 2019-20 Premier League season being finished is expected to hinge on 14 of the 20 clubs voting in favor of playing games at neutral venues across the UK.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the UK, Villa’s CEO Christian Purslow confirmed he would not support the idea and revealed that everyone connected with the club would share a similar thought process.

“Personally I’m against it,” Purslow said. “We’re a club that prides itself on home form. Two-thirds of our wins this season have come at home. We’ve got six home games left to play and I think any Villa fan would agree that giving up that advantage is a massive decision for somebody running Aston Villa and I certainly wouldn’t agree to that unless those circumstances are right.”

The UK government has currently set lockdown measures until May 7 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now give his next update on Sunday, May 10.

The next Premier League club meeting will be on Monday, May 11 to move ‘project restart’ to the next phase, where it is expected clubs will vote on whether or not to resume the season. All 20 Premier League clubs have so far agreed that they want to finish the current campaign but only when things improve and it is safe to play again, as well as certain protocols being put in place.

If Aston Villa don’t agree to this plan, will other clubs follow suit? Brighton have already publicly declared they will not be willing to give up home advantage, while reports suggest the bottom six teams are wavering in their support of a return as they don’t want to increase their chance of relegation from the Premier League.

Purslow added that relegation would be a “$250 million catastrophe” for Aston Villa or any other Premier League club that were to be relegated, but we already know that the financial implications with being relegated to the Championship are significant.

Villa sit in 19th place, two points from safety but have a game in hand over their relegation rivals.

It is clear there are many obstacles ahead aside from medical issues for the Premier League to sort through and these comments from Purslow show how tough it will be for all 20 clubs to agree on the right path forward.

Juventus’ Dybala finally tests negative for coronavirus

Paulo Dybala
Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paulo Dybala’s prolonged fight with the coronavirus in finally over.

Juventus announced that Dybala tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.

More than a month later, it was announced that Dybala’s fight continued to the tune of four more positive tests.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Dybala took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has tested negative for the virus, and Juventus says his home isolation is complete.

The Serie A club returned to individual training earlier this week. Juve leads Lazio by a point in the scudetto race, and Dybala’s been a big part of it.

The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals for Juve.

Hex no more: CONCACAF chief expects changes to World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualifying
Photo by Roy Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCACAF’s new World Cup qualifying method was incredibly unpopular with most of the confederation, and now it’s going to have to alter it.

The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the international calendar in a big way, and CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani says the confederation will have to look beyond the celebrated six-team qualifying format popularly called “The Hex.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

“I think on the balance of probabilities … the current World Cup format will have to be changed, which means, ultimately, that the Hex will have to be changed into some other form,” said Montagliani, the former Canada Soccer boss (video below). “Obviously it will be bigger, but what that number is, I don’t know until we have a calendar.”

As it stands, the huge beneficiary of an expanded field is Canada (and every team underneath it). They were seventh in the FIFA rankings and would only have hope of qualifying for the World Cup if they won the tournament pitting teams No. 7 and under, then beat the fourth-place team from the Hex, and then won an interconfederational playoff.

The top six teams are Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, and El Salvador. An expanded field could not include all 40-plus members, but here are the next 10 sides (if it goes to four groups of four):

Canada
Curacao
Panama
Haiti
Trinidad and Tobago
Antigua and Barbuda
Guatemala
St. Kitts and Nevis
Suriname
Nicaragua

The U.S. should still qualify given its status in the region, but we saw how that went in 2018. Here’s looking forward to the new format.

NBC Group Chat: Trivia battle!

@NBCSportsSoccer
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest Premier League on NBC Group Chat gets the competitive juices flowing for six of our crew.

And you know Rebecca Lowe is the perfect quizmaster.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Rebecca leads an intense trivia competition featuring Team Great Britain (Arlo White, Lee Dixon & Graeme Le Saux) vs. Team USA (Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino & Robbie Mustoe) quizzing both sides on topics ranging from Premier League knowledge to pop culture.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ] 

Premier League On This Day: Owen makes his mark for Liverpool

Premier League On This Day
Photo Allsport/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Twenty-three years ago, Liverpool lost a crushing match that had a bright silver lining.

The Reds had entered the final two matches of the Premier League season knowing they had no chance of winning the league but still had hopes of a Champions League berth.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

A 2-1 loss to Wimbledon on May 6, 1997 stopped Liverpool from claiming a hold on second-place on the table, and they’d draw at Sheffield Wednesday the following week to finish fourth, outside of the UCL.

Wimbledon started current NBC analyst Robbie Earle in the midfield, and the Dons took a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute.

Two minutes later, Liverpool boss Roy Evans signalled for the debut of 17-year-old forward Michael Owen.

It took Owen barely more than quarter-hour to score his first senior goal, and he’d score 149 more in the Premier League, tied for ninth-most all-time. Most of them, 118 to be exact, came for Liverpool.

Owen would also become an England national team sensation and later went to Real Madrid before returning to Newcastle. The star shows dropped off significantly after that, but 150 goals is 150 goals.

Watch the highlights here. You’ll see Owen’s goal and also catch a glimpse of one of our 2 Robbies in his playing prime.